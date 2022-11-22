Read full article on original website
NBC New York
Two Woman Sought by Police in Middle of Night NYC Subway Track Shove
A woman was sent to the hospital overnight after being pushed onto the subway tracks at a Brooklyn station, and police want to find the two women who may be responsible. The 38-year-old woman was walking down the stairs of the Rockaway Avenue station around 3:30 a.m. Saturday with the two women being sought by investigators, according to the NYPD.
NBC New York
Agatha Christie's ‘The Mousetrap,' Longest-Running Play, Coming to Broadway Next Year
A beloved staple of the West End is headed to the Big Apple next year. "The Mousetrap," from acclaimed mystery writer Agatha Christie, is headed to Broadway in 2023. The play's producers announced plans to bring the longstanding production to New York City audiences in the new year. The classic...
NBC New York
Black Friday Staten Island Mall Fight Ends in Teen Stabbing: Cops
Bargain hunters saw more than deals at the Staten Island mall on Black Friday. Police sirens and flashing lights cut through the holiday cheer after a teenager was stabbed in the shopping center's food court, authorities said. Two 16-year-old teens got into an argument before one pulled out a knife...
NBC New York
Arson Squad Checking Out Long Island Fire Where Dog, Half a Dozen Cats Died
Fire investigators on Long Island are looking into a deadly inferno that killed more than half a dozen domestic animals. The house fire caught the attention of firefighters in Hicksville Friday morning, around 11:30 a.m.. Officials said first responders rushed to the Gardner Avenue residence and knocked down the flames.
NBC New York
The 2022 Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade: In Photos
Macy's kicked off their 96th annual Thanksgiving Day Parade on Thursday, Nov. 24, 2022, in New York, featuring giant character helium balloons, floats, marching bands, clowns, celebrities and the one-and-only Santa Claus. This year's headliners include Lea Michele and the Broadway cast of "Funny Girl" and Dionne Warwick.
NBC New York
Thanksgiving Day Fire Claims Two Lives at Bronx Apartment Building
Two people have died following an early morning apartment fire in the Bronx, according to New York City fire officials. The FDNY was called to Harrison Avenue in the Morris Heights section just before 5:30 a.m. on Thursday about a fire on the second floor of an apartment building. Rescuers transported four people to the hospital and eventually put the flames under control, authorities said.
NBC New York
Suspected Drunk Driver Arrested for Deadly NYC Crash With Scooter
One person is dead and another is behind bars after an alleged drunk driving crash in a Queens neighborhood over the long holiday weekend. Police said Jackson Heights crash involved a scooter whose driver did not survive the incident. The driver behind the wheel of a BMW allegedly hit the...
NBC New York
Penn. Man Arrested on Thanksgiving at Newark Airport for Loaded Handgun: TSA
Transportation Security Administration officers stopped and arrested a man with a loaded gun at Newark Liberty International Airport on Thanksgiving Day. According to TSA, the man from Delaware County, Pennsylvania, had a 9mm handgun in his carry-on bag at Terminal C. The man, who wasn't identified, was the third person arrested this month at EWR for having a gun somewhere in their possession, officials said.
NBC New York
NY AG Opens Probe After Nassau County Police Vehicle Killed 47-Year-Old Man
New York's top investigators have opened a probe into the death of a 47-year-old Long Island man who was struck by a police vehicle last week. The Attorney General’s Office of Special Investigation said Miguel Romero of Uniondale was walking near the intersection of Front Street and New York Avenue on the evening of Nov. 19 when a Nassau County police vehicle hit and killed him.
