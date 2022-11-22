IRS-CI warns of boiler-room investment fraud schemes that often target the elderly

Read full article on original website
Related
Fla. U.S. Attorney: Georgia Woman Convicted for Role in International Conspiracy to Launder Proceeds of 'Boiler Room' Fraud
Targeted News Service (Press Releases) United States Attorney announces that a federal jury has found. ) guilty of conspiracy to commit money laundering. Winslow faces a maximum penalty of 20 years in federal prison. Her sentencing hearing will be set at a later date. Winslow was indicted on. May 20,...
zycrypto.com
US DOJ Seizes 7 Seven Domain Names Used in “Pig Butchering” Crypto Schemes
The U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Eastern District of Virginia has seized seven domain names used in committing “pig butchering” cryptocurrency crimes. According to a Monday statement by the Department of Justice, the crimes have been running from as far back as August 2022, when scammers defrauded five victims in the U.S. using domains spoofed to look like those of the Singapore Monetary Exchange.
N.J. U.S. Attorney: Somerset County Man Admits $850,000 Paycheck Protection Program Fraud Scheme
Targeted News Service (Press Releases) A Somerset County, New Jersey , man admitted fraudulently obtaining over $850,000. in federal Paycheck Protection Program (PPP) loans. , to an information charging him with one count of conspiracy to commit bank fraud, and one count of money laundering. According to documents filed in...
Amazon Warns Order Scams Are on the Rise After Initiating Takedowns of 20,000 Phishing Websites
As the holiday season approaches, so do more scammers intent on fleecing money out of vulnerable or unprotected victims. Per ABC News, Amazon has already begun takedowns of more than 20,000 phishing...
Walmart supervisor opens fire on Virginia co-workers, killing 6 and himself
CHESAPEAKE, Va., Nov 23 (Reuters) - A Walmart supervisor armed with a handgun and several magazines of ammunition opened fire on fellow employees in a Virginia store, killing six people before turning the gun on himself in a break room, witnesses and police said on Wednesday.
Tech CEO says he was hit with up to $30,000 in surprise taxes and fees after a software engineer worked remotely in California and Texas without telling the company
The CEO, unaware his employee was working from those locations, told WSJ he didn't register his business in those states, leading to penalties.
TechRadar
Coinbase crypto accounts targeted in phishing, fake support chat attacks
Cybercriminals are targeting users of cryptocurrency platforms Coinbase, MetaMask, Crypto.com, and KuCoin with a brand new phishing campaign that aims to steal huge amounts of money. Researchers from PIXM recently discovered a campaign that uses legitimate web hosting services, in this case, Microsoft Azure Web Apps, to host multiple phishing...
N.Y. U.S. Attorney: North Chili Man Convicted by Federal Jury of 37 Counts of COVID Relief Fraud
Targeted News Service (Press Releases) U.S. Attorney announced today that a federal jury has convicted Michael Rech. , of 37 counts of bank fraud, wire fraud, and money laundering. Each charge carries a maximum penalty of 30 years in prison and a fine of. $500,000. . Assistant. U.S. Attorneys. Meghan...
Former union boss Brian Ahakuelo convicted of wire fraud, embezzlement
Honolulu Star-Advertiser (HI) The former business manager of a Hawaii labor union accused by federal prosecutors of rigging a vote to raise dues and using members' money to fund his family's opulent lifestyle—including a multimonth excursion to Las Vegas—was found guilty on all counts Monday. A federal jury...
Thomas L. Knapp: Don't blame crypto for scam
Daily Reflector, The (Greenville, NC) As cryptocurrency exchange FTX falls into bankruptcy and its principals seem likely to face various criminal charges over the activities leading to that bankruptcy, it's time for another round of crowing from opponents (and would-be regulators) of cryptocurrency. Which means it's time for another round of pointing out where those opponents and would-be regulators are all wet.
dailyhodl.com
FTX and Alameda Executives Including Sam Bankman-Fried Were Aware of Customer Funds Misuse: Report
A new report claims executives of FTX and Alameda Research were aware that their customers’ funds were being mishandled. According to the Wall Street Journal, anonymous sources familiar with the matter say that top executives at FTX knew the company had lent out billions of dollars worth of customer deposits to Alameda Research, its quantitative trading branch.
