Minnesota AG to hold public hearings on proposed Sanford-Fairview merger
(St. Paul, MN) -- Minnesota Attorney General Keith Ellison is planning to host public hearings regarding the proposed merger between Sanford Health and Fairview Health Services. South Dakota-based Sanford and Minneapolis-based Fairview announced plans last week for a merger. Three to four public hearings are planned, likely beginning in January.
YWCA Cass Clay receives record grant to help end homelessness for families in North Dakota and Minnesota
(Fargo, ND) -- YWCA Cass Clay, which operates the largest emergency shelter for women and children in the region and a supportive housing program for survivors, has announced that it has received a $2.5 million grant from the Bezos Day 1 Families Fund, the largest private gift in the organization’s history.
North Dakota Mountain Lion Hunting seasons shifting
(Bismarck, ND) -- North Dakota's mountain lion hunting seasons are shifting. Early season in Zone One has closed and the late season is now open. Hunters are able to pursue lions with dogs during the late season. Hunters killed three lions during the early season that closed Sunday. The harvest...
Average gas prices in North Dakota and Minnesota fall 10 cents a gallon in time for Thanksgiving holiday travel
(Fargo, ND) -- If you are hitting the road for the Thanksgiving holiday, you'll be paying less to get there, thanks to falling gas prices. According to Triple A, average prices at the pumps in North Dakota and Minnesota have fallen ten cents a gallon over the past week. The average price for a gallon of regular unleaded in Minnesota is $3.47, while in North Dakota, the average is $3.55 a gallon.
North Dakota state lawmaker offers own report after being implicated in state auditor's report
(Fargo, ND) -- A state lawmaker is challenging an auditor's report with his own report. State Representative Jason Dockter was implicated in wrong-doing after a state auditor's report showed a one-point-eight-million-dollar over-run for a building he leased out to the Attorney General's office. State Auditor Joshua Gallion's report alleges "hundreds of thousands of questionable costs." Dockter says the rent he charges is fair and his report claims the over-run is "only" one-point-two-million-dollars.
Deleted emails from late North Dakota Attorney General, Deputy can't be recovered
(Bismarck, ND) -- North Dakota Attorney General Drew Wrigley is telling the Bismarck Tribune that deleted email accounts that belonged to the late attorney general and his deputy can't be recovered. Wrigley said Tuesday that a consultant was unable to retrieve the state government email accounts of predecessor Wayne Stenehjem...
North Dakota Department of Transportation worker seriously injured following afternoon I-94 crash
(Casselton, ND) -- A North Dakota Department of Transportation (NDDOT) worker is seriously injured following an accident that happened on I-94 on Wednesday. The North Dakota Highway Patrol says the NDDOT was working on a cable median barrier on I-94 westbound near mile marker 335. Traffic in the area was limited to one lane due to the construction work at the scene. The highway was blocked by a two DOT trucks, one with a plow and both holding lit-arrow boards alerting drivers of the closure.
U.S Postal Service Investigator provides tips to protect packages from porch pirates
(Fargo, ND) -- A regional postal inspector is sharing ways to keep your packages safe from theft as the holiday season approaches. Rachel Williams is a Postal Inspector Team Lead who works with a Regional Contraband Investigation and Interdiction Team that covers North Dakota, Minnesota, and parts of Western Wisconsin. Williams says people talk about package theft pick up around the holidays more often, especially during Christmas, but she says the reality does not reflect the conversations.
