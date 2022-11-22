Kennedy swimmers put together strong showing in Tri-Metro, Section 2A meet

With a team of 14 returning swimmers from the 2021 campaign, Kennedy girls swimming and diving took a step forward in its progression this fall in coach Todd Walsh’s 23rd season as head coach and 34th overall.

Senior captains Salina Sang and Madi Perlick gave the team the necessary confidence to out-touch (or out-dive) the opposition. Leading by example, Perlick and Sang explained how this group felt closer than other teams in the past by a sense of family that only comes from those 6 a.m. practices or memories made on the pool deck and in team outings.

The Eagles won four duel meets in its first trek through the Tri-Metro Conference and played host for the Section 2A True Team meet, which gave the squad a confidence boost coming into the final push of the season.

Sang said Walsh wasn’t just a coach in the traditional sense of organizing the team, and leading practices and meets.

“He isn’t just someone who leads us athletically but also leads us in our growth as a person,” Sang said. “Not only does he want to build a good athlete but a good and respectful person. He shows that in his values he represents at practice to put out our best effort.”

Perlick said he is someone who listens instead of immediately dismissing a conversation to get started with a 6 a.m. practice, for example.

Both captains said the team depth this season allowed them to be more competitive each time in the pool.

The team went 4-3 in its inaugural Tri-Metro Conference season including decisive wins over Fridley (91-66), Cooper (87-57) and Columbia Heights (101-71). Kennedy swam exhibition in each of those meets with the win secured before the final event.

The duel against Richfield was closer than in the past with the Spartans winning the late September meet 95-88.

“When we started we didn’t have as deep a lineup as we do now,” Sang said. “We get to fill every single spot [in the lineup] and then there is competition for every spot. There are constantly girls who are trying to rise to the next level so they can compete in that varsity event and it’s a privilege to have that level of competition on our team.”

Senior Chloe Serbesku swam the third leg in the 200 medley relay at the Section 2A finals along with three underclassmen including seventh-grader Kaylee Von Ruden and sophomores Sohee Such and Olivia Kauffman. Juniors Dakota Lueck and Kayla Schletty continued to provide leadership in the middle and distance events.

Von Ruden was seventh in the 200 individual medley and eighth in the 100 back finals and Schletty was eighth in the 500 free.

The Eagles closed out sections with Lueck and Schletty swimming the middle legs of the 400 free with sophomore Emily Kwon on the opening leg while Von Ruden anchored the team to a 3:357.37 to place sixth.

Perlick said that depth and competition extend to the relays where she would bounce between the B or C relay. “Every week someone is getting faster and it’s really competitive now,” she said after scoring her first varsity win in the 200 free (2:22.05) against Minnehaha Academy back on Sept. 29. “We all just want to be the best we can be and there is an understanding that sometimes you will get moved around because someone else is stepping up.”

As upperclassmen and captains leading a team with talented underclassmen, Sang said, “We’re lucky to have a group of girls that are very respectful and have a good sense of sportsmanship but also being able to lead them in a sense of being an older sibling figure. We like to lead by example, not just by telling them to swim this whole set but by showing them not to give up, you shouldn’t give up either. That’s the biggest thing because the younger girls look up to you to show them that discipline it takes to be that next-level swimmer.”

Building on that guidance and leadership, Perlick said this is the closest team she’s been on.

“It feels like a family because I can go up to any girl on my team and talk to them as a best friend,” she said. “It feels good to have such a good and close team.”

Perlick and Sang said it is also a byproduct of being around each other up to six days a week during training and meets.

Traveling to an out-of-town tournament is always a unique experience and this year’s trip to St. Peter was no exception as the meet was cut short due to a power outage the last weekend of September.

They were able to still do the traditions like taking a team photo at a nearby park as the meet ended after two heats of the medley relay.

“Then go out to eat afterward, usually McDonald’s afterward, but I think that’s one of my favorite moments with the team because we have that time to bond. Other meets you go to the meet, you swim and come back without a lot of team bonding,” Perlick said.

Hosting the Section 2A True Team meeting gave them a sense of calm.

“That sense of being at our home pool we know what the pool is like, what the blocks are like and everything,” Sang said. “For some of the girls, it lowers their nerves and is a sense of comfort. Even for us as sixth-year swimmers [Sang and Perlick], going to a new pool you get a sense of how do I compete here never being in that environment?”

The Eagles finished fourth scoring 527 points in the Section 2A True Team meet on Oct. 15.

The difference from traditional meets is that every swimmer scores points for the team to give a more accurate sense of a team’s depth instead of rewarding just the top finishers with team points.

Senior diver Cassie Festch was second in the event scoring a 257.05, less than three points ahead of St. Anthony’s Josie Bossen in third place and just over 19 points behind Breck’s Mehgan Moy (276.40).

Perlick believes that home-pool advantage helps them all, even if it is more of a mental boost than anything else.

“The energy in our pool is different because when we go to other pools we are more timid because we are trying to figure out the pool and how it works but here we can be more high energy and excited because we know we are going to just swim,” Perlick said.

Part of that home-pool advantage comes in the loud cheering that resonates with the team.

“The louder it gets the more confident the girls to get and the more excited we get to touch-out the girl next to us,” Sang said. “I think that’s really important because that drive of competitiveness leads us to break our best times and becoming a better swimmer.”