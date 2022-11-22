Read full article on original website
Police warn women after series of parking lot robberies
Police in Kent County are warning shoppers to be vigilant after a series of robberies in store parking lots.
2 arrested after police chase near Richland
Authorities say two people were arrested after a police chase near Kalamazoo.
whtc.com
Missing Allegan County Man Sought; Vehicle Found on Holland’s North Side
LEIGHTON TWP, MI (WHTC-AM/FM, Nov. 23, 2022) – The Allegan County Sheriff’s Department is asking for the public’s help in locating a 42-year-old Wayland area man. Avel T. Martinez hasn’t been seen since Monday, as his wife told authorities that he had been depressed recently. On Tuesday, his abandoned vehicle was found near Riley Street and Lakeshore Drive on Holland’s North Side, and despite an extensive search by the Ottawa County Sheriff’s Department, as well as Park Township fire department personnel, no trace of the man was discovered.
whtc.com
Holland Woman Charged in Stolen Vehicle, Credit Card Incident
GRAND HAVEN, MI (WHTC-AM/FM, Nov. 23, 2022) – A 25-year-old Holland woman has been arraigned on charges stemming from a Monday morning stolen vehicle and stolen credit cards incident on Holland’s North Side. On Tuesday, Alyssa Aplin was ordered held on $35,000 bond by Grand Haven District Court...
WNDU
19-year-old injured in Cass County car crash
PORTER TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WNDU) - A 19-year-old was injured after their car left the roadway on Tuesday night. According to the Cass County Sheriff’s Office, authorities were dispatched to the intersection of U.S. 12 and M-40 around 11:00 p.m. An initial investigation shows that the 19-year-old, a Union resident,...
whtc.com
UPDATE: Assault Suspect in Northern Ottawa County Incidents Arrested
WEST OLIVE, MI (WHTC-AM/FM, Nov. 23, 2022) – A 38-year-old man wanted for questioning in a string of assaults of women in the Grand Haven and Coopersville area last month is now in custody. According to Ottawa County Sheriff’s Detective Captain Jake Sparks, the incidents occurred in a three-day...
Man stopped at Mackinac Bridge charged with trafficking, teen victim found under blanket in car
GRAND RAPIDS, MI – A Grand Rapids teen told police a man was “pimping her out” and he threatened her if she didn’t make him a specific amount of money each day, court records state. The alleged abuse stopped this week when the alleged trafficker, 38-year-old...
WILX-TV
2 people dead in a single-car traffic crash in Augusta Township
AUGUSTA TWP., Mich. (WILX) - Two people are dead after a single-car crash in Augusta Township Tuesday afternoon, confirmed by Brighton troopers. Troopers investigated a single-car traffic crash on Willow Rd near the intersection of Butler Rd, Augusta Township around 3:23 pm. Officials confirmed that the crash resulted in the...
WWMT
Woman scales Ottawa County gas station crates to avoid arrest for car theft
HOLLAND TOWNSHIP, Mich. — It was an arrest made about 15 feet in the air. A woman was arrested in Ottawa County early Monday morning after allegedly stealing a car, a purse, and credit cards from a Holland Township mobile home, according to the Ottawa County Sheriff's Office. South...
PD: 2 injured in southeast Grand Rapids shooting
Police say two people were injured in a shooting in southeast Grand Rapids Wednesday morning.
wkzo.com
Injuries reported in 2 vehicle crash in Cass County
JEFFERSON TOWNSHIP, MI (WKZO AM/FM) — The Cass County Sheriff’s Office responded to a two vehicle crash with injuries on Tuesday, November 22. Sheriff Richard Behnke reports that it happened on M-60 near Daily Road in Jefferson Township around 8:30 a.m. Deputies say that 71-year-old Gary Schaller of...
Man takes deputies on chase from Lansing to Portland, ends with drug arrest
IONIA COUNTY, Mich. (WLNS) -- A Lansing man has been arrested for possession of methamphetamine, among other charges, after leading Clinton County deputies on a long car chase on Sunday evening.
Man arrested with stolen car, meth while visiting friend in jail
JACKSON, MI -- The search for a vehicle stolen out of Jackson didn’t last long, as police found it and the suspect driver in their own parking lot this weekend. At about 3:30 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 20, a Jackson County deputy recognized a vehicle parked on the west side of the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office building as one recently reported stolen by Jackson police. The deputy ran the vehicle’s plate, confirming it to be stolen, police said.
Michigan man caught trafficking teen girl on Mackinac Bridge
Authorities have arrested a Comstock Park man for trafficking a teenage girl, the Kent County Sheriff's Office said in a Tuesday news release. The man hid the 16-year-old Grand Rapids girl under a blanket as he drove over the Mackinac Bridge, the release said. A member of the bridge authority observed the suspicious scene and called law enforcement. ...
MLive.com
Westbound I-96 is closed for crash
GRAND RAPIDS, MI – Westbound I-96 is closed Wednesday, Nov. 23, after the I-196 split because of a crash. The crash was reported around 10:15 a.m. just past the East Beltline Avenue exit, the state Department of Transportation said.
WLUC
Man arrested for human trafficking at Mackinac Bridge while trying to enter UP
ST. IGNACE, Mich. (WLUC) - A 38-year-old man from Comstock Park was arrested for human trafficking after Mackinac Bridge Authority workers spotted him attempting to smuggle a teen across the bridge and into the Upper Peninsula. The Kent County Sheriff’s Human Trafficking Task Force arrested the Comstock Park man on...
wnmufm.org
Downstate man arrested on human trafficking charges
(St Ignace, MI) - A downstate man was arrested earlier this month for human trafficking after being spotted by Mackinac Bridge Authority workers. According to WLUC-TV6, the 38-year old Comstock man was arrested on November 12th by the Kent County Sheriff’s Human Trafficking Task Force following an investigation dating back to October.
No injuries after early morning fire at business near Hudsonville
Firefighters were called to a business east of Hudsonville Thursday morning after a truck caught fire inside a garage.
Man who allegedly stole car caught at Jackson County Sheriff’s Office
A deputy noticed car that had been reported as stolen, right in the Jackson County Sheriff's Office parking lot.
Fox17
Suspect in downtown GR rebar assault identified
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — The suspect accused of assaulting two people with a piece of rebar in downtown Grand Rapids has been identified. Grand Rapids police say the two victims were hit in separate incidents on the morning of Sunday, Nov. 13. We’re told the first happened near Fulton Street and Ionia Avenue, followed by the second at Ionia and Fountain Street.
