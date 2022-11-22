ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wilmington, NC

whqr.org

Deep Dive: Significant PAC spending failed to block New Hanover Republican school board candidates

For many, campaign financing is the sordid flipside to the patriotic fervor of democratic elections — even for local races in New Hanover County. This year’s election is reportedly the most expensive midterm campaign in U.S. history, the result of an ongoing spending arms race, fueled in part by several Supreme Court decisions. Members of both parties have decried the increase in outside influence that’s part of this trend — but little has been done to de-escalate the funding war.
NEW HANOVER COUNTY, NC
WNCT

Jacksonville councilmember returns to Military Affairs Commission

JACKSONVILLE, N.C. — City of Jacksonville Councilwoman Dr. Angelia J. Washington has been re-appointed to the North Carolina Military Affairs Commission by Governor Roy Cooper, according to the City of Jacksonville. Washington is the first elected official from Jacksonville to be appointed as a voting member to the Commission. Dr. Washington first filled the seat […]
JACKSONVILLE, NC
The State Port Pilot

Search for manager begins; Davis back on ABC board

Southport’s search for a new city manager didn’t end with the hiring of Bonnie Therrien last month. When Therrien replaced former city manager Gordon Hargrove at the end of October, she was only hired on an interim basis. The Southport Board of Aldermen approved Therrien’s contract at its Nov. 10 meeting, but its terms are only for three to six months and not viewed as permanent.
SOUTHPORT, NC
WWAY NewsChannel 3

Cape Fear voters react to Trump’s third bid for the White House

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) – Donald Trump announced his candidacy Tuesday night in Florida and made it clear he viewed himself as the only option for the 2024 Republican nomination. Former President Donald Trump made his third bid for the White House but will he have the full support of...
WILMINGTON, NC
The State Port Pilot

St. James property tax values expected to soar

Property tax values in St. James are expected to go way up next year, according to a new report from Brunswick County. St. James Town Manager Jeff Repp and Mayor Jean Toner attended a meeting earlier this month with other Brunswick County mayors at the BEMC headquarters to hear a report about the countywide property tax value reassessment that is currently underway.
SAINT JAMES, NC
ourstate.com

The 1980s: White Christmas on the Coast

Two days before Christmas 1989, the largest snowstorm in its history envelops the North Carolina coast. It is a fitting close for a decade defined by superlatives — dedicated scientists achieving remarkable breakthroughs in medicine, resourceful social activists carving out victories over seemingly impossible odds, game-changing pioneers reaching historic milestones and winning international accolades. The state has seen a crowded calendar of firsts, bests, and mosts.
WILMINGTON, NC
WFMY NEWS2

No, the 'r' rule for eating oysters is a myth

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Turkey is the centerpiece on most Thanksgiving meals, but culinary historians tend to agree the first Thanksgiving at Plymouth in 1621 likely had abundant shellfish. So, let's crack the shell on a longstanding debate, before you serve these delectable h'ors d'oeuvres for the holidays. Earlier this...
WILMINGTON, NC
WWAY NewsChannel 3

Brunswick County man finds unopened mail in dumpster

BRUNSWICK COUNTY, NC (WWAY) – A significant amount of mail was discovered in a dumpster at Oak Island Beach Villas on Caswell Beach Road on Tuesday. Jerry McCarthy makes it a habit to check his dumpster for unauthorized items such as appliances, computers, or hazardous material. This time it...
BRUNSWICK COUNTY, NC
bladenonline.com

Update – N.C. 211 in Bladen County Requires Temporary Closure

CLARKTON – A failing drainage pipe underneath N.C. 211 (West Green Street) in downtown Clarkton will require the road to close next week, so the pipe can be replaced. State Transportation maintenance workers will replace the circular concrete pipe, which has deteriorating joints and causing damage to the pavement. A signed detour will direct through-traffic onto U.S. 701 Bypass and U.S. 701 Business, which intersects a mile to the north.
BLADEN COUNTY, NC
WECT

Second person charged in connection to illegal sale of Bladen Co. land parcel

BLADEN COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - A second person has been charged in connection to the alleged illegal sale of a parcel of land, according to the Bladen County Sheriff’s Office. Shane Charleston Todd, 52, of Bladenboro, was charged Monday with conspiracy to commit forgery of deeds/wills, conspiracy to commit obtaining property by false pretense. He received a $20,000 unsecured bond.
BLADEN COUNTY, NC
WNCT

Several ENC cities included in Royal Farms NC expansion

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — Convenience store chain Royal Farms announced Monday that New Bern, Greenville, Kinston and Jacksonville will be among the first cities included in the company’s expansion into North Carolina. Royal Farms is a chain of convenience stores owned by Cloverfield Farms Dairy and headquartered in Baltimore, Md. Royal Farms has more than […]
GREENVILLE, NC
delawarebusinessnow.com

Royal Farms to open stores in North Carolina

Royal Farms announced plans to expand into North Carolina in early 2023. The first store to be built will be in Grandy, NC and additional stores will follow in New Bern, Greenville, Lumberton, Kinston, and Jacksonville. Royal Farms plans to open more locations in other areas of the state, a release stated.
GRANDY, NC
bladenonline.com

Annual Elizabethtown Christmas Parade Time Change

The photo above is from a previous Christmas parade with the Murchison Brothers as the Grand Marshals. This year the annual Elizabethtown Christmas Parade will be held Sunday, November 27, 2022, downtown at 4 pm. The parade is not the only festivities happening this season!. Check out the other announcements...
ELIZABETHTOWN, NC
borderbelt.org

Columbus County restaurant opens its door and its heart on Thanksgiving

When Helen Holden bought Penn’s Grill in 2016, she knew she wanted to bring the Columbus County restaurant known for its fried chicken sandwiches back to life. Six years later, Holden is fulfilling her dream – and going beyond her role as a successful business owner in downtown Whiteville to also serve as a cheerleader for the community and a helping hand for those in need.
COLUMBUS COUNTY, NC

