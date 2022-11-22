ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
UPI News

Parent company of Penguin Random House scraps merger with Simon & Schuster

By A.L. Lee
UPI News
UPI News
 2 days ago

Nov. 22 (UPI) -- A deal that would have merged Simon & Schuster with Penguin Random House for more than $2 billion has collapsed following a judge's ruling three weeks ago that determined the deal violated antitrust laws.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4RyTFH_0jJnZekL00
Paramount Global, the parent company of Penguin Random House, backed out of a deal to merge with competing book publisher Simon & Schuster. File Photo by ActuaLitte/Flickr/Creative Commons

Penguin's parent company, Paramount Global, backed out of the purchase on Monday, leaving Penguin with a $200 million tab required for terminating the deal.

A filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission revealed Paramount had second thoughts when it took a deeper look at its strategy for making the buy.

"Simon & Schuster is a highly valuable business with a recent record of strong performance; however, it is not video-based and therefore does not fit strategically within Paramount's broader portfolio," the document states.

The deal unraveled three weeks after a federal judge blocked the $2.2 billion purchase from moving forward, ruling the merger would violate antitrust laws. At the time, Penguin -- which is already the nation's largest publisher -- vowed to appeal the decision, while Paramount remained noncommittal about its next move.

The purchase agreement also expired this week after the parties failed to extend it in the wake of the Oct. 31 ruling, meaning Penguin's hands are tied now and cannot appeal as it had planned to do previously.

Penguin Random House issued a statement Monday, saying the company "remains convinced that it is the best home for Simon & Schuster's employees and authors."

"We believe the judge's ruling is wrong and planned to appeal the decision, confident we could make a compelling and persuasive argument to reverse the lower court ruling on appeal," the company said. "However, we have to accept Paramount's decision not to move forward. We want to thank our Penguin Random House employees and the teams at Simon & Schuster for their support."

The court had ruled that the effects of the acquisition would lessen competition in the market for U.S. publishing rights to anticipated top-selling books, federal prosecutors said.

The merger was announced in November 2020 with ViacomCBS agreeing to sell publisher Simon & Schuster to Penguin Random House for $2.175 billion.

A year later, the Justice Department sued, stating the deal would permit Penguin Random House to "exert outsized influence over which books are published in the United States and how much authors are paid for their work."

Best-selling author Stephen King testified on behalf of the Justice Department during the 13-day trial in August, saying the deal would kill competition over authors selling books as it would create an environment akin to a husband and a wife bidding against each other for a house.

"It's a bit ridiculous," he said.

This article originally appeared on UPI.com

Comments / 0

Related
bookriot.com

These are the 10 Best Books of the Year, According to Amazon Book Editors

Each month, the Amazon Book Editors post a list of their favorite books out that month. At the end of the year, this team of nine editors draws from these lists, as well as considering any they may have missed, to choose their top books of the year as a whole. They each have different backgrounds, including authors as well as former booksellers and former editors at publishing houses, but they’ve all spent their careers immersed in the book world. After putting their individual favorites of the year in a spreadsheet and pitching them to their fellow editors, they debate their choices and then finally rank their picks for the year. Those totals become the Amazon Book Editors’ Best Books of the Year list.
KENTUCKY STATE
bookriot.com

The Bestselling Books of the Week, According to NYT, USA Today, Publishers Weekly, and Amazon

Quick: what’s the most popular book of the moment? The one that’s flying off the shelves the fastest? What about the top five? Even for people who are immersed in the book world (like yours truly), this is a surprisingly difficult question to answer. The books you’re hearing about may not be the ones that are actually selling the most, and even if you look at the bestseller lists, they don’t all agree. Each has their own criteria and sources.
ARTnews

A Seurat Painting Owned By Late Billionaire Paul Allen Has Sold For $149 M. at Christie’s

An early 20th century painting depicting three nude figures by George Seurat from the collection of Microsoft co-founder Paul Allen sold for $149 million an evening sale at Christie’s in New York Wednesday. Titled Les Poseuses, Ensemble (Petite version), the work is among the rarest paintings produced by Seurat residing in private hands and was expected to fetch a price over $100 million. Long before it came into Allen’s hands, the pointillist-style canvas was owned by John Quinn, the art collector and attorney who was an early promoter of the modern artist in the early 20th century. During tonight’s sale, Christie’s...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Kirkus Reviews

Amazon Names Its Best Books of 2022

Amazon has unveiled its list of the best books of 2022, with Gabrielle Zevin’s Tomorrow, and Tomorrow, and Tomorrow taking the No. 1 spot. Zevin’s novel, which also made Kirkus’ list of the best books of the year, follows a trio of friends who meet in college and go on to design video games. Sarah Gelman, Amazon Books’ editorial director, praised it as “a simply perfect book about the complexities of human relationships, the importance of human connection, the innocence and optimism of youth, our journey with technology, and the many shades of love.”
TEXAS STATE
The Independent

