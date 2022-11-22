ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Firefighters win 35th annual Budweiser Guns 'N Hoses

ST. LOUIS — The 35th annual Budweiser Guns ‘n Hoses event packed Enterprise Center on Wednesday. It was a sold-out event featuring law enforcement and firefighters rumbling in boxing and MMA bouts all evening long. The event is a tradition that started in 1987, the night before Thanksgiving...
SAINT LOUIS, MO
5 On Your Side

Tackle Hunger: Operation Food Search still needs help

ST. LOUIS — All football season, St. Louis area high schools have stepped up to help those in need with our Tackle Hunger campaign. Our Tackle Hunger sponsor, Neighbors Credit Union, presented a $5,500 check to Operation Food Search Wednesday as the campaign wrapped up. Area schools donated 44,479...
SAINT LOUIS, MO
5 On Your Side

Part of Bayer campus in Creve Coeur is purchased, with mixed-use development planned

CREVE COEUR, Mo. — A local developer has purchased 95 acres of the Bayer campus in Creve Coeur, with plans for a mixed-use development. Edwardsville-based private equity firm Fireside Financial bought the property at 10300 Olive Blvd. in September from Bayer, which said in February it would offer the western part of its campus for sale. The property, west of Lindbergh Boulevard and south of Olive, was purchased by Fireside affiliate 10300 Olive LLC for an undisclosed price, a spokesman said.
CREVE COEUR, MO
5 On Your Side

