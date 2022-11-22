Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
27 First News
Marla J. Trittschuh, Warren, Ohio
WARREN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Marla Trittschuh, 84, passed away Tuesday afternoon, November 22, 2022, at Shepherd of the Valley in Howland. Marla was born on January 6, 1938, in Niles, Ohio, a daughter of the late Harold and Virginia Mundorf. Even at age 84, Marla remained an avid reader....
27 First News
Janice M. Barkley, Sharon, PA
SHARON, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – Janice M. Barkley, 77, of Sharon, passed away Sunday afternoon, November 20, 2022, in UPMC Horizon Hospital, Farrell. Ms. Barkley was born on October 10, 1945, in Farrell, a daughter of the late Ivan and Nellie (Zagger) Culina. She was a 1963 graduate of Farrell...
27 First News
Linda Marie Golden, Boardman, Ohio
BOARDMAN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Linda Marie Golden, 81, died Monday, November 21, 2022, at Hospice House. Linda was born December 4, 1940, in Nashville,Tennessee, a daughter of the late Sam and Frankie Gibson Langley. She married her husband, Russell J. Golden, Jr., on June 27, 1964; he died October...
27 First News
Adam James Richards, Canfield, Ohio
CANFIELD, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Adam James Richards, 55, of Canfield, died Monday evening, November 21, 2022, at his home following a two year illness. Adam was born on April 7, 1967, in St. Louis, Missouri, the son of Ronald James and Gwen Sue (Hestand) Richards and came to this area as a child.
27 First News
“Hambone” Alvin W. Flick, Jr., Canfield, Ohio
CANFIELD, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – “Hambone” Alvin W. Flick, Jr., 40, of Canfield, passed away on Sunday, November 20, 2022. He was born on May 25, 1982 in Youngstown, Ohio, the son of Alvin and Patricia (Glista) Flick, Sr. Hambone was a 2001 graduate of Canfield High School...
27 First News
Madelyn M. Zeock Clarke, North Lima, Ohio
NORTH LIMA, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Madelyn M. Zeock Clarke, 78, passed away Monday, November 21, 2022, at Assumption Village. She was born April 2, 1944, in Youngstown, a daughter of the late Jerry and Phyllis Costello Meli. Madelyn worked as a teller for Dollar Savings and Trust for 17...
27 First News
Christopher “Chris” W. Williams, Cortland, Ohio
CORTLAND, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Christopher W. Williams, 47, of Cortland, lost his courageous battle with pancreatic cancer on Thursday, November 17, 2022, with his wife by his side. He was born on December 19, 1974, in Warren, the son of Bruce and Bonnie Wilson Williams. He was an easy-going...
27 First News
Katheryne “Pat” Patricia Kennedy, New Castle, PA
NEW CASTLE, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – Katheryne “Pat” Patricia Kennedy, 93, of N. Vine Street died Friday, November 18, 2022 at her residence in New Castle. She was born on February 4, 1929 in New Castle a daughter of the late Richard V. and Mary A. (Fulkerson) Vernon.
27 First News
Johnnie “Bubble Gum” Allen Holenchick, Lisbon, Ohio
LISBON, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Johnnie Allen Holenchick “Bubble Gum,” 76, passed away Monday, November 21, 2022, at UPMC Presbyterian in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, surrounded by loved ones. He was born on April 9, 1946, in Crystal Springs, West Virginia, the son of the late Michael Carl and Ruby...
27 First News
Pamela S. Roupe, Warren, Ohio
WARREN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Pamela Sue Roupe, 64, of Warren, Ohio passed away unexpectedly Thursday, November 17, 2022, at Trumbull Regional Medical Center. She was born October 20, 1958, in Warren, Ohio, the daughter of the late Sidney Crowder and Jeanie (Rossi) Seaman. Pamela was a homemaker. She loved...
27 First News
James E. MacArthur, Hermitage, PA
HERMITAGE, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – James E. MacArthur, 76, of Hermitage, passed away with his wife at his side, Friday evening, November 18, 2022, in Sharon Regional Medical Center. Mr. MacArthur was born June 12, 1946, in Grove City, a son of the late Everett MacArthur and Helen (McDowell) Jackson.
27 First News
Helen E. (Gregg) Huffman, Salem, Ohio
SALEM, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Helen E. (Gregg) Huffman, 81, was called home to our Lord from complications of a short illness on Tuesday, November 22, 2022 at her home. She was born February 14, 1941, in Salem, the daughter of the late Ewing P. and Averil (Campbell) Gregg. Helen...
27 First News
Ann Eliser, Columbiana, Ohio
COLUMBIANA, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Ann Eliser, 87, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, November 22, 2022, surrounded by her loving family. Ann was born January 13, 1935, in Youngstown, the daughter of Eugene Annibale and Leona Kaufman Eliser. She graduated from Youngstown School of Nursing and obtained her degree in...
27 First News
Timothy J. Shellenberger, Alliance, Ohio
ALLIANCE, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Timothy J. Shellenberger, age 69, passed away Sunday, November 20, 2022, at Community Care Center in Alliance. He was born October 20, 1953 to the late Wilmont and Betty (Grove) Shellenberger. In addition to his parents, he was predeceased by his sister, Sherry Carlton and...
27 First News
Anthony Harold Anderson, Jr., Warren, Ohio
WARREN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Anthony Harold Anderson, Jr., 33, of 1539 Palmyra Road NW, Warren, Ohio, departed this life Saturday, November 12, 2022, at 1:46 a.m., at Trumbull Regional Medical Center. He was born September 7, 1989 in Warren, Ohio, the son of Anthony H. and Marcia D. Anderson,...
27 First News
James T. “Jim” Peterson, Lisbon, Ohio
LISBON, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – James T. “Jim” Peterson, 64, of Lisbon, passed away at his home Monday, November 21, 2022. Jim was born July 31, 1958 in Youngstown, Ohio, a son of the late Roy and Ruth (Thomas) Peterson. Jim attended Youngstown State University’s Dana School of...
27 First News
Michael Dean Buzzard, Sr., Boardman, Ohio
BOARDMAN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Michael Dean Buzzard, Sr., age 29, passed away on Monday, November 21, 2022 in Boardman, Ohio. He was born February 7, 1993 to George Carl and Paula Buzzard in Warren, Ohio. Michael was employed as a laborer. He enjoyed playing video games, his Play Station...
27 First News
Robert William Winterburn, Austintown, Ohio
AUSTINTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Robert W. Winterburn passed away peacefully, Sunday, November 20, 2022, at Hospice of the Valley. Bob was born in 1931 and turned 91 on October 26, 2022. He spent his early years in Warren. Bob moved his freshman year of high school with his family:...
27 First News
Chad Thomas Blankenship, Columbiana, Ohio
COLUMBIANA, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Chad Thomas Blankenship, 45, passed away at 10:00 p.m., Tuesday, November 22, 2022, at Parkside Nursing Home after a valiant battle with cancer. He was born on January 12, 1977, in Salem to Roberta (Thomas) Blankenship. Chad was a 1995 graduate of Salem High School.
27 First News
Judith Ann Herbert, Lake Milton, Ohio
LAKE MILTON, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Judith Ann Herbert, 81, passed away Sunday afternoon, November 20, 2022, at St. Elizabeth Youngstown Hospital. Judith was born June 24, 1941, in Youngstown, a daughter of the late John and Stella Radkoski Mang and was a lifelong area resident. She was a 1959...
Comments / 0