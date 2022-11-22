Read full article on original website
Related
wdayradionow.com
North Dakota Department of Transportation worker seriously injured following afternoon I-94 crash
(Casselton, ND) -- A North Dakota Department of Transportation (NDDOT) worker is seriously injured following an accident that happened on I-94 on Wednesday. The North Dakota Highway Patrol says the NDDOT was working on a cable median barrier on I-94 westbound near mile marker 335. Traffic in the area was limited to one lane due to the construction work at the scene. The highway was blocked by a two DOT trucks, one with a plow and both holding lit-arrow boards alerting drivers of the closure.
wdayradionow.com
Arrest made in Cass County chase, crash near Horace
(Horace, ND) -- One person is in custody, another injured after a chase and crash in Cass County early Wednesday morning. The Cass County Sheriff's Office tells us they tried to pull over a car driven by 20-year-old Logan Glaser after he sped past deputies on County Road 14 east of Horace just after 3 a.m.
valleynewslive.com
“He’s a hero.”: Retired paramedic saves Fargo man’s parents from burning car
WAHPETON, N.D. (Valley News Live) - A Breckenridge man is being called a hero tonight after he helped pull a man and woman out of a burning car following a crash Sunday afternoon near I-29 and Highway 13 in Richland County. “In the grand scheme of things, it could have...
newsdakota.com
North Dakota DOT Worker Seriously Injured
CASSELTON, N.D. (NDHP) – A North Dakota Department of Transportation worker was seriously injured after he was pinned against a cable median barrier following a crash on Interstate 94. The following is a news release the the North Dakota Highway Patrol (NDHP.) “On Wednesday, November 23rd at 1:05 PM...
valleynewslive.com
Owner of West Fargo garden center vows to run for city commission after petition gets voted down
WEST FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - The owner of SheyWest Garden Center is vowing to run against West Fargo City Commissioner Brad Olson. This decision comes after Commissioners Olson, Bernie Dardis, and Mark Simmons voted against a petition allowing the business to install a new roadway access to the garden center.
valleynewslive.com
UPDATE: NDDOT worker seriously injured by vehicle ignoring traffic signs near Casselton
CASSELTON, N.D. (Valley News Live) - UPDATE: An investigation is underway after authorities say a driver hit a NDDOT worker on I-94 Wednesday afternoon. North Dakota Highway Patrol says the employees with NDDOT were working on a cable median barrier on I-94 west bound near mile marker 335. Authorities say the left westbound lane was closed, and traffic was being alerted by three advanced warning signs to the road work and lane closure.
AM 1100 The Flag WZFG
Murder-suicide shooting under investigation in Otter Tail County
(Battle Lake, MN) -- The Otter Tail County Sheriff's Office is investigating a believed murder-suicide that occurred in Battle Lake Monday afternoon. The Department tells WDAY Radio that a 59-year-old man and 58-year-old woman were found dead in a home in the rural town around 2:24 p.m. with gunshot wounds. There is no believed threat to the public, and the incident does remain under investigation.
kfgo.com
Fargo Police searching for passenger of stolen vehicle
FARGO (KFGO) – Fargo Police are searching for the passenger of a stolen vehicle that crashed near the intersection of 13th Avenue and 48th Street S. Wednesday afternoon. Police said around 2:15 p.m., officers in Fargo attempted to stop the vehicle. The vehicle fled into West Fargo where police there began a pursuit, but ended it due to high speeds.
AM 1100 The Flag WZFG
Otter Tail County Sheriff's Office reveals identities of those involved in murder-suicide
(Battle Lake, MN) -- Authorities in Otter Tail County are sharing the identities of the deceased and are continuing to investigate following a supposed murder-suicide that occurred earlier this week. On November 21st, 2022, the Otter Tail County Sheriff's office says they found 59 year-old Steven Kern and 59 year-old...
valleynewslive.com
One wanted, one arrested following police chase in metro
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Fargo Police are searching for one person, after being led on a chase in the metro Wednesday afternoon. Authorities say around 2:15 p.m. Wednesday, they identified a stolen vehicle and tried to pull the driver over. They say the driver of the Jeep Liberty took off into West Fargo, where officers began a pursuit.
