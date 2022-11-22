ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Bilt Mastercard holders can earn up to 50,000 bonus points and get a transfer bonus to IHG in December

By Joseph Hostetler, CEPF
Business Insider
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read full article on original website

Comments / 0

Related
The Penny Hoarder

The 14 Best Credit Cards of November 2022

Picking a credit card can be a daunting task. There is no one credit card that will fit every person’s needs perfectly. Instead, you have to think through what is most important to you. Do you want miles or points? Foreign transaction fees? Rewards on dining, groceries, or travel?
CNN

Best ways to redeem Citi ThankYou points for maximum value

While you can always redeem the Citi ThankYou points earned on the Citi Double Cash and Citi Premier card for flights through the Citi travel portal or cash back, here are some of our favorite ways to get even more value for them by transferring them to Citi's travel partners.
HAWAII STATE
BoardingArea

Miles and Points On Sale — November 24 2022

Sometimes you need an infusion of miles or points to your membership account for whatever reason — perhaps to have enough to redeem for a limited time award as one example — and the best time to purchase miles or points is when they are on sale. Miles...
CNN

These are the best credit cards to use at Hilton hotels

There's a good chance you're starting to think about your next vacation, and if there's a certain Hilton property you've been eyeing, there are many ways to rack up Hilton points to get a few free nights on your next stay.
GOBankingRates

How To Book Flights, Cars and More Without a Credit Card

There are several advantages to paying for your travel arrangements with a credit card. Purchase protection and the ability to pay with miles are among those benefits. However, not everyone has a credit card. For instance, you might have poor credit or be averse to them due to horror stories you’ve heard.
CNBC

How to book hidden, cheaper award flights with the United Airlines credit cards

If you fly United Airlines with any regularity, you may be familiar with the United MileagePlus loyalty program. What you might not know is that it offers a unique feature where it reserves some flight award availability for certain customers. Just as United sells different cash fare levels (such as...
The Hollywood Reporter

The Best Black Friday Travel Deals on Luggage, Flights, Hotels and More

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, The Hollywood Reporter may receive an affiliate commission. Whether you’re booking long flights to extravagant getaways or low-key summer road trips, now’s an opportune time to upgrade your luggage. Some of the best Black Friday sales promise up to 70% off on travel essentials, including the best carry-ons, office-ready backpacks, toiletry bags, laptop carryalls and more, and many retailers have already rolled out major markdowns ahead of the holiday shopping weekend.More from The Hollywood ReporterThese Are the Best Black Friday Deals on Beauty, Gifts, Fashion, Tech...
BoardingArea

Save Up to 20 Percent at 6,028 Hotel and Resort Properties With Marriott Bonvoy

You can save up to 20 percent off of the guest room standard rate when you stay at your choice of 6,028 participating hotel and resort properties in North America, South America, Central America, Asia, Africa, Europe, the Middle East, and the Caribbean with Marriott Bonvoy and its Escapes promotion, which offers exclusive savings every other Thursday through Sunday across select destinations — and is valid for stays at hotel properties over the next four weekends and for stays at resort properties all the days of the week…
travelnoire.com

Marriott Introduces Apartments By Marriott, A Possible Competitor To Airbnb

A lot of organizations in the travel industry were forced to change their business model during and after the pandemic. Many businesses haven’t recovered but the ones that do can credit their existence to their ability to adapt to the times. One stand-out that comes to mind is the Marriott Hotels brand.
CNBC

The elevated 80,000-point welcome bonus on the Chase Sapphire Reserve ends Nov. 30, worth at least $1,200 in travel

This is your last chance to take advantage of one of the best credit card sign-up bonuses of the year. New Chase Sapphire Reserve® cardholders can currently earn 80,000 bonus points after spending $4,000 on purchases in the first three months from account opening. This is the biggest welcome bonus since the 100,000-point bonus that Chase offered when the card launched in 2016.
TheStreet

Airlines Offering Many Good Black Friday Deals

The concept of Black Friday keeps on expanding -- what started out as a rush of people from the suburbs descending upon downtown Philadelphia stores on the day after Thanksgiving has, 50 years later, evolved into a holiday shopping period that just keeps growing. With the rise of online shopping,...
traveltomorrow.com

British Airways tests smart tech allowing passengers to skip showing their passport

British Airways has become the first UK airline to test the use of biometric technology for international flights, enabling customers taking part in the trial to travel through the airport ‘smartly’ without having to show their passport. Customers who sign up to take part in the airline’s evaluation...
nftplazas.com

Hotel Giant Announces Luxury Travel Perks with NFTs

Hotel giant and the parent company of the Holiday Inn and Regent hotels has partnered with contemporary artist Claire Luxton. Together they will launch an exciting new NFT collection with luxury at its very heart. InterContinental Hotels & Resorts‘ new collection consists of 10 exclusive NFTs which are inspired by...
todaynftnews.com

InterContinental Hotels announces the launch of 10 exclusive NFTs with Claire Luxton

In a recent announcement, it has been revealed that InterContinental Hotels & Resorts has launched the first collection of NFTs with luxury travel benefits. The NFTs have been launched in an exclusive collaboration with Claire Luxton, a British contemporary artist. This marks the first-ever joint venture for both. It should...
US News and World Report

Just for You: Black Friday exclusive discount on Priceline Express travel deals

When you use our links to buy products, U.S. News may earn a commission but that in no way affects our editorial independence. When booking vacations, it’s great to get an extra discount whenever you can. Exclusively for our readers this Black Friday, you can get an extra 10% off a Priceline Express travel offer, $100 off any Express hotel booking over $500, or 20% off select vacation packages. To see the offers and get exclusive coupon codes, visit our exclusive Priceline page.

Comments / 0

Community Policy