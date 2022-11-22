Read full article on original website
Plans For Independent Audit of County Ambulance Billing Move Forward
At Tuesday’s meeting of the Washington County Board of Supervisors it was decided to pursue a planned independent audit of the billing department of the Washington County Ambulance. Board of Supervisor Ambulance Liaison Jack Seward Jr. presented a pair of agencies as options to conduct the audit, Page Wolfberg and Wirth of Mechanicsburg, Pennsylvania and Fitch and Associates of Platte City, Missouri. Audit procedures from both entities would include: An on-site examination of Washington County Ambulance billing practices that would take one to two days, conducted by one to two employees from the outside agency, a forensic analysis audit of claims which conforms to the Federal Offices Inspector General Program by selecting 30 random claims and analyzing their handling from start to finish, a final power point presentation made via zoom to represent their findings and online and in-person training in compliance with the National Academy of Ambulance Compliance.
Supervisors Review Alternatives to Fill Interim Ambulance Director Chair
Within the last week, an unexpected resignation and a challenging set of extenuating circumstances have the Washington County Board of Supervisors road-mapping new options in their search for an Interim County Ambulance Director. Thursday, recently named Interim Director Pat Curl tendered his resignation, effective immediately. Curl had been serving in the interim role for the department since being appointed on October 27th, following the Supervisor’s decision on the 20th in a special meeting, to place Ambulance Director Jeremy Peck on unpaid administrative leave for a month, in regards to alleged personnel and management issues within the department.
County Attorneys Meet With Trustees Regarding Brighton Fire Department
Washington County Attorney John Gish and Assistant County Attorney Jennifer Lerner met with trustees from Brighton, Clay, Marion, and Dutch Creek Townships on Tuesday, November 22. The objective of the meeting was to review and take public comments regarding a proposed 28E Agreement relating to fire protection in the City of Brighton.
Interim Ambulance Director Resigns
The Ambulance Department has become a focus for Washington County officials over the last several weeks and that continued with a resignation Thursday. KCII News spoke with members of the Washington County Auditor’s Office and Board of Supervisors, to confirm that Interim Ambulance Director Pat Curl resigned his position through a letter submitted November 17th, effective immediately. Those officials were not able to discuss any of the specifics outlined in the letter regarding Curl’s decision to leave the department, and Curl did not respond to KCII’s attempts to contact him, asking him to elaborate.
Washington District Officials Share Thoughts on Retirement and Resignations
A pair of agenda items at the most recent meeting of the Washington School Board centered on changes to staff through early retirement and resignations. Those participating in the offered early retirement program include: Curriculum Director Veta Thode, District custodians David Adrian, Bill Ebert and Martin Tapia, Data Services Technician Steve Jones, High School ELL teacher Beth Swift, Middle School teachers Toni Adrian and Craig McClenahan, Lincoln teachers Ross Anderson, Mark Berhow, Steve Green, Julie Hill, Lori Olson and Renee Sieren and Stewart teachers Jean Knowles and Peggy Litchfield. Washington Superintendent Willie Stone with KCII News about the departures and how it affects the district. Stone said, “We had 20 staff members waive their 45 day time period and decide to retire early. I know there’s been questions like ‘why are we doing this?’ Budget-wise, we are going to start rolling backward with our spending authority and before we do that we want to make sure we take steps so it doesn’t happen. We’re anticipating being able to save about $500,000 by offering early retirement. That makes it so we don’t have to cut programming. I wish we could keep the staff we have. That makes it a kind of bittersweet thing, because we have great people who work here and we have a lot of valuable experience that’s helping our students. At the same time, if we’re unable to offer programming, because our budget starts to go backward, then it hurts our students. This is kind of the lesser of the two evils. We’re excited about what those staff members will be able to do and how they’ll move forward in retirement, but, we’re also anticipating doing some work to get those positions filled.”
Grassley Staff Office Hours Coming To Three Area Counties
On Friday, November 18, Senator Chuck Grassley announced that his regional directors based throughout the state will be holding traveling office hours in 32 Iowa counties over the next several weeks. Iowans seeking assistance regarding a personal issue with a federal agency, or those simply wishing to share their views...
