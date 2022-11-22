ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint Louis, MO

Comments / 2

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KMOV

Man shot, killed in Academy/Sherman Park neighborhood

ST. LOUIS (KMOV) -- A man was shot and killed in St. Louis Wednesday afternoon. The St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department said officers found the man, who was in his 30s, shot and not conscious or breathing around 5 p.m. at Vernon and Union in the Academy/Sherman Park neighborhood. He was later pronounced dead.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
KMOV

Man killed in hit-and-run near Enterprise Center

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - Police are searching for a driver who hit and killed a pedestrian Tuesday night in St. Louis City. The man reportedly hopped over the concrete wall dividing S. 14th Street at the eastbound Interstate 64 exit ramp and the sidewalk just before midnight. After he hopped the wall, he was hit by a dark-colored vehicle, according to police.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
KMOV

11-year-old shot in Belleville, 19-year-old in custody

BELLEVILLE (KMOV) -- An 11-year-old boy was shot in Belleville Wednesday afternoon, police said. The Belleville Police Department responded to the 9000 block of Lebanon Road just before 1 p.m. Officers found the boy shot, and he was taken to Belleville Memorial Hospital and later flown to a St. Louis hospital. He is in critical condition. Police did not specify where he was shot.
BELLEVILLE, IL
KMOV

2 dead, 1 injured in South City crash

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - Two people were killed and one was injured after a crash at Gravois and Meramec in south St. Louis on Tuesday night, according to police. St. Louis police reported a Cadillac XTS was speeding down Meramec when it crashed into the back of a Chevrolet Trax around 10 p.m. After the collision, the Chevrolet continued west into the intersection of Meramec and Gravois, and the Cadillac rolled over.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
5 On Your Side

Man dies after double shooting in north St. Louis

ST. LOUIS — A man died at an area hospital after a double shooting in north St. Louis Monday evening. Police said the shooting happened at 5:10 near the intersection of West Florissant Avenue and Union Boulevard. Police said one of the victims, a 30-year-old man, was shot in the neck.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
KMOV

Police: Suspect shot by officers in Litchfield after flashing gun at them

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Ill. (KMOV) -- A suspect is injured after police said they flashed a gun at officers during an incident in Litchfield on Thanksgiving day. Illinois State Police(ISP) said in an initial incident report that its officers, along with Litchfield Police and the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office, responded to a call for a person with a gun around 10 a.m. Officers found the person in the parking lot of Taylorville Community Credit Union in the 800 block of West Union Avenue in Litchfield.
LITCHFIELD, IL
5 On Your Side

Woman found fatally shot at Walgreens on Lafayette Avenue

ST. LOUIS — The St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department launched a homicide investigation after a woman was found dead in a parking lot near Soulard. Police were called at about 11:15 p.m. to the parking lot of the Walgreens at 1530 Lafayette Ave. in St. Louis. There, a female victim was found unconscious and not breathing with a gunshot wound to her chest inside of a vehicle. She was pronounced dead at the scene.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
abc17news.com

Suburban St. Louis police shoot and kill man after standoff

O’FALLON, Mo. (AP) — Police shot and killed a man after a standoff in suburban St. Louis during the weekend. Police identified the man as 32-year-old Taylor Lee Shomaker of St. Charles. Police Lt. Tom Wilkison said the shooting occurred Saturday in O’Fallon after officers responded to a call that a gun was fired when Shomaker was fighting with his father. Shomaker barricaded himself inside the home. His parents left the home unharmed. Shomaker came out of the house several times during negotiations but then went back inside. Wilkison said Shomaker eventually came out and shot at officers. Five officers returned fire, striking Shomaker, who was later pronounced dead.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
KMOV

West County teen to help homeless on Thanksgiving

News 4's Taylor Holt was live at Lambert Wednesday to talk about holiday travel. The fight card for Wednesday night's 35th annual Budweiser Guns 'N Hoses has been set. St. Louis City, County & RSA reach deal on Rams settlement money. Updated: 2 hours ago. St. Louis City, St. Louis...
SAINT LOUIS, MO
timesnewspapers.com

Arrest Made In Fatal Stabbing Near Park

A man from the Benton Park area of St. Louis has been charged with murder in connection with a stabbing that occurred last week in Webster Groves. Darryl Ingram, 44, of the 3400 block of Tennessee Avenue in St. Louis, was charged Nov. 10 with second-degree murder and armed criminal action, according to the St. Louis Prosecuting Attorney’s Office. He is being held on a $150,000 cash-only bond.
WEBSTER GROVES, MO
advantagenews.com

Man killed in SUV vs. UTV crash

A Piasa man was killed, and his brother seriously injured in an SUV vs. UTV (Utility Terrain Vehicle) crash this week. The crash happened at about 2:45pm Monday on Oak Rest Road just south of Illinois Route 16 in Jersey County. Information from the Illinois State Police indicates 60-year-old Wayne...
JERSEY COUNTY, IL

Comments / 0

Community Policy