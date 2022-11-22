ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chapel Hill, NC

WRAL

'He was just cut out to be a broadcast meteorologist': NC State professor remembers former student killed in WBTV helicopter crash

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — One of the victims of the WBTV helicopter crash in Charlotte has direct ties to the Triangle. Jason Myers earned his bachelor of science in meteorology with a communication concentration from North Carolina State University. After graduating, Myers worked as a weather observer at the Raleigh-Durham International Airport, giving weather updates to the control tower.
CHARLOTTE, NC
walterborolive.com

Missing North Carolina man found dead in Colleton

On Thursday, Nov. 17, a North Carolina man, Braedan Rose, 25, of Avery County in Newland, N.C., was found dead in the Ruffin area around noon. The man was reported missing to North Carolina authorities on Friday, Oct 14. North Carolina authorities were told the man battled with drug addiction...
NEWLAND, NC
thelocalreporter.press

Mt. Zion Missionary Baptist Church in Chapel Hill Overflows With Gratitude

Shouts of “Amen!” and “Praise God!” sounded above powerful Black voices singing gospel choir music at the Mt. Zion Missionary Baptist Church in Chapel Hill on Sunday afternoon. The congregation clapped hands with the beat of tambourine and drums. People swayed in rhythm with the soulful Christian hymns, babies cried and toes tapped as the joyful celebration took place.
CHAPEL HILL, NC
chapelboro.com

Chatham County Roundup: Pittsboro Mayor Cindy Perry

Pittsboro Mayor Cindy Perry spoke with 97.9 The Hill’s Andrew Stuckey on Tuesday, November 22nd. She discussed holiday activities in Pittsboro, the discussions around creating a 15-501 Truck Rout around downtown, and more. Podcast: Play in new window | Download.
PITTSBORO, NC

