‘Dancing with the Stars’ Fans Call Foul After Charli D’Amelio’s Mirrorball Win

By Lucille Barilla
 2 days ago

Dancing with the Stars season 31 closer featured an epic finale with some of the strongest dancers of the season. It was a close competition between Charli D’Amelio, Wayne Brady , Shangela, and Gabby Windey to take home a mirrorball trophy. After two perfect scores and many fan votes, Charli and her partner Mark Ballas brought home the gold on the Disney+ streamer. However, some fans are calling foul over the TikTok sensation’s win. Here’s why.

‘Dancing with the Stars’ Mark Ballas and Charli D’Amelio | ABC/Eric McCandless

‘Dancing with the Stars’ season 31 finale was one of the most exciting in the show’s history

After 10 weeks of competition, Charli D’Amelio and her partner Mark Ballas were named the season 31 champions of DWTS . Their win capped off a fantastic season and an exciting finale. The four finalists performed two routines: a Redemption Dance chosen by one of the judges and a freestyle, where the celebrities and their pro partners could perform any dance they liked.

Shangela and her partner Gleb Savchenko danced a redemption quickstep. That was followed by a freestyle celebrating the drag community. It culminated in Gleb performing in drag for the first time as his alter-ego, Natasha.

Wayne and partner Witney Carson redeemed their quickstep, followed by a fun freestyle to “Get Up/24K Magic” by Ciara ft. Chamillionaire/Bruno Mars. Wayne copied many of the singer’s iconic dance moves beat for beat, leading Carrie Ann Inaba to say the entertainer showed the younger men how to be true performers.

Charli and Mark Ballas redeemed a jive, first performed during the series Halloween show, and received a perfect score. They followed that up with a freestyle to “Us Again” by Pinar Toprak, receiving a standing ovation from the audience and the second series of 10’s from judges Carrie Ann Inaba, Len Goodman, Derek Hough, and Bruno Tonioli.

Finally, Gabby and Val Chmerkovskiy redeemed their cha-cha, followed by a freestyle choreographed by Val’s wife, Jenna Johnson Chmerkovskiy. The dance took its “Cell Block Tango” from the musical Chicago .

Fans call foul after Charli D’Amelio’s mirrorball win

Charli’s mirrorball win helped elevate Mark to his third mirrorball trophy. This win made him the second-highest-ranking male pro behind Derek Hough, who won six.

However, not everyone appeared happy that Charli was the winner. Some fans took to the comments section of Instagram to speak out against the TikTok star.

“This show was rigged from the beginning. I wanted Gabby and Val to win so bad. Of course, Charli won. She was set up to win,” wrote one viewer.

“Of course, the one that has 146 million followers wins. I called it from the beginning. Yes, she’s a great dancer, don’t get me wrong. But the whole point of the show is to take a celebrity with NO DANCE EXPERIENCE!!” penned a second fan.

“I get it now; Gabby got second because she is part of the tour. Congrats to Charlie, no surprise there. She is an amazing dancer. Shangela and Wayne were amazing too,” deduced a third Instagram user.

However, a fourth viewer shot down all the naysayers with the following comment. “Why are y’all acting like there hasn’t been at least one person with a dance background every season since it began in 2005?”

Charli, Gabby, and other top celebrity dancers lead the ‘Dancing with the Stars’ tour

Dancing with the Stars pros will bring the ballroom to life on tour with the addition of special guest stars as they take the beloved television series on the road. Hosted by Emma Slater and co-hosted by runner-up Gabby, the latest tour begins on January 6, 2023, and runs through mid-March.

Celebrity guest stars include Daniel Durant, Charli, Heidi D’Amelio, and Vinny Guadagnino for select dates. The pros taking the show on the road include Britt Stewart, Alan Bersten, Gleb Savchenko, Brandon Armstrong, Alexis Warr, Sasha Farber, and Kateryna Klishyna.

RELATED: 'Dancing with the Stars' Pro Mark Ballas Needs to Win Season 31's Mirrorball: Here's the Reason Why