Tucson couple sentenced to 5 years in prison for defrauding investors
Arizona Daily Star (Tucson) A Tucson husband and wife who claimed they created software that would generate large financial returns for investors were sentenced to 5 years in federal prison after being found guilty by a jury of securities and wire fraud, authorities said. Victims' losses totaled about. $5 million.
A client accuses his insurance broker in Castellón of faking claims
An insurance broker from Castellón and three other men sat yesterday in the dock of the accused of the Provincial Court of Castellón to face alleged crimes of fraud. And it is that, according to the Prosecutor's Office The public accusation is that, according to the Public Prosecutor's Office, they organized themselves to fake accidents with trucks and…
TechRadar
Watch out - scammers are impersonating DHL and DPD this Black Friday
Fake text messages impersonating well-known delivery companies have risen rapidly in recent weeks, with scammers expected to take full advantage of the upcoming Black Friday retail spree. Cybersecurity firm Proofpoint has reported a significant recent surge in SMS scams - known as ‘smishing’ - that pretend to be from legitimate...
Calif. U.S. Attorney Office: Former Amtrak Employee, Her Husband Plead Guilty to Charges for Fraudulently Obtaining Nearly $1M in COVID Jobless Relief
Targeted News Service (Press Releases) A former Amtrak employee pleaded guilty today to federal criminal charges for conspiring with her husband to steal nearly. in COVID-19 pandemic-related unemployment insurance (UI) benefits and for fraudulently obtaining more than. $63,000. in sickness benefits while she worked at Amtrak. , 45, of. ,...
“Data Processing Systems And Methods For Providing Training In A Vendor Procurement Process” in Patent Application Approval Process (USPTO 20220358427): OneTrust LLC
-- A patent application by the inventors Barday, Kabir A. ( Atlanta, GA , US); Brannon,. , by NewsRx correspondents. The following quote was obtained by the news editors from the background information supplied by the inventors: “Over the past years, privacy and security policies, and related operations have become increasingly important. Breaches in security, leading to the unauthorized access of personal data (which may include sensitive personal data) have become more frequent among companies and other organizations of all sizes. Such personal data may include, but is not limited to, personally identifiable information (PII), which may be information that directly (or indirectly) identifies an individual or entity. Examples of PII include names, addresses, dates of birth, social security numbers, and biometric identifiers such as a person’s fingerprints or picture. Other personal data may include, for example, customers’ Internet browsing habits, purchase history, or even their preferences (e.g., likes and dislikes, as provided or obtained through social media).
Findings on Insurance Reported by Investigators at Vrije Universiteit Amsterdam (Climate-proofing the National Flood Insurance Program): Insurance
-- Research findings on Insurance are discussed in a new report. According to news reporting out of. , by NewsRx editors, research stated, “Reforms are required to maintain a healthy and robust flood insurance market under future climate conditions for. the United States. . Therefore, policymakers should implement premiums...
Spanish windfall tax on banks, energy firms clears first hurdle
MADRID, Nov 24 (Reuters) - An amended windfall tax proposal for Spanish banks and large energy companies cleared its first hurdle in parliament in the early hours of Friday with the backing of the leftist ruling coalition and several regional parties.
10 organizations that suffered massive data breaches in 2022
Daily Tribune News, The (Carterville, GA) A data breach is when someone breaks into an organization and steals sensitive data. Attackers are able to get past security measures with tactics as varied as they are malicious, including phishing, planting malware, credential stuffing, and tracking keystrokes, to name a few. Once...
Patent Application Titled “Dynamic Anonymization Of Event Data” Published Online (USPTO 20220358249): Patent Application
-- According to news reporting originating from Washington, D.C. , by NewsRx journalists, a patent application by the inventor Fleck, Matthew (. No assignee for this patent application has been made. Reporters obtained the following quote from the background information supplied by the inventors: “A major problem with structured data...
InsuranceNewsNet
Camp Hill, PA
3K+
Followers
32K+
Post
238K+
Views
ABOUT
InsuranceNewsNet is one of the largest media companies covering the insurance industryhttps://www.insurancenewsnet.com
Comments / 0