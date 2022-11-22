ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
abccolumbia.com

Alleged Murdaugh co-conspirator Russell Laffitte charged with six counts

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)—A jury is deliberating in the trial in the alleged co-conspirator of disgraced former Attorney Alex Murdaugh. Russell Laffitte is charged with six combined counts of conspiracy, wire fraud, bank fraud and misapplication of bank funds. Laffitte is the former CEO of Palmetto State Bank in Hampton.
COLUMBIA, SC
WIS-TV

Arrest warrant issued in Sumter County kidnapping case

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The Sumter County Sheriff’s Office said an arrest warrant has been issued in the search for a missing child. Investigators said in Sept. Jessica Peebles took her biological child in violation of visitation rights and against a court order. Peebles is believed to be in the Sumter area and not speaking with the lawful guardian.
SUMTER COUNTY, SC
live5news.com

Transitional prison program awarded $100,000 grant

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - An area nonprofit providing second chances for men after prison was recently awarded a $100,000 grant as part of a program that invests in nonprofits that advance economic mobility in the communities they serve. Turn 90 was awarded the grant by being named a 2022...
NORTH CHARLESTON, SC
abccolumbia.com

SLED: Columbia man arrested for threatening life of public official employee

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)— The South Carolina Law Enforcement Division (SLED) announced the arrest of 19 year-old Michael Scott for Threatening the Life of a Public Official Employee and their family. Deputies say they responded to the Fairfield County Detention Center (FCDC) after several inmates did not want to return...
COLUMBIA, SC
WRDW-TV

Family pleads for justice after Saluda County slaying

SALUDA, S.C. - The suspicious death of a 22-year-old Saluda County man has been ruled a homicide, and his family is torn with heartache over it. The Saluda County Coroner’s Office said the autopsy Tuesday morning revealed that he died of a gunshot wound. A hunter discovered Zonnie Cyrus’...
SALUDA COUNTY, SC
wgac.com

Tax Refund For South Carolina Residents

Well, this would be a really nice early Christmas present! A tax refund could be coming to some South Carolina residents! A nice refund of up to $800! If you live in South Carolina, like I do, you might want to check this out immediately!. An extra $800 bucks this...
AIKEN, SC
WIS-TV

DECISION 2022: Sumter runoff results

SUMTER, S.C. (WIS) - Tuesday night Sumter held runoff elections for Schoolboard and for City Council. Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article's headline. Stay up to date with WIS News 10. Get the app from the...
SUMTER, SC
WJBF

Chick-fil-A Supply establishing distribution center in Lexington County, S.C.

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WJBF) – Chick-fil-A Supply, a wholly owned subsidiary of Chick-fil-A, announced plans to establish its newest distribution center in Lexington County. The company’s $80 million investment will create 165 new jobs. Located at Saxe Gotha Industrial Park in West Columbia, Chick-fil-A Supply’s Lexington County facility will help ensure restaurants have the supplies to […]
LEXINGTON COUNTY, SC
wach.com

Two charged in West Columbia shooting

WEST COLUMBIA, S.C. (WACH) — Two people have been charged after a shooting in West Columbia Monday morning, according to the West Columbia Police Department. Police say, at 10:39 a.m., West Columbia Police Officers received a ShotSpotter alert indicating 10 rounds were fired at the 1200 block of Holland Street.
WEST COLUMBIA, SC
