Iowa State

Iowa Corn Harvest Nears Completion

By Tom Robinson
Western Iowa Today
 2 days ago
(Updated) Iowa corn harvest nears completion. The state Department of Agriculture’s weekly crop progress report is “virtually complete” at 97 percent. Secretary of Agriculture Mike Naig says the snowmelt will improve soil moisture conditions as the harvest ends.

kiwaradio.com

ISU Economist On Escalating Ag Land Prices In Northwest Iowa

Sheldon, Iowa — Iowa State University ag economist Chad Hart says the recent sale of 73 acres of northwest Iowa farmland, for $30,000 an acre, indicates Iowa farmers are seeing fairly good profit margins. Higher interest rates are a factor, plus Hart says ag land that’s not rated as...
SHELDON, IA
kiwaradio.com

Bobcat Population Doing Well In Iowa

Statewide, Iowa — The Iowa bobcat trapping season is underway and DNR wildlife biologist, Vince Evelsizer, says trappers should be able to fill their quotas. Evelsizer says it’s one of the positive conservation stories. The limits on bobcat trapping continue based on the populations for each county. Evelsizer...
IOWA STATE
KOEL 950 AM

Midwest Renewable Fuel Company Expanding to Eastern Iowa

A Wisconsin-based company that produces pellets for renewable fuel is set to expand with a new location in Eastern Iowa. The Iowa Economic Development Authority announced that it has awarded incentives from the state to Convergen Energy, according to the Cedar Rapids Gazette. Those incentives will be used to create jobs at its new location to be built in Fairfax. That will be the site of a new 10,000-square-foot production facility. Company officials say that the new building will "better position the company to reach new and existing customers throughout the region" according to the Gazette. The total investment of the project is said to be in excess of $18 million.
FAIRFAX, IA
wnax.com

Iowa Governor Kim Reynolds Signs Harvest Proclamation Extension

Governor Kim Reynolds of Iowa signed an extension of the proclamation relating to the weight limits and transportation of grain, fertilizer, and manure. The proclamation is effective immediately and continues through December 22, 2022. The proclamation allows vehicles transporting corn, soybeans, hay, straw, silage, stover, fertilizer (dry, liquid, and gas) and manure (dry and liquid) to be overweight (not exceeding 90,000 pounds gross weight) without a permit for the duration of this proclamation. This proclamation applies to loads transported on all highways within Iowa (excluding the interstate system) and those which do not exceed a maximum of 90,000 pounds gross weight, do not exceed the maximum axle weight limit determined under the non-primary highway maximum gross weight table in Iowa Code by more than 12.5 percent, do not exceed the legal maximum axle weight limit of 20,000 pounds, and comply with posted limits on roads and bridges.
IOWA STATE
KBOE Radio

AMIDST EXTREME DROUGHT AND RECORD HIGH INPUT COSTS, IOWA FARMERS REPORT RECORD CORN AND SOYBEAN YIELDS IN 2021

WEST DES MOINES, Iowa – Nov. 18, 2022 – The 2022 Iowa Agricultural Statistics, a comprehensive overview by Iowa’s National Agricultural Statistics Service (NASS) office and released by the Iowa Farm Bureau Federation (IFBF), found Iowa’s corn yield in 2021 averaged 205 bushels per acre, breaking the previous high of 203 in 2016. Iowa’s soybean crop yielded an average of 63 bushels per acre, eclipsing the old record of 60, also set in 2016.
IOWA STATE
bleedingheartland.com

Did low turnout sink Iowa Democratic candidates?

Fourth in a series interpreting the results of Iowa's 2022 state and federal elections. Many people have asked why Iowa experienced the red wave that didn't materialize across most of the country. While no one factor can account for the result, early signs point to turnout problems among groups that favor Democratic candidates.
IOWA STATE
Alina Andras

4 Great Steakhouses in Iowa

Steak with roasted vegetablesPhoto byPhoto by Sebastian Coman Photography on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you live in Iowa and you like going out from time to time, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in Iowa that have excellent online reviews and are highly praised.
IOWA STATE
KTEN.com

10 Outstanding High Schools in Iowa

Originally Posted On: https://www.obligona.com/10-outstanding-high-schools-in-iowa/. If you’re looking for outstanding high schools in Iowa, then you’re in the right place. Here, we run through some of the top academies for young people from the state. Students who attend these schools get the best grades, are a part of the top athletic teams and stand a better chance of getting accepted into top-tier universities.
IOWA STATE
98.1 KHAK

First Iowans, Now Counties Are Being Sued Over Carbon Pipeline

Another lawsuit has been filed around the controversial carbon dioxide pipelines planned to stretch Iowa. This makes two Iowa counties that have been sued over their local stance on the pipeline. Back in August, Navigator CO2 Ventures sued four sets of landowners to gain access to their properties in order...
IOWA STATE
kmaland.com

