ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
People

Queen Camilla Wears Queen Elizabeth's Sapphire Tiara for First State Banquet of King Charles' Reign

The Queen Consort helped host South African President Cyril Ramaphosa in the British royal family's first state visit of King Charles' reign Queen Camilla is wearing her first tiara in her new royal role. The Queen Consort, 75, shimmered in the Belgian Sapphire Tiara at a state banquet at Buckingham Palace on Tuesday, her first tiara moment since King Charles III acceded to the throne. Camilla brought out the dazzling piece for Charles' first state visit as King, welcoming Cyril Ramaphosa, the President of South Africa, to the U.K. The tiara was previously...
HOLAUSA

The Princess of Wales looks regal as King hosts first state visit

The Prince and Princess of Wales welcomed South African President Cyril Ramaphosa to the UK on Tuesday, Nov. 22. Prince William, who is the heir to the throne, and Catherine greeted the president, on behalf of King Charles III , at London’s Corinthia Hotel. RELATED: The Princess...
People

Kate Middleton and Prince William Ride in London Carriage Procession with King Charles and Queen Camilla

The Prince and Princess of Wales are helping to host the president of South Africa for the first state visit of the new reign Kate Middleton and Prince William are back in a royal carriage! The Prince and Princess of Wales joined King Charles III and Queen Camilla in a dazzling horse-drawn carriage procession through London to Buckingham Palace on Tuesday as part of the first state visit of the new monarch's reign. The royal pageantry carried the visiting South African President Cyril Ramaphosa to the palace, as the British royal family carried out...
BBC

Camilla: New monogram for Queen Consort unveiled

The new cypher of Camilla, the Queen Consort, has been unveiled by Buckingham Palace. Designed by Prof Ewan Clayton, it combines Camilla's initial "C" and "R" for Regina - the Latin word for queen. It will be used by Camilla on personal letterheads, cards and gifts. Buckingham Palace added that...
TheDailyBeast

Russia Risks Knockout Blow in War as Putin Hits Rock Bottom

SOUTHERN ENGLAND—After a string of Russian defeats in the war, U.K. Defence Secretary Ben Wallace is urging Ukraine to “keep up the pressure, keep up the momentum” and continue their rapid-fire attacks on Vladimir Putin’s forces through the winter months. “Given the advantage the Ukrainians have...
AOL Corp

King Charles Reveals the Nickname Nelson Mandela Affectionately Used for Queen Elizabeth

King Charles III is reflecting on his mother's remarkable reign. The King, 74, spoke about the prophetic speech Queen Elizabeth made in South Africa 75 years ago during the state banquet at Buckingham Palace on Tuesday. The diplomatic dinner was held in honor of Cyril Ramaphosa, president of South Africa, who is spending three days in the U.K. on the first state visit of Charles' reign.
BBC

Prince of Wales has no plans for investiture, Kensington Palace confirms

The Prince of Wales has no plans for an investiture, Kensington Palace has said. William made his first visit on Wednesday to the Welsh Parliament since his father made him Prince of Wales. The King's decision triggered a debate about whether or not there should be a repeat of Charles'...
Cheryl E Preston

Angry man throws eggs at King Charles III and Queen Camilla

King Charles gets heckled as he greets the peopleThe Sun Youtube screenshot. A heckler expressed his discontent with the King and Queen. On Wednesday, King Charles and his wife Queen Camilla encountered one of the hazards of being royalty-disgruntled subjects. During the walkabout after Queen Elizabeth died there were people caught on camera who refused to shake Meghan Markle's hand but the King and Queen Consort endured something eggstreamly different. The couple was entering the Northern town of York through Micklegate Bar, a medieval gateway where traditionally monarchs are welcomed to the city.
The Guardian

Denmark’s Queen Margrethe II celebrates 50 years on the throne

Denmark’s Queen Margrethe II rounded off celebrations marking her 50th year on the throne on Saturday, and was joined by her family despite a recent public row with her youngest son. The 82-year-old monarch took a carriage ride through Copenhagen and attended a ceremony at city hall. The two...
The List

Expert Explains Why King Charles Can't Run The Same Monarchy As His Late Parents

While Queen Elizabeth II was the longest-serving monarch in the UK, King Charles III has his own unique royal distinctions. At the age of 74 at King Charles III's coronation in 2023, he will be the oldest UK monarch to be crowned, via The Washington Post. He has also waited the longest of anyone who has been next in line to the throne. Considering that his succession came after his mother died, it didn't come with a great deal of celebration. There was a 10-day period of national mourning after the heartbreaking death of Queen Elizabeth, and there was a further seven days of official mourning for the royal family after the funeral. During which time, they had to wear black and put a pause on ordinary work obligations, per Vanity Fair. After mourning ended, the new normal of King Charles III as head of the royal family began.
WASHINGTON STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy