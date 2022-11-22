ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kalamazoo County, MI

Missing Allegan County Man Sought; Vehicle Found on Holland’s North Side

LEIGHTON TWP, MI (WHTC-AM/FM, Nov. 23, 2022) – The Allegan County Sheriff’s Department is asking for the public’s help in locating a 42-year-old Wayland area man. Avel T. Martinez hasn’t been seen since Monday, as his wife told authorities that he had been depressed recently. On Tuesday, his abandoned vehicle was found near Riley Street and Lakeshore Drive on Holland’s North Side, and despite an extensive search by the Ottawa County Sheriff’s Department, as well as Park Township fire department personnel, no trace of the man was discovered.
Holland Woman Charged in Stolen Vehicle, Credit Card Incident

GRAND HAVEN, MI (WHTC-AM/FM, Nov. 23, 2022) – A 25-year-old Holland woman has been arraigned on charges stemming from a Monday morning stolen vehicle and stolen credit cards incident on Holland’s North Side. On Tuesday, Alyssa Aplin was ordered held on $35,000 bond by Grand Haven District Court...
19-year-old injured in Cass County car crash

PORTER TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WNDU) - A 19-year-old was injured after their car left the roadway on Tuesday night. According to the Cass County Sheriff’s Office, authorities were dispatched to the intersection of U.S. 12 and M-40 around 11:00 p.m. An initial investigation shows that the 19-year-old, a Union resident,...
2 people dead in a single-car traffic crash in Augusta Township

AUGUSTA TWP., Mich. (WILX) - Two people are dead after a single-car crash in Augusta Township Tuesday afternoon, confirmed by Brighton troopers. Troopers investigated a single-car traffic crash on Willow Rd near the intersection of Butler Rd, Augusta Township around 3:23 pm. Officials confirmed that the crash resulted in the...
Injuries reported in 2 vehicle crash in Cass County

JEFFERSON TOWNSHIP, MI (WKZO AM/FM) — The Cass County Sheriff’s Office responded to a two vehicle crash with injuries on Tuesday, November 22. Sheriff Richard Behnke reports that it happened on M-60 near Daily Road in Jefferson Township around 8:30 a.m. Deputies say that 71-year-old Gary Schaller of...
Man arrested with stolen car, meth while visiting friend in jail

JACKSON, MI -- The search for a vehicle stolen out of Jackson didn’t last long, as police found it and the suspect driver in their own parking lot this weekend. At about 3:30 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 20, a Jackson County deputy recognized a vehicle parked on the west side of the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office building as one recently reported stolen by Jackson police. The deputy ran the vehicle’s plate, confirming it to be stolen, police said.
Westbound I-96 is closed for crash

GRAND RAPIDS, MI – Westbound I-96 is closed Wednesday, Nov. 23, after the I-196 split because of a crash. The crash was reported around 10:15 a.m. just past the East Beltline Avenue exit, the state Department of Transportation said.
Downstate man arrested on human trafficking charges

(St Ignace, MI) - A downstate man was arrested earlier this month for human trafficking after being spotted by Mackinac Bridge Authority workers. According to WLUC-TV6, the 38-year old Comstock man was arrested on November 12th by the Kent County Sheriff’s Human Trafficking Task Force following an investigation dating back to October.
Suspect in downtown GR rebar assault identified

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — The suspect accused of assaulting two people with a piece of rebar in downtown Grand Rapids has been identified. Grand Rapids police say the two victims were hit in separate incidents on the morning of Sunday, Nov. 13. We’re told the first happened near Fulton Street and Ionia Avenue, followed by the second at Ionia and Fountain Street.
