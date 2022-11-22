For many, campaign financing is the sordid flipside to the patriotic fervor of democratic elections — even for local races in New Hanover County. This year’s election is reportedly the most expensive midterm campaign in U.S. history, the result of an ongoing spending arms race, fueled in part by several Supreme Court decisions. Members of both parties have decried the increase in outside influence that’s part of this trend — but little has been done to de-escalate the funding war.

NEW HANOVER COUNTY, NC ・ 2 DAYS AGO