Black Friday smartwatch deals make the Apple Watch 8 an easy pick
The Apple Watch Series 8 may be Apple’s newest smartwatch, but its reveal was somewhat overshadowed by the Apple Watch Ultra. With Black Friday fast approaching and last year’s watch on sale, do the new features in the Watch 8 make it worth buying over the Apple Watch Series 7?
Should you buy the Apple Watch Series 7 this Black Friday?
The Apple Watch Series 8 may be in the spotlight, but don't miss Black Friday deals on the Apple Watch Series 7.
The best Apple Black Friday deals you can get right now
Here are the best Apple Black Friday deals we've spotted so far, including big savings on MacBooks, AirPods, Apple Watches and more.
Walmart has a Black Friday iPad Air deal that’s too good to pass up
Black Friday 2022 is just over three weeks away, and retailers are already running plenty of early Black Friday deals. Walmart is one of the stores eager to offer customers early discounts, and the retailer just dropped an amazing iPad Air 4 deal that Black Friday shoppers shouldn’t miss.
11 Black Friday Deals at Walmart That You Can't Find at Amazon
As Black Friday approaches and holiday deals heat up, online retailers wage price wars across the internet. Shoppers able to navigate the shifting sands of online deals can save big money during the holiday gift season, but it takes real time to track price changes and product inventory across multiple stores.
The Best Target Black Friday And Cyber Monday Deals 2022
Save big on Apple AirPods, a Vitamix blender, Theragun massage gun and other top-rated items.
Apple Watch Series 8 vs. Fitbit Sense 2: Which smartwatch should you buy?
Is the Apple Watch Series 8 or Fitbit Sense 2 better for you? Here's how two of this year's best smartwatches stack up in terms of specs, design, features, battery life and more.
The Apple Watch Is On Sale For Over $300 Off On Amazon For Black Friday Cyber Monday 2022
If you already have an iPhone, Mac, and iPad, you may ask yourself if it's actually worth adding an Apple Watch to your tech collection, too. I know I used to. But, trust me—it's worth it. And, now's the perfect time to consider getting an Apple Watch since Amazon just dropped major deals on Apple watches for Black Friday and Cyber Monday—and, their newest product—the Apple Watch Ultra—is included, too. *Happy dance*
Best Buy Has 12 Great Black Friday Deals That Amazon Can't Touch
Electronics retailer Best Buy is one of the unlikely business success stories of the late 20th century. After its competitors were crushed by the rise of online shopping, Best Buy revamped its entire company, shrinking its physical presence and putting a laser focus on low prices. Best Buy's pricing strategies...
Apple AirPods Pro 2 are back in stock at their cheapest price ever, but act fast
Amazon has discounted the AirPods Pro 2 by $50 for Black Friday. AppleAnd saving $50 on AirPods isn't the only Apple deal you'll want to take a bite of!
Get Up to 25% Off Unlocked Samsung Phones at Amazon Right Now
Looking for Black Friday deals on top-of-the-line smartphones? We've seen plenty of deals on electronics like TVs, speakers, home appliances and more at retailers like Best Buy and Walmart. Right now, however, Amazon is offering up to 25% off unlocked Samsung smartphones. This deal includes popular models like the Galaxy...
iPhone 15 vs. iPhone 15 Pro: What we know so far
The iPhone 15 vs iPhone 15 Pro differences could be huge. Here's the rumors and leaks so far.
Hurry up and nab Apple's hot new AirPods Pro 2 at their $50 Black Friday discount today
As more and more retailers expand their early Black Friday 2022 promotions to more and more popular tech products released in the last year or so, you might not be shocked to hear that the second-generation AirPods Pro are already on sale at a $50 discount. But what's certainly a...
Amazon Black Friday sale: Get Apple AirPods Pro 2 at their all-time best price
CBS Essentials is created independently from the CBS News staff. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms. Amazon's Black Friday sale has already started, and new deals are being added all the time. Amazon is marking the...
T-Mobile’s Black Friday deals: 4 free iPhone 14s on a $100/month unlimited 5G plan
The iPhone 14 might be a tricky gift to get this holiday season, especially the more expensive Pro models. Not because Apple doesn’t offer meaningful discounts on the hottest smartphones around, but because a new lockdown impacted production in China. Still, carriers like T-Mobile have Black Friday deals in place that include the iPhone 14.
Deals: 12.9-inch M1 iPad Pro now $549 off, AirPods 3 $140, Apple Watch bands $25, more
As Thanksgiving Week marches along, we’re getting closer to Black Friday and all of the best early discounts are now going live. Leading the way, Apple’s 12.9-inch M1 iPad Pro models are now up to $549 off at all-time lows. Apple’s latest AirPods 3 with wired charging case has also fallen to $140, which is joined by several official Apple Watch Sport Band colors at $25. Hit the jump for all that and more in the latest 9to5Toys Lunch Break.
Don’t Pay $159, Get Apple AirPods 2 with Lightning Charging Case for $79 Shipped – Today Only
Apple AirPods 2 with Lightning Charging Case are still a great alternative to the Pro if you don’t need ANC, and you can get one for $79 shipped, today only, originally $159. Unlike the first-gen model, this one has an H1 chip that delivers up to 50% more talk time and switching between devices is two times faster. Product page.
Galaxy S23 might copy the iPhone 14’s satellite connectivity
The Galaxy S23 series that Samsung will launch in the first quarter of next year should feature satellite communications support, just like Apple’s iPhone 14 and Huawei’s Mate 50 series. While a report says that Samsung has been developing the feature for a couple of years, Samsung is still following Apple’s lead in the industry. But if there was one feature every Android vendor should copy, it’s support for satellite communications for emergencies.
Apple Watch Ultra gets a massive $60 discount for Black Friday
The Apple Watch Ultra has dropped to its lowest price for Black Friday. You can grab the watch with an Alpine Loop wristband for $739, down from its $799 MSRP. The rugged titanium case and multi-day battery life make the Apple Watch Ultra ideal for fitness and outdoor enthusiasts. This...
Diesel Griffed Gen 6: Fossil Group releases another Snapdragon Wear 4100 Plus smartwatch with Wear OS 3
The Fossil Group has expanded its smartwatch offering with the Diesel Gen 6 Griffed, the first by the subsidiary in two years. Unsurprisingly, the new smartwatch features Fossil Gen 6 design cues, with a round AMOLED display surrounded by thick bezels, two physical buttons and a digital crown protected by a guard.
