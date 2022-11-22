Read full article on original website
Related
Queen Camilla Wears Queen Elizabeth's Sapphire Tiara for First State Banquet of King Charles' Reign
The Queen Consort helped host South African President Cyril Ramaphosa in the British royal family's first state visit of King Charles' reign Queen Camilla is wearing her first tiara in her new royal role. The Queen Consort, 75, shimmered in the Belgian Sapphire Tiara at a state banquet at Buckingham Palace on Tuesday, her first tiara moment since King Charles III acceded to the throne. Camilla brought out the dazzling piece for Charles' first state visit as King, welcoming Cyril Ramaphosa, the President of South Africa, to the U.K. The tiara was previously...
King Charles Has Banned This Dish from All Royal Residences
Guess this won’t be on the menu for this week’s state visit.
Queen Elizabeth II Knew Camilla Parker Bowles Being Named Queen Consort Was Going to Be ‘Contentious’
Camilla Parker Bowles, was named queen consort when Queen Elizabeth II died — which is exactly what Her Majesty wanted to happen.
The Princess of Wales looks regal as King hosts first state visit
The Prince and Princess of Wales welcomed South African President Cyril Ramaphosa to the UK on Tuesday, Nov. 22. Prince William, who is the heir to the throne, and Catherine greeted the president, on behalf of King Charles III , at London’s Corinthia Hotel. RELATED: The Princess...
Royal Biographer Says Camilla Parker Bowles Became Queen Consort After an ‘Arrangement’ King Charles Made With Queen Elizabeth II
King Charles and Queen Camilla have been married since 2005. King Charles reportedly struck a 'deal' so that Camilla could be named queen consort.
King Charles Marks First Birthday as Monarch with His Most Striking Photo Yet — and a New Role!
King Charles is celebrating his birthday with a new role. Charles, who turns 74 on Monday, has officially taken over a title and post from his late father Prince Philip as he becomes the Park Ranger of Windsor Great Park. To mark the new role (and his first birthday as...
10 Everyday Rules Camilla Parker Bowles Has to Follow as Queen Consort of the United Kingdom
When Queen Elizabeth II died, Charles became King and Camilla Parker Bowles became Queen Consort of the United Kingdom.
Will Camilla Be Crowned 'Queen' or 'Queen Consort' at the Coronation?
Buckingham Palace could choose to follow their current line and break with tradition, or risk creating backlash among the British people over Camilla's title.
Kate Middleton and Prince William Ride in London Carriage Procession with King Charles and Queen Camilla
The Prince and Princess of Wales are helping to host the president of South Africa for the first state visit of the new reign Kate Middleton and Prince William are back in a royal carriage! The Prince and Princess of Wales joined King Charles III and Queen Camilla in a dazzling horse-drawn carriage procession through London to Buckingham Palace on Tuesday as part of the first state visit of the new monarch's reign. The royal pageantry carried the visiting South African President Cyril Ramaphosa to the palace, as the British royal family carried out...
BBC
Camilla: New monogram for Queen Consort unveiled
The new cypher of Camilla, the Queen Consort, has been unveiled by Buckingham Palace. Designed by Prof Ewan Clayton, it combines Camilla's initial "C" and "R" for Regina - the Latin word for queen. It will be used by Camilla on personal letterheads, cards and gifts. Buckingham Palace added that...
Inside King Charles & Queen Camilla’s relaxed country home and how it’s vastly different to grand Buckingham Palace
KING Charles and Queen Camilla’s relaxed country home is vastly different to the grandeur of Buckingham Palace. Tucked away in the Cotswolds, just miles from Tetbury in Gloucestershire, King Charles retreats to Highgrove House to take some time out from the public demands of royal duties. The home boasts...
Inside ‘Queen Victoria Syndrome’ and the Pressure on Queen Elizabeth II to Abdicate the Throne in the ’90s
What accuracy is behind an episode of ‘The Crown’ that depicts Queen Elizabeth II facing powerful calls for abdication and suggestions she had a case of Queen Victoria Syndrome in the early ‘90s?
‘Greatly missed’: Camilla pays tribute to late mother-in-law Elizabeth II in first speech as Queen Consort
Camilla has paid tribute to the late Queen Elizabeth II’s “remarkable reign” in her first official speech as Queen Consort. Camilla said that Queen Elizabeth II was “missed by us all” at a Buckingham Palace reception for winners of the Queen’s Commonwealth Essay Competition on Thursday 17 November.“I cannot begin without paying tribute to my dear mother-in-law, her late majesty, who is much in our thoughts today and who is so greatly missed by us all,” she began. “She had been patron of the Royal Commonwealth Society since 1952 and throughout her remarkable reign, its vision to improve the...
A protester threw eggs at King Charles and Camilla, Queen Consort, before a statue unveiling of Queen Elizabeth II
King Charles and Camilla, the Queen Consort, were egged by a protester while visiting York, UK. The couple avoided the eggs thrown at them by an individual who was reportedly detained by police. In videos of the incident shared on Twitter, the protester appeared to scream: "Not my king." King...
AOL Corp
King Charles Reveals the Nickname Nelson Mandela Affectionately Used for Queen Elizabeth
King Charles III is reflecting on his mother's remarkable reign. The King, 74, spoke about the prophetic speech Queen Elizabeth made in South Africa 75 years ago during the state banquet at Buckingham Palace on Tuesday. The diplomatic dinner was held in honor of Cyril Ramaphosa, president of South Africa, who is spending three days in the U.K. on the first state visit of Charles' reign.
Russia Risks Knockout Blow in War as Putin Hits Rock Bottom
SOUTHERN ENGLAND—After a string of Russian defeats in the war, U.K. Defence Secretary Ben Wallace is urging Ukraine to “keep up the pressure, keep up the momentum” and continue their rapid-fire attacks on Vladimir Putin’s forces through the winter months. “Given the advantage the Ukrainians have...
tatler.com
A glimpse behind-the-scenes at Buckingham Palace ahead of the South African state visit
This content can also be viewed on the site it originates from. Buckingham Palace has offered a fascinating behind-the-scenes look at preparations ahead of the start of the South African State Visit today, King Charles III’s first since he ascended the throne in September. Months of preparation, 2,000 pieces...
BBC
Prince of Wales has no plans for investiture, Kensington Palace confirms
The Prince of Wales has no plans for an investiture, Kensington Palace has said. William made his first visit on Wednesday to the Welsh Parliament since his father made him Prince of Wales. The King's decision triggered a debate about whether or not there should be a repeat of Charles'...
Denmark’s Queen Margrethe II celebrates 50 years on the throne
Denmark’s Queen Margrethe II rounded off celebrations marking her 50th year on the throne on Saturday, and was joined by her family despite a recent public row with her youngest son. The 82-year-old monarch took a carriage ride through Copenhagen and attended a ceremony at city hall. The two...
Expert Explains Why King Charles Can't Run The Same Monarchy As His Late Parents
While Queen Elizabeth II was the longest-serving monarch in the UK, King Charles III has his own unique royal distinctions. At the age of 74 at King Charles III's coronation in 2023, he will be the oldest UK monarch to be crowned, via The Washington Post. He has also waited the longest of anyone who has been next in line to the throne. Considering that his succession came after his mother died, it didn't come with a great deal of celebration. There was a 10-day period of national mourning after the heartbreaking death of Queen Elizabeth, and there was a further seven days of official mourning for the royal family after the funeral. During which time, they had to wear black and put a pause on ordinary work obligations, per Vanity Fair. After mourning ended, the new normal of King Charles III as head of the royal family began.
Comments / 0