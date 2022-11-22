There's nothing better than giving loved ones (yourself included) the gift of better health. Fitness-tracking smartwatches are what you need — and they keep getting better, smarter...and (right now) cheaper! The latest Fitbit Sense 2 smartwatch tracks fitness and sleep, of course, but it's introduced a new feature: an all-day stress sensor that pinpoints moments of stress and offers pointers for managing it. And even though it's recently released, it's somehow $100 off at Amazon's Black Friday sale.

3 DAYS AGO