wdayradionow.com
West Fargo Police pursuit that ended in Fargo leads to two crashes, a foot-chase, and one person in custody
(West Fargo, ND) -- A police pursuit that spanned between Fargo and West Fargo, two accidents, and a foot chase were ended just after 2:15 p.m on Wednesday. The West Fargo Police Department says they saw a stolen vehicle driving in the area of 15th Avenue and Sheyenne Street. Authorities say the suspect vehicle fled the scene and traveled eastbound on 13th Avenue, which briefly ended with a crash near 13th Avenue and 17th Street East when they crashed into a different vehicle that was stopped in traffic. Authorities say the suspect vehicle quickly "erratically" fled the scene, and eventually crashed behind a business located near 45th Street and 11th Ave. When the vehicle came to a rest, people in the vehicle fled on foot.
lakesarearadio.net
Shooting At Rural Battle Lake Home Ruled Murder-Suicide
BATTLE LAKE, MN (KDLM) – A shooting at a home in rural Battle Lake has been ruled a murder-suicide by The Otter Tail County Sheriff’s Office. Otter Tail County deputies found a 59-year-old man and a 58-year-old woman dead in the home, after receiving a report on Monday, November 21st just before 2:30 pm.
valleynewslive.com
West Fargo addressing traffic flow issues at busy intersection
WEST FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - A new four-way traffic signal could soon be put up at the intersection of 9th Street West and 32nd Avenue West, which is a couple of blocks west of The Lights in West Fargo. The intersection is currently a two-way stop, but the...
wdayradionow.com
Residents are reminded to stay off iced over retention ponds and the Sheyenne River
(West Fargo, ND) -- The West Fargo Fire and Police Departments remind residents to stay safe by staying off iced over retention ponds and the Sheyenne River. “There is simply no safe ice,” said Dan Fuller, West Fargo Fire Chief in a statement released to WDAY Radio. “Retention ponds and the Sheyenne River should never be walked on or used for recreational activities after they ice over.”
wdayradionow.com
Suite Shots' nets back in place following November ice storm
(Fargo, ND) -- The outdoor golfing bays are back in full swing at Suite Shots following their sudden closure due to an ice storm earlier this November. Multiple customers shared their experiences following the reopening of the outdoor bays on Saturday. The bays were temporarily closed because of a November 10th ice storm that pulled the removable clips from the netting towers, causing approximately 40% of the nets to fall with rips and tears in some places according to Suite Shots employees in a previous interview with WDAY Radio.
740thefan.com
State okays $3.4 million for toward demolition of Lashkowitz building in Fargo
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFGO) – North Dakota’S Industrial Commission has awarded $3.4 million for the demolition and redevelopment of the Lashkowitz High Rise in Fargo. The funding comes from HUD’s Housing Trust Fund, which provides funding to states for affordable housing development. Earlier this year, Sen. John Hoeven...
kvrr.com
Passing Retired Paramedic Pulls Driver From Burning Vehicle in Richland County
RICHLAND CO., N.D. (KVRR) — A retired paramedic passing by a crash scene stops and pulls the driver from the burning vehicle and gives first aid to both the driver and a passenger. Three people were hurt in the fiery two-vehicle crash Sunday afternoon in Richland County just after...
lakesarearadio.net
Canadian-Pacific Holiday Train To Stop In Detroit Lakes on December 15th
Detroit Lakes, MN (KDLM) – After a two-year hiatus, the Canadian-Pacific Holiday Train will return to the rails this season. The Train will stop in more than two-dozen Minnesota towns on its annual ride through the northern U.S., bringing live entertainment and Christmas cheer in exchange for donations to local food banks.
kvrr.com
Gas Prices Keep Dropping Including At Least One Fargo Station at $3.09 a Gallon
FARGO, N.D. (KVRR) — Gas prices are dropping ahead of the Thanksgiving holiday. The statewide average for a gallon of gasoline dropped 10 cents in both North Dakota and Minnesota over the past week with the averages at $3.55 and $3.47 respectively. But Loves Travel Stop in Fargo had...
Comments / 0