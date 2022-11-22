CORTLAND, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Christopher W. Williams, 47, of Cortland, lost his courageous battle with pancreatic cancer on Thursday, November 17, 2022, with his wife by his side. He was born on December 19, 1974, in Warren, the son of Bruce and Bonnie Wilson Williams. He was an easy-going...