Iowa News Headlines Wednesday, November 23rd, 2022

(Washington) -- The Republican who'll be the new member of Iowa's congressional delegation next year is hoping to be appointed to the House Ag Committee -- the panel that will write the 2023 Farm Bill. Congressman-elect Zach Nunn, who's from Bondurant, is also aiming for a seat on the House Committee on Financial Services. The panel oversees the nation's housing, banking, real estate and insurance sectors. Nunn says this year, more than ever, congress needs to tame the economy. Nunn expects the Republican-led House to seek spending concessions from Democrats before agreeing to increase the federal government's borrowing limit. Nunn finished about 2,100 votes ahead of Democratic Congresswoman Cindy Axne in Iowa's third district race.
IOWA STATE
voiceofmuscatine.com

Do you know the most popular Thanksgiving side dish in Iowa?

The countdown to the most epic feast of the year is on as Turkey Day returns tomorrow, marking the official start of the 2022 holiday season. With Thanksgiving comes some pretty delectable side dishes sure to garner your holiday table along with the Butterball centerpiece. Have you ever wondered which side dish is the most preferred in the state of Iowa?
IOWA STATE
Hot 104.7

Iowa Home Filled with History Listed for Under $50,000

With the housing market being pretty out of control, you'd think it would be impossible to find a house for under $100,000, let alone under $50,000. But there's a house for sale in Iowa that's listed for less than $40,000! It's filled with history but also needs a little work.
MALLARD, IA
kmaland.com

Iowa Farmers' Priorities Released for 2023 Farm Bill

(KMAland) -- Rural advocacy groups in Iowa have released their priorities for the 2023 Farm Bill, which is already being discussed in Washington, D.C. The Center for Rural Affairs has spent months gathering input from Iowa farmers, which the group wants lawmakers to consider. The Center is focusing on improving funding for crop insurance, more investment in conservation programs, and supporting entrepreneurial farmers. Those small farmers may otherwise be hesitant to take chances on progressive farming methods without a financial backstop.
IOWA STATE
WHO 13

Iowans welcome lower gas prices

KNOXVILLE, IOWA — Gas prices have been falling in Iowa, and across the country. In the town of Knoxville, it’s welcome news at the Knoxville Raceway, where they count on fuel to bring fans to the stands, and drivers to the track. “We’ve got the fans and the drivers, we’re affected the fans the people […]
KNOXVILLE, IA
Western Iowa Today

Iowa Governor Kim Reynolds Pardons Two Turkeys For Thanksgiving

(Des Moines, IA) — Iowa Governor Kim Reynolds is pardoning two turkeys for Thanksgiving, Stars and Stripes. The annual turkey pardoning was done in a video on the Governor’s social media this morning (Tues) because of restrictions due to the bird flu. The birds are usually pardoned at the Governor’s Mansion, Terrace Hill in Des Moines.
IOWA STATE
Western Iowa Today

Gov. Reynolds appoints Charles Sinnard as District Judge

(Des Moines) Gov. Kim Reynolds today announced her appointment of Charles Sinnard as a district judge in Judicial Election District 5A. Sinnard, of Urbandale, Iowa, currently serves as the Dallas County Attorney and previously served as an Assistant Dallas County Attorney. Sinnard received his undergraduate degree from the University of Iowa and his law degree from the Drake University Law School.
DALLAS COUNTY, IA
kmaland.com

Iowa News Headlines Monday, November 21st, 2022

(Des Moines) -- A member of the DCI crime lab tells the state medical marijuana board the number of edible cannabis products out there makes it difficult to figure out which ones meet Iowa's guidelines for legal medical use. Kelli Flanagan says they reached out to the DEA and found federal officials face the same issue -- developing and validating testing for hundreds of products is almost impossible. She says the DEA tends to prioritize other controlled substances that they get in on a daily basis, such as fentanyl, methamphetamine, cocaine, and heroin. Flanagan says the DCI has taken the same type of focus as federal officials on the issue. The Bureau Chief of the medical cannabis program says the edibles sold legally under Iowa's programs are tested by the State Hygienic Lab to certify that they meet state standards.
IOWA STATE
KOEL 950 AM

Iowans Already Knew This But Now It’s Backed By Science

Iowans, you knew this already but now we can finally say we have science to prove it. This study has to have been 100% legit right? There's no way they'd just make something like this up. I've always found it pretty interesting how our taste in certain flavors varies so greatly from region to region. Would you agree with the incredibly real scientific study put together by Whiskey Riff?
IOWA STATE
