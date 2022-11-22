Read full article on original website
Police looking for suspect in south St. Louis early morning crash
The driver of a car involved in a rollover incident on Magnolia and Nebraska Avenue is wanted by police.
KSDK
Man dead, another injured after Wednesday shooting near St. Louis' West End neighborhood
ST. LOUIS — Two men were shot Wednesday evening near St. Louis' West End and Academy/Sherman Park neighborhoods, which resulted in the death of one man only blocks from Forest Park. It happened at about 5 p.m. near the intersection of Vernon Avenue and Union Boulevard. One man in...
KMOV
Man shot, killed in Academy/Sherman Park neighborhood
ST. LOUIS (KMOV) -- A man was shot and killed in St. Louis Wednesday afternoon. The St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department said officers found the man, who was in his 30s, shot and not conscious or breathing around 5 p.m. at Vernon and Union in the Academy/Sherman Park neighborhood. He was later pronounced dead.
Police: Man drove kidnapped woman and kids around St. Louis area while delivering food orders
CLAYTON, Mo. — A Fenton man has been charged after police say he kidnapped his wife and two young children at gunpoint over the weekend and drove them around the St. Louis area while making food deliveries. The St. Louis County Prosecuting Attorney's Office has charged Jaquan Banks, a...
KMOV
Man killed in hit-and-run near Enterprise Center
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - Police are searching for a driver who hit and killed a pedestrian Tuesday night in St. Louis City. The man reportedly hopped over the concrete wall dividing S. 14th Street at the eastbound Interstate 64 exit ramp and the sidewalk just before midnight. After he hopped the wall, he was hit by a dark-colored vehicle, according to police.
KMOV
11-year-old shot in Belleville, 19-year-old in custody
BELLEVILLE (KMOV) -- An 11-year-old boy was shot in Belleville Wednesday afternoon, police said. The Belleville Police Department responded to the 9000 block of Lebanon Road just before 1 p.m. Officers found the boy shot, and he was taken to Belleville Memorial Hospital and later flown to a St. Louis hospital. He is in critical condition. Police did not specify where he was shot.
KMOV
2 dead, 1 injured in South City crash
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - Two people were killed and one was injured after a crash at Gravois and Meramec in south St. Louis on Tuesday night, according to police. St. Louis police reported a Cadillac XTS was speeding down Meramec when it crashed into the back of a Chevrolet Trax around 10 p.m. After the collision, the Chevrolet continued west into the intersection of Meramec and Gravois, and the Cadillac rolled over.
Boy in critical condition after Belleville shooting, one arrested
An 11-year-old boy is in critical condition after a shooting Wednesday afternoon in Belleville.
'We are scared for our lives': Downtown St. Louis residents beg for safety improvements
ST. LOUIS — Casandra Hodges faced the floor out of fear Tuesday night. After hearing multiple gunshots, she dropped to the ground for safety in her apartment. "I heard the gunshots, it sounded like tah tah tah," Hodges tells 5 On Your Side. Wednesday morning, the noise is still...
Man dies after double shooting in north St. Louis
ST. LOUIS — A man died at an area hospital after a double shooting in north St. Louis Monday evening. Police said the shooting happened at 5:10 near the intersection of West Florissant Avenue and Union Boulevard. Police said one of the victims, a 30-year-old man, was shot in the neck.
KMOV
Police: Suspect shot by officers in Litchfield after flashing gun at them
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Ill. (KMOV) -- A suspect is injured after police said they flashed a gun at officers during an incident in Litchfield on Thanksgiving day. Illinois State Police(ISP) said in an initial incident report that its officers, along with Litchfield Police and the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office, responded to a call for a person with a gun around 10 a.m. Officers found the person in the parking lot of Taylorville Community Credit Union in the 800 block of West Union Avenue in Litchfield.
Woman found fatally shot at Walgreens on Lafayette Avenue
ST. LOUIS — The St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department launched a homicide investigation after a woman was found dead in a parking lot near Soulard. Police were called at about 11:15 p.m. to the parking lot of the Walgreens at 1530 Lafayette Ave. in St. Louis. There, a female victim was found unconscious and not breathing with a gunshot wound to her chest inside of a vehicle. She was pronounced dead at the scene.
Police asking for help in identifying suspects in gas station shooting
Police need your help identifying two people.
Adult now charged in Jefferson County teen’s shooting death
There has been a breakthrough criminal charge in the shooting death of a Jefferson County teen. A man has now been charged with trying to cover it up.
KMOV
Fenton man kidnapped woman, drove around with her and children while he delivered food: Police
CLAYTON, Mo. (KMOV) – A Fenton man is accused of kidnapping a woman and two children. Jaquan K. Banks, 26, is accused of kidnapping a woman from a home in Collinsville, Illinois on Saturday at gunpoint. The suspect then allegedly drove the woman to Berkeley and assaulted her. Banks...
abc17news.com
Suburban St. Louis police shoot and kill man after standoff
O’FALLON, Mo. (AP) — Police shot and killed a man after a standoff in suburban St. Louis during the weekend. Police identified the man as 32-year-old Taylor Lee Shomaker of St. Charles. Police Lt. Tom Wilkison said the shooting occurred Saturday in O’Fallon after officers responded to a call that a gun was fired when Shomaker was fighting with his father. Shomaker barricaded himself inside the home. His parents left the home unharmed. Shomaker came out of the house several times during negotiations but then went back inside. Wilkison said Shomaker eventually came out and shot at officers. Five officers returned fire, striking Shomaker, who was later pronounced dead.
KMOV
Sellout crowd fills Enterprise Center for Guns ‘N Hoses as first responders enter ring to raise money for BackStoppers
ST. LOUIS (KMOV) -- The ding of the bell signals the first boxing pair to bump gloves to start the 35th Annual Budweiser Guns ‘N Hoses event at the Enterprise Center Wednesday. “Some of my friends I worked with had been killed or died,” Retired St. Louis Metropolitan Police...
KMOV
West County teen to help homeless on Thanksgiving
News 4's Taylor Holt was live at Lambert Wednesday to talk about holiday travel. The fight card for Wednesday night's 35th annual Budweiser Guns 'N Hoses has been set. St. Louis City, County & RSA reach deal on Rams settlement money. Updated: 2 hours ago. St. Louis City, St. Louis...
timesnewspapers.com
Arrest Made In Fatal Stabbing Near Park
A man from the Benton Park area of St. Louis has been charged with murder in connection with a stabbing that occurred last week in Webster Groves. Darryl Ingram, 44, of the 3400 block of Tennessee Avenue in St. Louis, was charged Nov. 10 with second-degree murder and armed criminal action, according to the St. Louis Prosecuting Attorney’s Office. He is being held on a $150,000 cash-only bond.
advantagenews.com
Man killed in SUV vs. UTV crash
A Piasa man was killed, and his brother seriously injured in an SUV vs. UTV (Utility Terrain Vehicle) crash this week. The crash happened at about 2:45pm Monday on Oak Rest Road just south of Illinois Route 16 in Jersey County. Information from the Illinois State Police indicates 60-year-old Wayne...
