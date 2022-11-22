That doesn't make me like them anymore. One of the folks said it, make a charging unit in the vehicle. They won't do that because some big business won't get rich. I have had my jeep for over 23 year and have invested less in it, except for routine maintenance, and a new radiator)than it would cost for batteries in an EV. I did buy 2 batteries about $ 150.00 per battery. I installed myself.
I wonder if that will shorten the life of the batteries. Will that break done the chemical reaction faster?
Really ? What car or truck is it in ? NONE ! So like all EV it's not really commercially viable. Especially when we all plug in at night THE ENTIRE GRID FAILS
Comments / 110