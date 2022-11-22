Read full article on original website
Related
Queen Camilla Wears Queen Elizabeth's Sapphire Tiara for First State Banquet of King Charles' Reign
The Queen Consort helped host South African President Cyril Ramaphosa in the British royal family's first state visit of King Charles' reign Queen Camilla is wearing her first tiara in her new royal role. The Queen Consort, 75, shimmered in the Belgian Sapphire Tiara at a state banquet at Buckingham Palace on Tuesday, her first tiara moment since King Charles III acceded to the throne. Camilla brought out the dazzling piece for Charles' first state visit as King, welcoming Cyril Ramaphosa, the President of South Africa, to the U.K. The tiara was previously...
Queen Elizabeth II Knew Camilla Parker Bowles Being Named Queen Consort Was Going to Be ‘Contentious’
Camilla Parker Bowles, was named queen consort when Queen Elizabeth II died — which is exactly what Her Majesty wanted to happen.
The Princess of Wales looks regal as King hosts first state visit
The Prince and Princess of Wales welcomed South African President Cyril Ramaphosa to the UK on Tuesday, Nov. 22. Prince William, who is the heir to the throne, and Catherine greeted the president, on behalf of King Charles III , at London’s Corinthia Hotel. RELATED: The Princess...
King Charles Has Banned This Dish from All Royal Residences
Guess this won’t be on the menu for this week’s state visit.
Royal Biographer Says Camilla Parker Bowles Became Queen Consort After an ‘Arrangement’ King Charles Made With Queen Elizabeth II
King Charles and Queen Camilla have been married since 2005. King Charles reportedly struck a 'deal' so that Camilla could be named queen consort.
10 Everyday Rules Camilla Parker Bowles Has to Follow as Queen Consort of the United Kingdom
When Queen Elizabeth II died, Charles became King and Camilla Parker Bowles became Queen Consort of the United Kingdom.
Kate Middleton and Prince William Ride in London Carriage Procession with King Charles and Queen Camilla
The Prince and Princess of Wales are helping to host the president of South Africa for the first state visit of the new reign Kate Middleton and Prince William are back in a royal carriage! The Prince and Princess of Wales joined King Charles III and Queen Camilla in a dazzling horse-drawn carriage procession through London to Buckingham Palace on Tuesday as part of the first state visit of the new monarch's reign. The royal pageantry carried the visiting South African President Cyril Ramaphosa to the palace, as the British royal family carried out...
Will Camilla Be Crowned 'Queen' or 'Queen Consort' at the Coronation?
Buckingham Palace could choose to follow their current line and break with tradition, or risk creating backlash among the British people over Camilla's title.
BBC
Camilla: New monogram for Queen Consort unveiled
The new cypher of Camilla, the Queen Consort, has been unveiled by Buckingham Palace. Designed by Prof Ewan Clayton, it combines Camilla's initial "C" and "R" for Regina - the Latin word for queen. It will be used by Camilla on personal letterheads, cards and gifts. Buckingham Palace added that...
Inside King Charles & Queen Camilla’s relaxed country home and how it’s vastly different to grand Buckingham Palace
KING Charles and Queen Camilla’s relaxed country home is vastly different to the grandeur of Buckingham Palace. Tucked away in the Cotswolds, just miles from Tetbury in Gloucestershire, King Charles retreats to Highgrove House to take some time out from the public demands of royal duties. The home boasts...
Inside ‘Queen Victoria Syndrome’ and the Pressure on Queen Elizabeth II to Abdicate the Throne in the ’90s
What accuracy is behind an episode of ‘The Crown’ that depicts Queen Elizabeth II facing powerful calls for abdication and suggestions she had a case of Queen Victoria Syndrome in the early ‘90s?
King Charles and Queen Consort Camilla pelted with eggs during York visit
King Charles III and Queen Consort Camilla were nearly pelted with eggs thrown at them during an official visit to York, England, on Wednesday. The couple was greeting onlookers in the northern English town when four eggs thrown by a protestor narrowly missed hitting them. The monarch, 73, did not...
A protester threw eggs at King Charles and Camilla, Queen Consort, before a statue unveiling of Queen Elizabeth II
King Charles and Camilla, the Queen Consort, were egged by a protester while visiting York, UK. The couple avoided the eggs thrown at them by an individual who was reportedly detained by police. In videos of the incident shared on Twitter, the protester appeared to scream: "Not my king." King...
Russia Risks Knockout Blow in War as Putin Hits Rock Bottom
SOUTHERN ENGLAND—After a string of Russian defeats in the war, U.K. Defence Secretary Ben Wallace is urging Ukraine to “keep up the pressure, keep up the momentum” and continue their rapid-fire attacks on Vladimir Putin’s forces through the winter months. “Given the advantage the Ukrainians have...
tatler.com
A glimpse behind-the-scenes at Buckingham Palace ahead of the South African state visit
This content can also be viewed on the site it originates from. Buckingham Palace has offered a fascinating behind-the-scenes look at preparations ahead of the start of the South African State Visit today, King Charles III’s first since he ascended the throne in September. Months of preparation, 2,000 pieces...
AOL Corp
King Charles Reveals the Nickname Nelson Mandela Affectionately Used for Queen Elizabeth
King Charles III is reflecting on his mother's remarkable reign. The King, 74, spoke about the prophetic speech Queen Elizabeth made in South Africa 75 years ago during the state banquet at Buckingham Palace on Tuesday. The diplomatic dinner was held in honor of Cyril Ramaphosa, president of South Africa, who is spending three days in the U.K. on the first state visit of Charles' reign.
BBC
Prince of Wales has no plans for investiture, Kensington Palace confirms
The Prince of Wales has no plans for an investiture, Kensington Palace has said. William made his first visit on Wednesday to the Welsh Parliament since his father made him Prince of Wales. The King's decision triggered a debate about whether or not there should be a repeat of Charles'...
Angry man throws eggs at King Charles III and Queen Camilla
King Charles gets heckled as he greets the peopleThe Sun Youtube screenshot. A heckler expressed his discontent with the King and Queen. On Wednesday, King Charles and his wife Queen Camilla encountered one of the hazards of being royalty-disgruntled subjects. During the walkabout after Queen Elizabeth died there were people caught on camera who refused to shake Meghan Markle's hand but the King and Queen Consort endured something eggstreamly different. The couple was entering the Northern town of York through Micklegate Bar, a medieval gateway where traditionally monarchs are welcomed to the city.
Denmark’s Queen Margrethe II celebrates 50 years on the throne
Denmark’s Queen Margrethe II rounded off celebrations marking her 50th year on the throne on Saturday, and was joined by her family despite a recent public row with her youngest son. The 82-year-old monarch took a carriage ride through Copenhagen and attended a ceremony at city hall. The two...
Expert Explains Why King Charles Can't Run The Same Monarchy As His Late Parents
While Queen Elizabeth II was the longest-serving monarch in the UK, King Charles III has his own unique royal distinctions. At the age of 74 at King Charles III's coronation in 2023, he will be the oldest UK monarch to be crowned, via The Washington Post. He has also waited the longest of anyone who has been next in line to the throne. Considering that his succession came after his mother died, it didn't come with a great deal of celebration. There was a 10-day period of national mourning after the heartbreaking death of Queen Elizabeth, and there was a further seven days of official mourning for the royal family after the funeral. During which time, they had to wear black and put a pause on ordinary work obligations, per Vanity Fair. After mourning ended, the new normal of King Charles III as head of the royal family began.
Comments / 0