abccolumbia.com
Alleged Murdaugh co-conspirator Russell Laffitte charged with six counts
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)—A jury is deliberating in the trial in the alleged co-conspirator of disgraced former Attorney Alex Murdaugh. Russell Laffitte is charged with six combined counts of conspiracy, wire fraud, bank fraud and misapplication of bank funds. Laffitte is the former CEO of Palmetto State Bank in Hampton.
wach.com
Sumter woman wanted on kidnapping charges after refusing to give child to legal guardian
SUMTER COUNTY, S.C. (WACH) — A Sumter Woman will now face Kidnapping charges after deputies say she refused to return her child to their legal guardian. Sumter County deputies are looking for 29-year-old Jessica Peebles, who back in September, took her biological child away from their legal guardian, violating a family court order and visitation rights.
WIS-TV
Arrest warrant issued in Sumter County kidnapping case
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The Sumter County Sheriff’s Office said an arrest warrant has been issued in the search for a missing child. Investigators said in Sept. Jessica Peebles took her biological child in violation of visitation rights and against a court order. Peebles is believed to be in the Sumter area and not speaking with the lawful guardian.
live5news.com
Transitional prison program awarded $100,000 grant
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - An area nonprofit providing second chances for men after prison was recently awarded a $100,000 grant as part of a program that invests in nonprofits that advance economic mobility in the communities they serve. Turn 90 was awarded the grant by being named a 2022...
abccolumbia.com
SLED: Columbia man arrested for threatening life of public official employee
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)— The South Carolina Law Enforcement Division (SLED) announced the arrest of 19 year-old Michael Scott for Threatening the Life of a Public Official Employee and their family. Deputies say they responded to the Fairfield County Detention Center (FCDC) after several inmates did not want to return...
SLED: Man charged after making threats against public official
Agents with the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division arrested a man on Tuesday for making threats.
WIS-TV
SC lawyer goes the extra mile to help those facing poverty during holidays
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Families Helping Families was a huge success this year with close to 4000 families adopted. But for one lawyer who made a donation, helping the poor is a year-round mission. In fact, in her 30 years of fighting for marginalized and forgotten South Carolinians, attorney and...
WRDW-TV
Family pleads for justice after Saluda County slaying
SALUDA, S.C. - The suspicious death of a 22-year-old Saluda County man has been ruled a homicide, and his family is torn with heartache over it. The Saluda County Coroner’s Office said the autopsy Tuesday morning revealed that he died of a gunshot wound. A hunter discovered Zonnie Cyrus’...
wgac.com
Tax Refund For South Carolina Residents
Well, this would be a really nice early Christmas present! A tax refund could be coming to some South Carolina residents! A nice refund of up to $800! If you live in South Carolina, like I do, you might want to check this out immediately!. An extra $800 bucks this...
Remembering former Orangeburg County Sheriff Vance Boone
ORANGEBURG, S.C. — Communities in Orangeburg County are mourning the loss of Sheriff Vance Boone. He died of cancer on Monday morning. Boone served more than a decade's long tenure with the department starting in 1972. “He’s always been a man of character. Whatever Vance Boon said, you can...
WIS-TV
Orangeburg County, law enforcement agencies sued over alleged failure to act after man killed by girlfriend’s stalker
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - A mother filed a lawsuit in Orangeburg County alleging failures in law enforcement to investigate threats led to the shooting death of her son, Trey Gadson. Sabrina Wood and Regina Hilliard filed the lawsuit against the Orangeburg County Sheriff’s Office, Orangeburg County Department of Public Safety,...
Midlands LGBTQ groups concerned in wake of Colorado shooting
COLUMBIA, S.C. — Days after a deadly attack at a gay nightclub in Colorado, members of the LGBTQ community in the Midlands are voicing their concerns about safety and security. Every weekend, Dylan Avins performs as a Drag Queen at Capital Club in Columbia. "Usually it is shoulder to...
Clarendon County Council Authorizes $15M in bonds for several projects
MANNING, S.C. — Clarendon County Council authorized $15 million in bonds Monday to fund five capital projects. Almost half the money will go toward a new, upgraded emergency operations center, according to County Administrator David Epperson. Epperson said the current Emergency Call center services all of the police departments...
WIS-TV
Autopsy shows Saluda County man found next to a pond was shot to death
SALUDA, S.C. (WIS) - An autopsy reveals that a 22-year-old Saluda County man, whose body was found next to a pond over the weekend, was shot to death. A hunter discovered Ridge Spring native Zonnie Cyrus’ body on Hiland Farm Road in Monetta shortly after 11 A.M. Saturday. The...
abccolumbia.com
Richland deputies looking for man involved in Cici’s Pizza altercation
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)— The Richland County Sheriff’s Department is asking the public’s help in identifying a man who was involved in an altercation at Sandhill’s Cici’s Pizza. Deputies say they are looking for the man after a woman was injured at the restaurant on Fashion...
WYFF4.com
South Carolina man headed to prison for what he did to his 5-month-old puppy, solicitor says
UNION, S.C. — **The details of this story are disturbing**. An Upstate man is headed to prison after authorities say he screwed his puppy's paws to the bathroom wall with a power drill. Tyler Austin Jerdo was charged in February in Union County with ill-treatment of animals, resisting arrest...
Chick-fil-A Supply to build $80M distribution facility in South Carolina
LEXINGTON COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) — Chick-fil-A Supply has announced plans to build a new $80 million distribution facility in South Carolina that is expected to bring more than 160 new jobs to the state. According to the company, Chick-fil-A Supply is an innovative distribution service provider that is focused on “understanding and meeting the unique […]
WIS-TV
DECISION 2022: Sumter runoff results
SUMTER, S.C. (WIS) - Tuesday night Sumter held runoff elections for Schoolboard and for City Council. Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article's headline. Stay up to date with WIS News 10. Get the app from the...
Chick-fil-A Supply establishing distribution center in Lexington County, S.C.
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WJBF) – Chick-fil-A Supply, a wholly owned subsidiary of Chick-fil-A, announced plans to establish its newest distribution center in Lexington County. The company’s $80 million investment will create 165 new jobs. Located at Saxe Gotha Industrial Park in West Columbia, Chick-fil-A Supply’s Lexington County facility will help ensure restaurants have the supplies to […]
wach.com
Two charged in West Columbia shooting
WEST COLUMBIA, S.C. (WACH) — Two people have been charged after a shooting in West Columbia Monday morning, according to the West Columbia Police Department. Police say, at 10:39 a.m., West Columbia Police Officers received a ShotSpotter alert indicating 10 rounds were fired at the 1200 block of Holland Street.
