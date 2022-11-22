Read full article on original website
Danish TV Has Live Broadcast Shut Down in Qatar: 'You're Threatening Us'
Danish broadcaster TV2 was shut down during a live broadcast when one of their reporters, Rasmus Tantholdt, was confronted by Qatari security officials.
Live results, scores and updates for the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022
Get the latest scores and updates on the FIFA World Cup.
Saudi Arabia declares public holiday after shock World Cup win over Argentina
Saudi Arabia declared a public holiday on Wednesday immediately following their nation’s shock win over Argentina at the Qatar World Cup.Captained by Lionel Messi, arguably the greatest footballer of all time, Argentina were expected to make short work of the unfancied Saudis before a deep run in the competition, and came to Qatar as second favourites to lift the trophy behind South American rivals Brazil.But many thousands of Saudi Arabian fans packed the Lusail Stadium in Doha to cheer their team to a remarkable comeback victory, as a quickfire double of second-half goals by Saleh Alshehri and Salem Aldawsari eclipsed...
Germany vs Japan LIVE: World Cup 2022 result, final score and reaction after shock late turnaround
Japan stunned Germany 2-1 in their World Cup Group E opener in Qatar to leave the four-time winners facing down a group-stage exit once again. The Germans had dominated the contest at the Khalifa International Stadium and taken the lead with a 33rd minute penalty from Ilkay Guendogan after Japan goalkeeper Shuichi Gonda had fouled wing back David Raum.The second goal never came, however, and Japan’s raids into the German half became more and more frequent, culminating in Doan’s equaliser and a brilliant finish from Asano eight minutes later.The defeat was the third in a row in the opening...
World Cup 2022: Japan upsets Germany
Ritsu Doan and Takuma Asano each beat goalie Manuel Neuer for second-half goals to lead Japan to an upset win over Germany at the 2022 World Cup on Wednesday in Doha, Qatar.
Germany 1-2 Japan: victory in Opening Group E game sees more World Cup 2022 shocks
Four-time World Cup winners Germany shockingly fell to a 2-1 defeat to Japan in their opening Group E game at the Qatar 2022 World Cup. The match saw Japan claim victory over Germany for the first time in the two teams’ history. It also marks the second time in...
After 36 years, Canada has to wait longer for World Cup win
AL RAYYAN, Qatar (AP) — Canada will have to wait a little longer for its first World Cup win. Back in the tournament after a 36-year wait, the Canadians had a chance to take an early lead against second-ranked Belgium. Alphonso Davies’s penalty kick was stopped by Thibaut Courtois in the 11th minute. The Canadians fell to Belgium 1-0 as Michy Batshuayi scored on a quick counter in the 44th minute. Next up is a Sunday matchup with Croatia, the losing finalist in the 2018 World Cup.
Belgium spoils Canada’s World Cup return with 1-0 win
AL RAYYAN, Qatar (AP) — Thibaut Courtois saved an early penalty and Michy Batshuayi scored the lone goal to give Belgium a 1-0 win over Canada at the World Cup to spoil the North American team’s return to the tournament after 36 years. The Canadians have yet to collect a point or even score a goal in four World Cup matches. That includes the three games from their debut in 1986. Canada still outplayed second-ranked Belgium at Ahmad Bin Ali Stadium and Alphonso Davies squandered the best chance when his 10th-minute penalty was blocked by Courtois. Batshuayi scored in the 44th off Toby Alderweireld’s long pass.
Promising Spain brings back the ‘tiki-taka’ at the World Cup
DOHA, Qatar (AP) — King Felipe VI was among those congratulating Spain after its 7-0 rout of Costa Rica in the World Cup opener as “La Roja” put on a masterclass of ball possession and efficient attacking to get off to a good start in its quest to win a second world title. The historic victory raised expectations about “La Roja’s” chances of succeeding in Qatar and winning soccer’s most coveted trophy for the first time since 2010. Spain plays Germany in their second Group E match on Sunday.
Netherlands coach Van Gaal hugs reporter at World Cup
DOHA, Qatar (AP) — Netherlands coach Louis Van Gaal was taken by surprise at a World Cup news conference when a Senegalese reporter told the Dutchman he was a longtime admirer. Papa Mahmoud Gueye said “I don’t have any question for you. It’s just an opportunity to tell you I’m a fan since 3 years old. I love you.” The 71-year-old Van Gaal is sometimes viewed as a stern figure in soccer but he broke into a smile before responding. Van Gaal said “I’m going to give you a big hug after this.” Van Gaal kept his word. He left the stage and beckoned the reporter to join him in a warm embrace.
