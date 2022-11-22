ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Action News Jax

Thanksgiving travel rush is back with some new habits

The Thanksgiving travel rush was back on this year, as people caught planes in numbers not seen in years, setting aside inflation concerns to reunite with loved ones and enjoy some normalcy after two holiday seasons marked by COVID-19 restrictions. Changing habits around work and play, however, might spread out...
GEORGIA STATE
TheStreet

Spirit Airlines Just Made It Harder to Fly

Spirit Airlines is the most barebones way to travel possible. Spirit’s whole pitch is that it will get you where you are going, but it won’t give you anything else. At least, not for free. People love to complain online, and also on “The Daily Show,” that you...
TEXAS STATE
InsideHook

Beware, These Airlines and Airports Lost the Most Luggage This Year

What’s more anxiety-inducing than being one of the last ones waiting to reclaim your luggage, as the number of bags coming down the carousel begins to dwindle? I’ll tell you: nothing. Unfortunately, for those who share my apprehension surrounding lost or damaged luggage, it’s been a trying couple of months.
TheStreet

Another Airline Is Planning an All-You-Can-Fly Subscription

All-you-can-fly subscriptions have a mixed history. The most iconic experience of an unlimited flight subscription is still when one New York investment banker Steven Rothstein bought an unlimited American Airlines (AAL) pass for $250,000 in the 1980s and spent the next 25 years flying first class nonstop. The airline had...
CALIFORNIA STATE
NBC News

What shoppers can expect this Black Friday, Cyber Monday

As Black Friday and Cyber Monday approach amid sky-high inflation, experts recommend that shoppers do their research to know if they’re actually getting a good deal on items. NBC News’ Maggie Vespa has more on what consumers need to know this holiday season.Nov. 23, 2022.
BBC

RSV and flu: Doctors urge Thanksgiving caution as viruses rise

With the holiday season approaching in the US, doctors are urging people to exercise caution to avoid a surge in common and potentially dangerous winter viruses. The US is facing a rise in cases of respiratory syncytial virus (RSV), with some hospitals opening extra beds to treat patients, while there are concerns about other illnesses such as flu.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
coinchapter.com

Travel Fares Explode as Americans Rush for Thanksgiving Dinners

WISCONSIN (CoinChapter.com) — Winter is upon the US citizens already. New Yorkers can well attest to that!. The city of Buffalo got over five feet of snow in one storm. As a result, AAA predicts 48.7 million people will travel by car to visit their families and friends. Road travel for Thanksgiving Day is expected to be the third-busiest since 2000, according to the 120-year-old auto association.
WISCONSIN STATE
Reader's Digest

Frontier Launched an Unlimited Flight Pass—Here’s What You Need to Know

It’s every traveler’s dream—to travel to unlimited destinations without the pricey hassle of flight costs. Particularly with remote work options, the rise of digital nomads and innovative new work policies like four-day work weeks and wellness weeks, travel is becoming more and more accessible minus the hassle of pesky flight costs.
NBC News

What holiday shoppers should know ahead of Black Friday

With growing unease over the nation’s economy and consumer prices up 7.7 percent compared to last season, holiday shoppers are tightening their budgets. NBC News’ Brian Cheung shares tips with consumers on where to save this Black Friday.Nov. 24, 2022.
Thrillist

Airports Will Be The Busiest They've Been for Thanksgiving Since 2019

For many, 2019 was the last year where holiday planning could be considered anything close to normal. The holidays through 2020 and 2021 were profoundly confusing and dominated by risky navigations of new public health concerns. Now in 2022, many people are resuming travel plans. AAA predicts that 54,6 million...
NBC News

NBC News

