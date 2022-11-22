Read full article on original website
Famed Rock Guitarist and Actor Dies
We have received sad news out of the United Kingdom with word that Wilko Johnson, a famed actor and rock guitarist, has died at the age of 75, according to Deadline. “This is the announcement we never wanted to make, and we do so with a very heavy heart. Wilko Johnson has died. Thank you for respecting the family’s privacy at this very sad time. RIP Wilko Johnson,” a post on Johnson’s social media pages announced.
todaynftnews.com
The Sandbox joins Modhaus, the Web3 startup of K-pop
The Sandbox has announced its partnership with Modhaus for a collaboration that will benefit both. Owing to the partnership, a proper and acceptable social platform will be developed to provide benefits to all fans. Also, fans will be able to be a part of any event that takes place in the virtual world.
decrypt.co
'Avengers' Directors to Bring FTX Miniseries to Amazon
"Avengers: Endgame" directors the Russo brothers will produce a mini-series based on FTX's collapse, with "multiple Marvel actors" in talks to star. Amazon has ordered a miniseries based on the collapse of crypto exchange FTX from the directors behind Marvel's "Avengers" franchise. According to film trade paper Variety, Joe and...
decrypt.co
Polygon’s ‘Secret Sauce’: Why Starbucks, Meta, and Reddit Chose the Ethereum Scaler
Ryan Wyatt, CEO of Polygon Studios, discusses the recent wave of major Web2 brands building on the platform. Brands like Starbucks, Reddit, Meta, Nike, Disney, and Coca-Cola have built on the Ethereum scaling network or announced plans to. Despite the FTX collapse, Polygon Studios CEO Ryan Wyatt told Decrypt to...
TechCrunch
Mark Cuban-backed streaming app Fireside acquires Stremium to bring live, interactive shows to your TV
Deal terms were not disclosed. Cuban retweeted Variety’s reporting but made no other public comment. A company spokesperson confirmed the deal to TechCrunch, noting it was for a combination of IP and talent. “Fireside has acquired all of Stremium including its full team and intellectual property,” the spokesperson said....
ambcrypto.com
As Magic Eden expands to Polygon, here is what you should know
Magic Eden announced that it now supports NFTs minted on the Polygon network. Poly-based NFTs have seen more sales in the last month than their counterparts on Ethereum and Solana. Leading NFT marketplace Magic Eden took a step further in its multi-chain expansion as it announced support for non-fungible tokens...
decrypt.co
Elon Musk Calls Report That SBF Invested $100M in Twitter ‘False’
Musk has sought to distance himself from the crypto founder since FTX’s catastrophic collapse this past month. Twitter’s new owner Elon Musk dismissed a report that disgraced FTX founder Sam Bankman-Fried put $100 million into Musk's Twitter takeover. Responding to a Business Insider headline alleging that SBF owns...
