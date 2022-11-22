Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Cary Christmas Tree Farm to Open the Day After ThanksgivingJames TulianoCary, NC
Brown ready to lift St. Aug’s program to new heightsThe Triangle TribuneRaleigh, NC
Three rapes have been reported on the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill campus in the last five daysSheeraz QurbanChapel Hill, NC
Gas Station in Cary Dropping Price to $1.99 a Gallon for ThanksgivingJames TulianoCary, NC
Affordable cottage court development coming to DT RaleighThe Triangle TribuneRaleigh, NC
Related
‘Out of control’: 911 calls released in tragic death of North Carolina Christmas parade performer
A handful of 911 calls poured in from concerned parade-goers when a truck pulling a float struck and killed 11-year-old Hailey Brooks during the Raleigh Christmas Parade.
cbs17
Retired Durham Deputy Police Chief offers advice ahead of busy holiday shopping weekend
DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — The holiday shopping season is officially here. However, come Black Friday and beyond, the malls and the stores will be packed. “Just know what you are going to be doing and what are you shopping for. Stay focused on that,” said B.J. Council, You and Five-o founder.
Father of 4, NC State alum remembered for ‘incredible energy’, ‘smile’ after fatal Charlotte helicopter crash
Jason Myers wasn't just a television station meteorologist -- he was a father of four that graduated from North Carolina State University and married his childhood friend.
chapelboro.com
The Morning News: Bus Driver Shortage, Remembering James Cates
In today’s news: a bus driver shortage hits CHCCS, Chapel Hill tackles affordable housing, and UNC remembers James Cates, Jr.
chapelboro.com
The 5:00 News – James Cates Memorial Ceremony, Affordable Housing, and More
97.9 The Hill’s Andrew Stuckey presents the afternoon news, including a story on the ceremony dedicating the James Cates, Jr. Memorial, updates on affordable housing in Chapel Hill, and more. Podcast: Play in new window | Download.
Multiple crews find missing Guilford County woman after 36 hours
GUILFORD COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — Multiple agencies across Guilford County are thanking the community for the help in locating a woman who went missing Monday night. Phyllis Rollins was found early Wednesday morning in a wooded area along the 4500 block of Old Randleman Road in Greensboro, about 1.5 miles away from her home. Her […]
Three rapes have been reported on the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill campus in the last five days
In the last five days, three rapes have been reported on the University of North Carolina campus In the last five days, three rapes have been reported on the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill campus at Chapel Hill. - WRAL report.
Two Raleigh police officers involved in crash on Glenwood Avenue
RALEIGH, N.C. — Two Raleigh police officers in a marked RPD vehicle were involved in an accident that caused a minor car fire on Thursday morning. The crash happened near the intersection of Glenwood Ave. and Triangle Dr. Officials say a woman driving a red car rear-ended the police...
‘Thanksgiving ... just another day to survive,’ Durham mayor says after fatal shootings
“I want folks to realize that Thanksgiving for a lot of folks is just another day to survive,” Mayor Elaine O’Neal said Tuesday after 2 young men, one just 16 years old, were shot to death in the past week.
WRAL
'He was just cut out to be a broadcast meteorologist': NC State professor remembers former student killed in WBTV helicopter crash
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — One of the victims of the WBTV helicopter crash in Charlotte has direct ties to the Triangle. Jason Myers earned his bachelor of science in meteorology with a communication concentration from North Carolina State University. After graduating, Myers worked as a weather observer at the Raleigh-Durham International Airport, giving weather updates to the control tower.
chapelboro.com
Hillsborough: James Cates Memorial, Holiday Activities, First Fridays
Hillsborough Mayor Jenn Weaver spoke with 97.9 The Hill’s Andrew Stuckey on Tuesday, November 22nd. She discussed the UNC James Cates Memorial Ceremony, holiday activities in Hillsborough, and more. Podcast: Play in new window | Download.
After Hedingham shooting took his fiancée, Raleigh man turns mourning to motivation
Robert Steele has turned his mourning into motivation, using a platform he never wished to have to address escalating gun violence.
Teens responsible for skipping school and setting a trash can on fire in Graham receive 12 months of probation
GRAHAM, N.C. — The teens responsible for skipping school and setting a trash can on fire at a park in Graham are facing several consequences, according to an Alamance County Juvenile court. On Tuesday, a judge gave three of the teens 12 months of probation, ordered them to complete...
walterborolive.com
Missing North Carolina man found dead in Colleton
On Thursday, Nov. 17, a North Carolina man, Braedan Rose, 25, of Avery County in Newland, N.C., was found dead in the Ruffin area around noon. The man was reported missing to North Carolina authorities on Friday, Oct 14. North Carolina authorities were told the man battled with drug addiction...
Raleigh Christmas parade witnesses call for accountability after girl dies
The Greater Raleigh Merchant's Association's website cites they approve non-professional floats or supply professional floats as rentals. While they could not be reached in person or via phone, Jennifer Martin, executive director of the Greater Raleigh Merchants Association released a statement.
thelocalreporter.press
Mt. Zion Missionary Baptist Church in Chapel Hill Overflows With Gratitude
Shouts of “Amen!” and “Praise God!” sounded above powerful Black voices singing gospel choir music at the Mt. Zion Missionary Baptist Church in Chapel Hill on Sunday afternoon. The congregation clapped hands with the beat of tambourine and drums. People swayed in rhythm with the soulful Christian hymns, babies cried and toes tapped as the joyful celebration took place.
WRAL
4 injured in crash at Johnston County intersection with a deadly history
Three cars were involved in the crash along NC Highway 42 near Thanksgiving Fire Road. Three cars were involved in the crash along NC Highway 42 near Thanksgiving Fire Road.
WRAL
'A clear leader': Lufkin Road Middle School community mourns principal's unexpected death
APEX, N.C. — The Wake County Public School System said Monday the principal of Lufkin Road Middle School died unexpectedly at the school. A statement on the county's website shared condolences for Karen Sinders, the principal of Lufkin Road Middle School. "She was a leader who had immense impact...
chapelboro.com
Chatham County Roundup: Pittsboro Mayor Cindy Perry
Pittsboro Mayor Cindy Perry spoke with 97.9 The Hill’s Andrew Stuckey on Tuesday, November 22nd. She discussed holiday activities in Pittsboro, the discussions around creating a 15-501 Truck Rout around downtown, and more. Podcast: Play in new window | Download.
Popular chain undercooking burgers: Triangle restaurant sanitation scores (Nov. 22)
Two restaurants in Wake and Durham counties received ‘B’ grades this week.
Comments / 0