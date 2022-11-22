Read full article on original website
whbc.com
City: Canton Inn Coming Down Starting Monday
CANTON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – A nuisance motel in Canton is going to be seeing the wrecking ball soon. The mayor’s office, announcing that the Canton Inn in the 1000 block of West Tusc will be demolished starting on Monday morning starting at 9 a.m. The...
Local Christmas parades make the season bright
(WTRF) — The spirit of bright lights and tinsel could be seen marching through the streets of several cities in our area. Weirton and Bellaire were among the towns holding their Christmas parades Saturday night. Weirton’s celebration began at 6 and featured high school bands and dance groups, along with first responders. Over in Guernsey […]
Christmas lights worth seeing this season
The wonder of the Christmas season is here so it's time to take in the sights of holiday light displays across Northeast Ohio.
WHIZ
Coshocton Woman Injured in Accident
A Coshocton woman is flown to Grant Medical Center following a Friday night accident. The Coshocton County Sheriff’s Office said that 54-year-old Velma Wilson was traveling west on County Road 16 in the 50000 block in Lafayette Township, when she lost control of the vehicle, went left of center, struck a guardrail and then went over the guard rail, striking a tree.
WFMJ.com
Youngstown Police: Man declared missing and endangered currently in 'safe location'
Youngstown Police detectives tell 21 News that a man declared missing early Friday afternoon is currently safe and sound. Youngstown Police Detective Sergeant Michael Cox told 21 News that YPD received a call stating that 19-year-old Christopher John Bailey-Keaton is currently in a "safe location." Detectives would not disclose the...
WTRF
Thousands of shoppers flood to Cabela’s at The Highlands
OHIO COUNTY, W.Va. (WTRF) — Some rain did not stop shoppers from staking out overnight at The Highlands. Cabela’s opened their doors at 5 AM. And by 6:00 a.m., store officials say they counted 2,000 people!. Shoppers were seeking out camo hoodies being sold for $19.72 and kayak-paddle...
Sheriff: Hoax active shooter called into Licking County gas station
COLUMBUS, Ohio — Several law enforcement agencies responded to a gas station in Licking County after a hoax call, according to the Licking County Sheriff's Office. Deputies said employees at the Pilot Travel Center on Lancaster Road, just off Interstate 70, told them they heard an "active shooter" call on their radio frequency.
Knox Pages
Canton man killed in 3-vehicle crash on I-71 in Morrow County
MOUNT GILEAD -- A Canton man was killed Wednesday in a three-vehicle crash on Interstate 71 in Morrow County, according to the Mount Gilead Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol. Abraham Smith Jr., 55, of Canton, was pronounced deceased by medical personnel at the scene, authorities stated.
orbitmediaonline.com
Convenience store breaks ground
Sheetz, a convenience store and gas station, has officially broken ground northwest of the New Concord Interstate 70 and State Route 83 intersection. “We are looking forward to an exciting grand breaking ceremony when they open which we hope will be next year,” said Mayor Jennifer Lyle. The New...
whbc.com
Addition to HOF Village Restaurant Row: Pizza Oven
CANTON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – A local favorite is joining the other planned eateries in the Hall of Fame Village. Pizza Oven is planning a football-themed restaurant for the Fan Engagement Zone, set to open next Spring. That’ll make it 11 Stark County locations for the locally-based...
Are decorative lights allowed on a car in Akron?
It’s about that time of year again, the holiday season we all look forward to celebrate with family and friends. I was just wondering if I can get into the festive season and turn my car into a Christmas Tree. What troubles will I run into if I do? Is it even possible.
Mount Vernon News
Ohio officially becomes home for Air Force’s cyberspace mission
(THE CENTER SQUARE) – An Ohio National Guard unit officially became the U.S. Air Force’s first cyberspace wing following a year-long assessment of the site. Both the Air Force and the National Guard Bureau confirmed in August 2021 that Ohio’s 179th Airlift Wing in Mansfield was the preferred choice for the cyberspace mission but spent more than 12 months assessing the site.
Tree Hugger
Horses, Goats Rescued From Mounds of Filth on Ohio Farm
More than two dozen horses, goats, dogs, and cats are being treated by veterinarians and receiving care after being rescued from a farm in Ashland County, Ohio. Investigators removed the animals from a rural property after being alerted to an alleged case of mistreatment. Horses and goats were found in filthy stalls, sometimes standing on piles of manure several feet high.
Any places that are open on Thanksgiving in Akron?
I don’t have any family to celebrate with, but I’d still like to do something. Are there places that are open on thanksgiving? Preferably places that are open past 5, I plan to go once I get off from work.
cleveland.com
What are the traditional malls like Beachwood Place, South, Great Northern doing to keep customers?
BEACHWOOD, Ohio -- With the holiday shopping season underway, the few remaining indoor malls in Cuyahoga County like many across the country are fighting to bring in customers as online shopping grows. Are the storefronts 87% full or 13% empty? That depends on one’s viewpoint. But as the holiday season...
wtuz.com
Uhrichsville Auditor to Resign Amid Frustrations
Nick McWilliams reporting – Uhrichsville Auditor Becky Carpenter is stepping away from her job at the end of the year due to frustrations and what she called unfair statements from a city councilman. Carpenter, who was hired in early January to take over as auditor, says that she has...
ABA Journal
Ohio lawyer is accused of tossing poop-filled Pringles can into parking lot of victims advocacy center
An Ohio lawyer has been accused in an ethics complaint of depositing his feces into a potato chip can and then tossing it into the parking lot of a victims advocacy center. The lawyer, Jack Allen Blakeslee, allegedly threw the uncovered, poop-filled Pringles can into the parking lot of the Haven of Hope victims advocacy center in Cambridge, Ohio, in November 2021, according to the ethics complaint filed Tuesday.
whbc.com
Former Stark Official Facing Another Theft Charge
CANTON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – The man who famously stole $2.46 million from Stark County between 2003 and 2008 is once again accused of stealing from his employer. The Stark County Sheriff’s Office is charging 51-year-old Vincent Frustaci of Canton with felony grand theft for taking $25,000 from customers and not turning it over to the Lake Township roofing company he was working for.
Are there any abandoned places in Akron?
Hey I am really interested in finding abandoned places around Akron to take photos of and explore. Small or big I'm happy for any cool places. Would appreciate a link or coordinates to find them. Thanks!