Novelist Tess Gunty wins National Book Award for fiction

Tess Gunty’s “The Rabbit Hutch,” a sweeping novel set in a low-income housing community in Indiana, has won the National Book Award for fiction. The nonfiction prize went to Imani Perry’s “South to America," and Sabaa Tahir’s “All My Rage” won for young people's literature. In poetry, John Keene was cited for “Punks: New and Selected Poems,'' while Argentine-Spanish language author Samanta Schweblin and translator Megan McDowell won for best work in translation for “Seven Empty Houses.” Winners on Wednesday night each received $10,000. The dinner benefit for the National Book Foundation, which presents the awards, also included honorary...
INDIANA STATE
The Guardian

The Light We Carry by Michelle Obama review – a guide for life from the former first lady

N her wonderful autobiography, Becoming, Michelle Obama tells a story about the time her family visited some African American friends who had moved to a predominantly white area in the suburbs. At the end of the visit, Obama’s father discovered that “someone had scratched a line across the side of his beloved Buick, a thin ugly gulch that ran across the door and towards the tail of the car. It had been done with a key or a rock and was in no way accidental.”
bookriot.com

The Best Books of 2022, According to The Washington Post

The Washington Post throws its hat into the ring of early released end-of-year book lists with a roundup of 10 of the best books according to its editors and reviewers. The list includes a mix of fiction and nonfiction titles, with topics that range from colonialism to memoirs centering friendships. Among the authors are a Nobel Prize winner and a Kirkus Prize winner.
WASHINGTON STATE
AdWeek

Sonos Names 72andSunny Global Creative Agency of Record

72andSunny Los Angeles has been named global creative agency of record for sound experience company Sonos. 72andSunny will help Sonos continue to build out its brand strategy and storytelling efforts as the company grows and diversifies its products. 72andSunny will help drive creative strategy and lead integrated marketing efforts—including the...
New York Post

Amazon just released its 20 Best Books of the Year: Shop them now

Here at New York Post Shopping, we’re all about reading — and more reading, and. Whether we’re scouring the latest of Reese’s Book Club picks or hunting down some of our favorite audible books, checking off every Colleen Hoover novel — our to-be-read list (TBR to book lovers) is ever-expanding.
ALABAMA STATE
NBC News

Supreme Court takes up Jack Daniel's case against dog toy compamy

Jack Daniel’s Whiskey has a bone to pick with a dog toy company, and the Supreme Court on Monday agreed to hear their case. VIP Products, an Arizona-based company, makes dog toys that resemble Jack Daniel's iconic whiskey bottles. The "Bad Spaniels Silly Squeaker" toys are labeled "43% Poo by Vol." and the "Old No. 2 on Your Tennessee Carpet." Jack Daniel’s is arguing that the toys are a violation of federal trademark rights and tarnish the company’s brand.
studyfinds.org

Best Science Fiction Books For 2023: Top 5 Titles Most Recommended By Expert Reviews

Looking for a good book? Enjoy having your imagination stretched to new limits? Opting for a science fiction novel may be just what the doctor ordered. That said, deciding on the next title to add to your list can be quite daunting with an endless number of choices. To help you in your quest, StudyFinds set out to find the five best science fiction books that reviewers can’t stop recommending.
Rolling Stone

First (Place) Lady: Michelle Obama’s New Book Hits Number One on the Charts

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Rolling Stone may receive an affiliate commission. Michelle Obama has a lot to be thankful for this week as her new book has hit number one on the Amazon bestsellers list. First released Nov. 15, the new book, titled The Light We Carry: Overcoming In Uncertain Times, draws on Obama’s personal struggles over the last few years, offering what she calls a “toolbox” of strategies to stay hopeful and optimistic amidst the many challenges of life. Buy: The Light We Carry: Overcoming in Uncertain Times $19.48 Obama says...
Business Insider

All the National Book Award winners and finalists in 2022

When you buy through our links, Insider may earn an affiliate commission. Since 1950, the National Book Awards have honored some of the best writing in America. Overseen by the National Book Foundation and chosen by a panel of 25 judges, the books must be published in the United States between December 1 of the previous year and November 30 of the award year and must be nominated by publishers or Panel Chairs.
INDIANA STATE
UPI News

UPI News

Washington, DC
481K+
Followers
68K+
Post
167M+
Views
ABOUT

United Press International is a leading provider of news, photos and information to millions of readers around the globe via UPI.com and its licensing services. With a history of reliable reporting dating back to 1907, today's UPI is a credible source for the most important stories of the day

 https://www.upi.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy