Jimmy Garoppolo, 49ers crush Cardinals in Mexico

By Alex Butler
UPI News
 2 days ago

Nov. 22 (UPI) -- Jimmy Garoppolo matched his career high with four touchdown passes -- two to George Kittle and two more to Brandon Aiyuk -- leading the San Francisco 49ers to a dominant win over the Arizona Cardinals in Mexico City.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4QWN5V_0jJnZtk000
San Francisco 49ers quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo thew four touchdown passes in a win over the Arizona Cardinals on Monday in Mexico City. File Photo by Terry Schmitt/UPI

The 49ers also logged three sacks, two interceptions and a forced fumble in the 38-10 triumph Monday at Estadio Azteca. Star running back Christian McCaffrey totaled 14 touches for 106 yards from scrimmage for the 49ers.

"Everyone was stepping up when their number was called," Garoppolo told reporters. "Guys stepped up and made plays. The offensive line gave me a ton of time and made things easier. It was a good night."

Garoppolo completed 20 of 29 passes for 228 yards. He was not sacked and did not commit a turnover. Cardinals quarterback Colt McCoy , who started in place of injured starter Kyler Murray , completed 24 of 34 passes for 218 yards and an interception. Fellow backup Trace McSorely also threw an interception.

"I felt we had some opportunities to make some plays," Cardinals coach Kliff Kingsbury said. "Not getting the fourth downs and interceptions were tough, but that's a good team. ... They found a way to make plays."

The Cardinals and 49ers punted to open the game. McCoy then led the Cardinals to the 49ers 23-yard line, where Matt Prater made a 40-yard field goal about seven minutes into the first quarter. The 49ers and Cardinals punted again on their next drives.

Garoppolo threw a 7-yard touchdown toss to Aiyuk about 1:20 into the second quarter. Kicker Robbie Gould made the extra point attempt to push the 49ers lead to 7-3.

49ers safety Jimmie Ward intercepted McCoy less than four minutes later. Garoppolo threw a 39-yard touchdown pass to Kittle three plays later.

The Cardinals answered with a 9-play, 75-yard drive. That possession ended with a 2-yard James Conner touchdown run and cut the deficit to four points.

Gould made a 39-yard field goal less than four minutes later to push the 49ers lead back to seven points. The 49ers added an 8-play, 75-yard touchdown drive to start the second half. Wide receiver Deebo Samuel ended that drive with a 39-yard touchdown run.

Garoppolo threw a 32-yard touchdown pass to Kittle about five minutes into the fourth quarter for the final points of the game.

The Cardinals (4-7) will host the Los Angeles Chargers (5-5) at 4:05 p.m. EST Sunday in Glendale, Ariz. The 49ers (6-4) will host the New Orleans Saints (4-7) at 4:25 p.m. Sunday in Santa Clara, Calif.

