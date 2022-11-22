While Queen Elizabeth II was the longest-serving monarch in the UK, King Charles III has his own unique royal distinctions. At the age of 74 at King Charles III's coronation in 2023, he will be the oldest UK monarch to be crowned, via The Washington Post. He has also waited the longest of anyone who has been next in line to the throne. Considering that his succession came after his mother died, it didn't come with a great deal of celebration. There was a 10-day period of national mourning after the heartbreaking death of Queen Elizabeth, and there was a further seven days of official mourning for the royal family after the funeral. During which time, they had to wear black and put a pause on ordinary work obligations, per Vanity Fair. After mourning ended, the new normal of King Charles III as head of the royal family began.

