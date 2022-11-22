ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
InsuranceNewsNet

IRS-CI warns of boiler-room investment fraud schemes that often target the elderly

By La Porte County Herald-Argus, The (IN)
InsuranceNewsNet
InsuranceNewsNet
 2 days ago
Read full article on original website

Comments / 0

Related
zycrypto.com

US DOJ Seizes 7 Seven Domain Names Used in “Pig Butchering” Crypto Schemes

The U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Eastern District of Virginia has seized seven domain names used in committing “pig butchering” cryptocurrency crimes. According to a Monday statement by the Department of Justice, the crimes have been running from as far back as August 2022, when scammers defrauded five victims in the U.S. using domains spoofed to look like those of the Singapore Monetary Exchange.
VIRGINIA STATE
TechRadar

Coinbase crypto accounts targeted in phishing, fake support chat attacks

Cybercriminals are targeting users of cryptocurrency platforms Coinbase, MetaMask, Crypto.com, and KuCoin with a brand new phishing campaign that aims to steal huge amounts of money. Researchers from PIXM recently discovered a campaign that uses legitimate web hosting services, in this case, Microsoft Azure Web Apps, to host multiple phishing...
InsuranceNewsNet

Thomas L. Knapp: Don't blame crypto for scam

Daily Reflector, The (Greenville, NC) As cryptocurrency exchange FTX falls into bankruptcy and its principals seem likely to face various criminal charges over the activities leading to that bankruptcy, it's time for another round of crowing from opponents (and would-be regulators) of cryptocurrency. Which means it's time for another round of pointing out where those opponents and would-be regulators are all wet.
FLORIDA STATE
dailyhodl.com

FTX and Alameda Executives Including Sam Bankman-Fried Were Aware of Customer Funds Misuse: Report

A new report claims executives of FTX and Alameda Research were aware that their customers’ funds were being mishandled. According to the Wall Street Journal, anonymous sources familiar with the matter say that top executives at FTX knew the company had lent out billions of dollars worth of customer deposits to Alameda Research, its quantitative trading branch.
InsuranceNewsNet

A client accuses his insurance broker in Castellón of faking claims

An insurance broker from Castellón and three other men sat yesterday in the dock of the accused of the Provincial Court of Castellón to face alleged crimes of fraud. And it is that, according to the Prosecutor's Office The public accusation is that, according to the Public Prosecutor's Office, they organized themselves to fake accidents with trucks and…
TechRadar

Watch out - scammers are impersonating DHL and DPD this Black Friday

Fake text messages impersonating well-known delivery companies have risen rapidly in recent weeks, with scammers expected to take full advantage of the upcoming Black Friday retail spree. Cybersecurity firm Proofpoint has reported a significant recent surge in SMS scams - known as ‘smishing’ - that pretend to be from legitimate...
InsuranceNewsNet

Calif. U.S. Attorney Office: Former Amtrak Employee, Her Husband Plead Guilty to Charges for Fraudulently Obtaining Nearly $1M in COVID Jobless Relief

Targeted News Service (Press Releases) A former Amtrak employee pleaded guilty today to federal criminal charges for conspiring with her husband to steal nearly. in COVID-19 pandemic-related unemployment insurance (UI) benefits and for fraudulently obtaining more than. $63,000. in sickness benefits while she worked at Amtrak. , 45, of. ,...
CALIFORNIA STATE
InsuranceNewsNet

“Data Processing Systems And Methods For Providing Training In A Vendor Procurement Process” in Patent Application Approval Process (USPTO 20220358427): OneTrust LLC

-- A patent application by the inventors Barday, Kabir A. ( Atlanta, GA , US); Brannon,. , by NewsRx correspondents. The following quote was obtained by the news editors from the background information supplied by the inventors: “Over the past years, privacy and security policies, and related operations have become increasingly important. Breaches in security, leading to the unauthorized access of personal data (which may include sensitive personal data) have become more frequent among companies and other organizations of all sizes. Such personal data may include, but is not limited to, personally identifiable information (PII), which may be information that directly (or indirectly) identifies an individual or entity. Examples of PII include names, addresses, dates of birth, social security numbers, and biometric identifiers such as a person’s fingerprints or picture. Other personal data may include, for example, customers’ Internet browsing habits, purchase history, or even their preferences (e.g., likes and dislikes, as provided or obtained through social media).
InsuranceNewsNet

Findings on Insurance Reported by Investigators at Vrije Universiteit Amsterdam (Climate-proofing the National Flood Insurance Program): Insurance

-- Research findings on Insurance are discussed in a new report. According to news reporting out of. , by NewsRx editors, research stated, “Reforms are required to maintain a healthy and robust flood insurance market under future climate conditions for. the United States. . Therefore, policymakers should implement premiums...
InsuranceNewsNet

10 organizations that suffered massive data breaches in 2022

Daily Tribune News, The (Carterville, GA) A data breach is when someone breaks into an organization and steals sensitive data. Attackers are able to get past security measures with tactics as varied as they are malicious, including phishing, planting malware, credential stuffing, and tracking keystrokes, to name a few. Once...
InsuranceNewsNet

Patent Application Titled “Dynamic Anonymization Of Event Data” Published Online (USPTO 20220358249): Patent Application

-- According to news reporting originating from Washington, D.C. , by NewsRx journalists, a patent application by the inventor Fleck, Matthew (. No assignee for this patent application has been made. Reporters obtained the following quote from the background information supplied by the inventors: “A major problem with structured data...
InsuranceNewsNet

InsuranceNewsNet

Camp Hill, PA
3K+
Followers
32K+
Post
238K+
Views
ABOUT

InsuranceNewsNet is one of the largest media companies covering the insurance industry

 https://www.insurancenewsnet.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy