(Casselton, ND) -- A North Dakota Department of Transportation (NDDOT) worker is seriously injured following an accident that happened on I-94 on Wednesday. The North Dakota Highway Patrol says the NDDOT was working on a cable median barrier on I-94 westbound near mile marker 335. Traffic in the area was limited to one lane due to the construction work at the scene. The highway was blocked by a two DOT trucks, one with a plow and both holding lit-arrow boards alerting drivers of the closure.

WEST FARGO, ND ・ 1 DAY AGO