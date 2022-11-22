Read full article on original website
Firefighters win 35th annual Budweiser Guns 'N Hoses
ST. LOUIS — The 35th annual Budweiser Guns ‘n Hoses event packed Enterprise Center on Wednesday. It was a sold-out event featuring law enforcement and firefighters rumbling in boxing and MMA bouts all evening long. The event is a tradition that started in 1987, the night before Thanksgiving...
Tentative agreement reached on how to divide Rams settlement money
ST. LOUIS — St. Louis, St. Louis County and the Regional Sports Authority have reached a tentative agreement on how to divide the $519 million from the settlement over the Rams' relocation. According to a copy of the agreement provided by St. Louis Mayor Tishaura Jones' office, the city...
Albert Pujols wins Comeback Player of the Year in final season
ST. LOUIS — St. Louis Cardinals legend Albert Pujols won one more award in the final season of his historic career. On Tuesday, Pujols was named the National League Comeback Player of the Year, capping off his milestone-filled 22nd season. Pujols hit .270 with 24 home runs in 2022....
1 dead, 1 injured in car crash in Jersey County
JERSEY COUNTY, Ill. — One person was killed, and another was injured in a car crash in Jersey County on Monday. The crash happened shortly after 2:40 p.m. on Oak Rest Road at Illinois Route 16, according to Illinois State Police. A 2022 Polaris Ranger was traveling northbound on...
'Fairly high demand' anticipated for stores being vacated by Weekends Only
ST. LOUIS — The announcement this week that St. Louis-based furniture retailer Weekends Only Furniture & Mattress will soon go out of business frees up five prime retail sites. The low-cost furniture chain was founded in 1997 with brick-and-mortar stores that are open only Friday through Sunday by founder...
Former 'American Pickers' guest 'Hobo Jack' facing court date due to code violations
LITCHFIELD, Ill — An Illinois man best known for appearing on the History Channel show "American Pickers" is locked in a legal battle over his collectibles. Ninety-year-old Jack Sophir has been collecting antiques his whole life. “It’s more than a fascination,” said Jack Sophir. “It’s an obsession.”...
Last-minute hearing scheduled day before Kevin Johnson's execution in Missouri
ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. — The fate of a Missouri man will be determined next week. Kevin Johnson is scheduled to be executed on Nov. 29, but a last-minute hearing may slow down the process. Oral arguments will take place on Monday in Jefferson City in front of the...
After St. Louis teen's death, Florida seeking fine of more than $250K against freefall ride operator
ORLANDO, Fla. — The Florida Commissioner of Agriculture announced a fine "exceeding $250,000" against the operator of a ride after a St. Louis teen fell to his death in March. Tyre Sampson, 14, was on spring break at the time of the March 24 accident. He slipped from his...
St. Louisans brave below-freezing temperatures Friday night
ST. LOUIS — Frigid temperatures gripped the St. Louis area Friday. Popular downtown streets that are usually bustling with bar-hoppers and weekend revelers looked more like a ghost town. Still, at Union Station it was a much different story. "Me and my mom actually wanted to come for multiple...
Freeburg couple dies in plane crash on way to visit family for Thanksgiving
FREEBURG, Ill. — A small town in Illinois is mourning the loss of two grandparents. Long-time Freeburg residents Joseph and Patty Kreher died Saturday when their small, twin-engine plane crashed in North Carolina. The Krehers took off from the St. Louis Downtown Airport in Cahokia. They made a stop...
Tackle Hunger: Operation Food Search still needs help
ST. LOUIS — All football season, St. Louis area high schools have stepped up to help those in need with our Tackle Hunger campaign. Our Tackle Hunger sponsor, Neighbors Credit Union, presented a $5,500 check to Operation Food Search Wednesday as the campaign wrapped up. Area schools donated 44,479...
Part of Bayer campus in Creve Coeur is purchased, with mixed-use development planned
CREVE COEUR, Mo. — A local developer has purchased 95 acres of the Bayer campus in Creve Coeur, with plans for a mixed-use development. Edwardsville-based private equity firm Fireside Financial bought the property at 10300 Olive Blvd. in September from Bayer, which said in February it would offer the western part of its campus for sale. The property, west of Lindbergh Boulevard and south of Olive, was purchased by Fireside affiliate 10300 Olive LLC for an undisclosed price, a spokesman said.
I-Team: Mail theft surging ahead of holiday season
ST. LOUIS — Elizabeth Gentile mailed a check for $200 to pay one of her mother’s bills. It was a seemingly mundane, everyday move that ended up costing her a lot more, and questioning what the postal service and banking industry are doing to keep consumers like her safe from scammers.
Person who 'displayed a firearm' shot by police in Litchfield
LITCHFIELD, Ill. — A person who "displayed a firearm" was shot by officers Thursday morning in Litchfield, authorities said. Illinois State Police said officers responded at about 10 a.m. to a call for a person with a gun in the parking lot of Taylorville Community Credit Union. Two Litchfield...
Barriers remain for people experiencing homelessness in St. Louis
This is part one of a two-part series on the barriers to the condition of people experiencing homelessness this winter. 5 On Your Side has reported on issues impacting people facing homelessness throughout the City of St. Louis, among others across the United States. COVID-19 lockdowns of schools and non-essential...
2022 'Old Man Winter' promo drops during Macy's Thanksgiving parade
ST. LOUIS — If you grew up in St. Louis or have been here for decades, one festive tune and happy lyrics may put you in the holiday spirit. In 1992, KSDK launched a promo campaign with a song called "Old Man Winter." We've recreated this popular video for 2022 featuring your favorite 5 On Your Side anchors.
Office park coming to old St. Louis Mills Mall site along with athletic complex
HAZELWOOD, Mo. — Developers plan to fill out half of the Old St. Louis Mills Mall with an office park. It’s expected to bring up to 600 employees to the facility that’s being turned into the new PowerPlex athletic complex. Four years ago, PowerPlex made the splash...
Career Central: Brightside St. Louis hiring to keep St. Louis beautiful
ST. LOUIS — In today's Career Central, we're highlighting a job posting for someone who wants to keep St. Louis beautiful. Brightside St. Louis hiring graffiti removal worker. Brightside St. Louis, formerly known as Operation Brightside, is looking for a graffiti removal worker. This position is perfect for someone...
Here's why personal property tax bills have a 30% increase across Missouri
ST. LOUIS — It's sticker shock for car owners in Missouri!. Personal property tax bills, which are being mailed to people right now, are way up this year. Across the Show Me State, the Missouri State Tax Commission reports there is a 30% increase on personal property taxes compared to last year.