Ghana coach slams ref after Ronaldo’s record World Cup goal
DOHA, Qatar (AP) — Ghana coach Otto Addo has criticized the American referee who awarded the penalty that resulted in Cristiano Ronaldo’s record goal at the World Cup. Addo called it “a special gift from the referee.” Ronaldo won and converted the second-half penalty that made him the first male player to score in five World Cups. Portugal went on to beat Ghana 3-2. The tournament in Qatar is likely the 37-year-old Ronaldo’s last World Cup.
Neymar injured, Richarlison scores for Brazil at World Cup
LUSAIL, Qatar (AP) — With Neymar limping off the field with an ankle injury, Richarlison came through for the “Seleção.”. A spectacular acrobatic kick followed an easy tap-in from close range as Richarlison scored both goals in Brazil’s 2-0 victory over Serbia on Thursday at the World Cup.
World Cup fans put off by prices, beer limits commute by air
DOHA, Qatar (AP) — Travel at this World Cup was supposed to be easy in the tiny host nation of Qatar, after fans had to take long flights between cities at the last three tournaments. The eight stadiums in Qatar are in or near the capital, so fans don’t...
Embolo scores, doesn’t celebrate as Swiss win at World Cup
AL WAKRAH, Qatar (AP) — Breel Embolo’s goal lifted Switzerland to a 1-0 victory over Cameroon at the World Cup. Embolo kept his promise not to celebrate scoring against the country of his birth. The Switzerland forward scored in the 48th minute of a low pass from Xherdan Shaqiri. Embolo raised his hands in a gesture of apology as teammates rushed toward him near the penalty spot. The 25-year-old forward left Cameroon with his family when he was 5. Cameroon coach Rigobert Song says “I would have liked him to be on my side but that’s not the way it went.”
Mexico goalkeeper Ochoa wants more in his 5th World Cup
DOHA, Qatar (AP) — Mexico’s stalwart goalkeeper Guillermo Ochoa stopped Robert Lewandowski, one of the game’s best strikers, on a second-half penalty kick that preserved a scoreless draw in El Tri’s World Cup opener against Poland. Ochoa will face another challenge come Saturday when Mexico faces Lionel Messi and Argentina. At 37, Ochoa is playing in his fifth World Cup, and he’s come up big before. But in Qatar he wants Mexico to play past the round of 16.
Iran will have backup goalkeeper against Wales and star Bale
DOHA, Qatar (AP) — Iran goalkeeper Ali Beiranvand is likely sidelined after a scary injury in its World Cup opener and backup Hossein Hosseini will have a tall task against Wales and star Gareth Bale. Iran is in last place in Group B after a 6-2 loss to England and plays Wales on Friday. Hosseini took over when Beiranvand was stretchered off in the first half of the tournament-opening loss on Monday before England had opened the scoring. Iran head coach Carlos Quieroz was pragmatic following the rout. He says the defeat was a learning experience for his team.
Japan’s Doan savors answering Germany jibes at World Cup
DOHA, Qatar (AP) — Japan midfielder Ritsu Doan had to grit his teeth when he heard people saying his team would be an easy opponent for Germany at the World Cup. Doan plays for German first-division team Freiburg. He says “I listened to their talks with a fake smile on my face and in my heart.” On Wednesday the 24-year-old midfielder sparked a remarkable comeback and arguably the biggest result in Japan’s World Cup history when he scored the equalizer in Japan’s 2-1 win. Doan says “I thought it was the coolest thing I could do as a man to shut them up by winning.”
Gareth Southgate: England won’t be rushed into matching Germany protest at Qatar World Cup
Gareth Southgate has not ruled out his England team making a gesture to highlight human rights concerns at the Qatar World Cup but says they will not be pressured into doing so.The German team covered their mouths for the team photo before their opening World Cup match against Japan on Wednesday, while the Australia squad released a video highlighting issues in the host country.Seven European nations competing at the World Cup – including Germany, England and Wales – planned to wear OneLove anti-discrimination armbands during the tournament, but were dissuaded from doing so following the threat of sporting sanctions from...
Soccer-Where is World Cup 2026 being held?
Nov 24 (Reuters) - Here is what you need to know about the 2026 FIFA World Cup:. * The 2026 edition of the World Cup will be held in the United States, Canada and Mexico, marking the first time the tournament will be shared by three different countries.
