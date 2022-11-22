Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
5 Great Burger Places in FloridaAlina AndrasFlorida State
New Radiation Therapy Gives Heart Patients HopeModern Globe
Lake County Florida ToursLake County Florida - Here's What's HappeningLake County, FL
DeVos family donates $3 million to 30 local organizationsVictorOrlando, FL
Exactly what do we have to be thankful for in Florida? Hmm? (opinion/satire)JoAnn RyanFlorida State
fox35orlando.com
Orlando law firm gives out free Thanksgiving turkeys to families in need
ORLANDO, Fla. - An Orlando law firm is once again making sure that families in need have a turkey on the table this Thanksgiving. The Pendas Law Firm handed out hundreds of turkeys at its 14th Annual Turkey Giveaway on Tuesday. The event was held at the law firm at 625 E. Colonial Drive in Orlando.
6 hours to get food: In some parts of Orlando, access is more than an afterthought
ORLANDO, Fla. — Ellis White walked slowly to his front gate, holding back a dog that zealously guarded the back side of fence. He spoke softly, but confidently, not taking much time to think behind a face aged by years of stress holding a family together on the west side of Orlando.
Food Stamps Schedule: Florida EBT Benefits for December 2022 and Where To Get SNAP Discounts
SNAP provides support for low-income seniors, people with disabilities living on fixed incomes, and other low-income households. The Florida Department of Children and Families Office of Economic...
fox35orlando.com
Friends of local beloved Florida artist look for answers into friends death
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. - A homicide investigation continues in Orange County after a man was found dead on the side of a road. Troopers said a passerby saw the man on the grass shoulder of South Westmoreland Drive, just north of 34th Street near Pineloch Elementary school. Troopers say the...
fox35orlando.com
These Central Florida restaurants are open on Thanksgiving: See menus
ORLANDO, Fla. - If a formal Thanksgiving at home isn’t your thing, the following restaurants will be open at most locations on Thanksgiving, according to multiple reports, but hours may vary. Starbucks. Buffalo Wild Wings. Burger King. Domino’s Pizza. Dunkin’. Fleming’s Steakhouse - opening early (11 a.m. -...
State of Florida Treasure Hunt Has Unclaimed Money
The Florida Holiday Money Hunt, featuring unclaimed money and property, was announced by Chief Financial Office Jimmy PatronisPhoto byFlorida Department of Financial Services. With the holiday season just beginning, state Chief Financial Officer (CFO) Jimmy Patronis is encouraging Floridians to join his Holiday Money Hunt and search to see if you or your business has unclaimed property in Florida.
This Might Be the Most Magical Ice Skating Rink in all of Florida
There are few things quite as magical as gliding through the ice during the holiday season and Florida offers one of the best and most festive ice skating rinks in the country located right in Pinellas County. Keep reading to learn more.
mynews13.com
Leesburg single mom waits hours to feed her family a Thanksgiving meal
LEESBURG, Fla. — The holidays can be a joyous occasion for many families around the Central Florida region. But according to the American Farm Bureau Federation, the cost of a Thanksgiving meal is rising by 20% this year. That could cause extra stress for families as well. What You...
WESH
Missing Florida mother's case to be featured in new docuseries
POLK COUNTY, Fla. — The case of a mother last seen in Polk County is the focus of a new docuseries on NBC’s streaming service Peacock. Samantha Fiddler vanished back in 2016 and six years later, her family is desperate for answers. The Florida Department of Law Enforcement...
This Is Florida's Most Sung About City
FloridaBet.com found the one Florida city with the most songs dedicated to it.
WESH
Two beloved Orlando restaurants close due to labor shortage
ORLANDO, Fla. — In Orlando, in Audubon Park, two beloved businesses are closing their doors as of Wednesday. At the popular P is for Pie Bake Shop on Corrine Drive, the cooler that would normally be packed with pastries had two lonely pies. And they already had someone’s name on them.
floridanationalnews.com
Orlando Mayor Buddy Dyer, District 2 City Commissioner Tony Ortiz and Fire Chief Charlie Salazar Break Ground on Fire Station 11
ORLANDO, Fla. (FNN) – Orlando Mayor Buddy Dyer, District 2 City Commissioner Tony Ortiz and Orlando Fire Chief Charlie Salazar invite the Dover Shores community to celebrate the groundbreaking of the new Orlando Fire Department Station 11, “The Beast of the East.”. The new 14,918-square-foot station will be...
cltampa.com
The Florida home of Hawaiian Tropic founder Ron Rice is now for sale
The home of "The Suntan King" is now for sale in Florida. Hawaiian Tropic sun tan lotion founder Ron Rice passed away at the age of 81 last May, and now his massive Ormond Beach house is on the market for $5,999,900. Located at 175 Ocean Shore Blvd., the 12,414-square-foot...
WESH
Pre-pandemic travel numbers expected in Orlando during Thanksgiving holiday
ORLANDO, Fla. — The day before Thanksgiving marks one of the busiest days of the year. On Wednesday night, it was a slow crawl for traffic heading to Orlando International Airport. Airport officials say passenger traffic is at a record high. The Montoya family thought they'd play it safe....
La Granja to Open Sanford Location
“La Granja Margate was opened in 1995 and since then we haven’t stopped."
allears.net
All the Central Florida Theme Park Deals for Black Friday
You may be thinking about Thanksgiving plans, but there’s one other big holiday that’s happening this week — Black Friday!. We’ve already started to share some Disney merchandise sales that we’ve spotted around, as well as other big deals you might be interested in. But if you’re a theme park fan, there are some savings you’ll want to check out!
fox35orlando.com
$2.5 billion unclaimed in Florida: Check if some belongs to you
ORLANDO, Fla. - There is currently $2.5 billion in Florida waiting to be claimed just in time for the holidays!. Chief Financial Officer Jimmy Patronis launched the Holiday Money Hunt this week, encouraging Florida residents to check to see if they have unclaimed money or property. "Currently, Florida has unclaimed...
Dave's Hot Chicken opens Altamonte Springs location
Dave's Hot Chicken has opened a second location in Florida, and just like before it's in the Orlando area. The Nashville-style chicken chain opened up a new shop at 155 Cranes Roost Blvd. in Altamonte Springs on November 18. Dave's started as a pop-up stand in East Hollywood run by chef Dave Kopushyan.
orlandoweekly.com
This 1920s Arts & Crafts College Park home comes with an ivy-covered guesthouse
While College Park's family-friendly character means it doesn't change as quickly as some other neighborhoods in Orlando, it was undoubtedly a different place when this Arts & Crafts-style home was built in 1925. The two-bed, one-bath home has been well taken care of for nearly a century and it shows...
