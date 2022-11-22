Read full article on original website
TechRadar
Black Friday smartwatch deals make the Apple Watch 8 an easy pick
The Apple Watch Series 8 may be Apple’s newest smartwatch, but its reveal was somewhat overshadowed by the Apple Watch Ultra. With Black Friday fast approaching and last year’s watch on sale, do the new features in the Watch 8 make it worth buying over the Apple Watch Series 7?
Apple Watch owners just got an exciting free upgrade
WatchOS 9 brings a new feature that should make the Apple Watch much more appealing
Is The New Apple Watch Ultra Worth It?
Taking a step up from the standard Series 8 to the Apple Watch Ultra comes with some great perks — so long as you're willing to shell out the premium cash.
Should you buy the Apple Watch Series 7 this Black Friday?
The Apple Watch Series 8 may be in the spotlight, but don't miss Black Friday deals on the Apple Watch Series 7.
The best Apple Black Friday deals you can get right now
Here are the best Apple Black Friday deals we've spotted so far, including big savings on MacBooks, AirPods, Apple Watches and more.
CNET
11 Black Friday Deals at Walmart That You Can't Find at Amazon
As Black Friday approaches and holiday deals heat up, online retailers wage price wars across the internet. Shoppers able to navigate the shifting sands of online deals can save big money during the holiday gift season, but it takes real time to track price changes and product inventory across multiple stores.
The Best Target Black Friday And Cyber Monday Deals 2022
Save big on Apple AirPods, a Vitamix blender, Theragun massage gun and other top-rated items.
Walmart has a Black Friday iPad Air deal that’s too good to pass up
Black Friday 2022 is just over three weeks away, and retailers are already running plenty of early Black Friday deals. Walmart is one of the stores eager to offer customers early discounts, and the retailer just dropped an amazing iPad Air 4 deal that Black Friday shoppers shouldn’t miss.
Amazon just knocked $110 off Apple Watch 8 ahead of Black Friday
Amazon is slashing $110 off the Editor's Choice Apple Watch 8 during its early Black Friday deal.
Apple AirPods Pro 2 are back in stock at their cheapest price ever, but act fast
Amazon has discounted the AirPods Pro 2 by $50 for Black Friday. AppleAnd saving $50 on AirPods isn't the only Apple deal you'll want to take a bite of!
Should you buy a cellular Apple Watch? Here’s everything to consider
The Apple Watch lineup is available in a number of different options and configurations, ranging from different case materials, colors, sizes, and more. One of the most important things to consider, however, is whether or not you should buy an Apple Watch with cellular connectivity. An Apple Watch with LTE...
CBS News
Amazon Black Friday sale: Get Apple AirPods Pro 2 at their all-time best price
CBS Essentials is created independently from the CBS News staff. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms. Amazon's Black Friday sale has already started, and new deals are being added all the time. Amazon is marking the...
T-Mobile’s Black Friday deals: 4 free iPhone 14s on a $100/month unlimited 5G plan
The iPhone 14 might be a tricky gift to get this holiday season, especially the more expensive Pro models. Not because Apple doesn’t offer meaningful discounts on the hottest smartphones around, but because a new lockdown impacted production in China. Still, carriers like T-Mobile have Black Friday deals in place that include the iPhone 14.
CNET
Best Buy Has 12 Great Black Friday Deals That Amazon Can't Touch
Electronics retailer Best Buy is one of the unlikely business success stories of the late 20th century. After its competitors were crushed by the rise of online shopping, Best Buy revamped its entire company, shrinking its physical presence and putting a laser focus on low prices. Best Buy's pricing strategies...
Cult of Mac
Apple Watch Ultra gets a massive $60 discount for Black Friday
The Apple Watch Ultra has dropped to its lowest price for Black Friday. You can grab the watch with an Alpine Loop wristband for $739, down from its $799 MSRP. The rugged titanium case and multi-day battery life make the Apple Watch Ultra ideal for fitness and outdoor enthusiasts. This...
iPhone 12 Pro vs iPhone 13 Pro: Which Apple smartphone should you buy?
Our Apple iPhone 12 Pro vs iPhone 13 Pro guide explains the main differences between the phones, to help you make the best choice
It’s time to update the firmware on your Apple devices
Your AirPods seem simple accessories, but they also run code. Dagny Reese / UnsplashYou've got some maintenance to do.
Amazfit just discounted my favorite smartwatch and along with more of its wearable lineup
Smartwatches and fitness trackers are hot items during the holiday shopping season. But few offer the durability, battery life, and fitness features that Amazfit's lineup does. With these deals, you can save money and take your workout game to the next level.
The time is now! Get $100 off the Fitbit Sense 2 smartwatch for Black Friday
There's nothing better than giving loved ones (yourself included) the gift of better health. Fitness-tracking smartwatches are what you need — and they keep getting better, smarter...and (right now) cheaper! The latest Fitbit Sense 2 smartwatch tracks fitness and sleep, of course, but it's introduced a new feature: an all-day stress sensor that pinpoints moments of stress and offers pointers for managing it. And even though it's recently released, it's somehow $100 off at Amazon's Black Friday sale.
Best Android smartwatch 2022
We love the Galaxy Watch 5, but there are so many other great smartwatch options for your phone. Here are our top picks!