Wellman Fire Department Receives Grant For New Equipment
Last week, the Washington County Riverboat Foundation (WCRF) held their benefit event at the Riverside Casino to hand out spring and fall grants to deserving organizations. The Wellman Fire Department was the lucky recipient of a grant totaling $64,866 which they plan to use for new SCBA packs. An SCBA, or self contained breathing apparatus is worn by firefighters to protect their airways from toxic gas and harmful chemicals resulting from a fire. With their current equipment set to expire, the Wellman Fire Department hopes to have the new gear by the end of February.
College Community School District increases starting bus driver pay rate
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - The College Community School District is raising its starting pay rate for bus drivers by $2 from $21 to $23 an hour in its latest effort to recruit and retain employees. In a press release, the district said the move comes in addition to a...
Muscatine names new police chief
After an extremely competitive process, Muscatine has named a 17-year-veteran of the Muscatine Police Department as their next chief of police, pending approval by the City Council at their December 1 meeting. Captain Anthony (Tony) Kies will assume the role following the retirement of current Police Chief Brett Talkington, in February 2023. “Tony is committed […]
Students build ‘Hugelkultur,’ sustainable farming project in Linn County
MARION, Iowa (KCRG) - A local nonprofit is running an experiment in sustainable farming, one made possible thanks to a group of high schoolers. Tuesday, students with Iowa Big worked in a field in Marion to build a Hugelkultur. “That is a German raised bed,” said Emmaly Renshaw, Executive Director...
Washington County Sheriffs Office and State Agency Serve Warrants and Save Animals
The Washington County Sheriff’s office conducted a search warrant of the property at 2245 170th St Washington, IA, on Tuesday. The Animal Rescue League of Iowa, as well as the Iowa Farm Sanctuary, were present for the search. Katie Valentine with the Iowa Farm Sanctuary spoke with KCII News. “Iowa Farm Sanctuary received a report of a dead lamb on this property on Monday. So I went ahead and called the local Sheriffs department and met with local Sheriffs Deputies on the site and we were appalled at what we found, we weren’t expecting this scale of situation, what we walked into was hell on earth. There are hundreds of dead bodies sprawling over many acres and there are bones and skeletons everywhere. There’s deceased corpses scattered throughout, and there are plenty of live animals here that have been living and suffering for we don’t know how long. With this search warrant we actually were able to get these animals surrendered into the Animal Rescue League. They are onsite with us and from there we have kind of just been birthing and getting these animals to safety, and to a different location, and then coordinate placement. They are in need of immediate medical attention. There are some starving, they are full of parasites, head injuries, basically knocking on deaths door. That’s the kind of situation we walked into and we are still here for a second day in a row getting things cleaned up and animal moved out of here. KCII will bring you more information when it becomes available.
Thanksgiving Break Schedules For Washington County
The arrival of Thanksgiving this week means that several schools in Washington County will go on break in observance of the holiday. Break begins for many area schools with an early dismissal on Wednesday, November 23. St. James Elementary school will dismiss students at 12:55. Keota Community School District will dismiss at 1, followed by Washington Community Schools at 1:20. Mid-Prairie Community Schools have a 90-minute early out, and will dismiss at 1:45. Highland Community School District will not have school that Wednesday.
‘Major source’ of air pollution operated without permits for decades, DNR says
A Muscatine company that operates a large, gas-powered dryer to process sand that it sells has failed for decades to obtain permits to update and operate it, according to the Iowa Department of Natural Resources. Northern Filter Media has operated just south of Muscatine for more than a hundred years, processing sand and gravel to […] The post ‘Major source’ of air pollution operated without permits for decades, DNR says appeared first on Iowa Capital Dispatch.
Chamber and Ambassador Scissors Busy With Several Ribbon Cutting Events
The sheers are staying sharp for the Washington Chamber of Commerce and Washington Ambassadors with a slew of recent and upcoming ribbon cutting events on the schedule. On November 15th, the group was on hand at Edward Jones, 120 E. Washington Street for a ribbon cutting for their centennial celebration.
JJ NICHTING COMPANY IN TOUCH WITH SOUTHEAST IOWA WITH DEPUTY SCOTT BELL & SHERIFF RICH MCNAMEE
On today’s program, we’re talking with Deputy Scott Bell and Sheriff Rich McNamee with the Henry County Sheriff’s Office, about their K9 Unit and their dog, Axel.
Midwest Renewable Fuel Company Expanding to Eastern Iowa
A Wisconsin-based company that produces pellets for renewable fuel is set to expand with a new location in Eastern Iowa. The Iowa Economic Development Authority announced that it has awarded incentives from the state to Convergen Energy, according to the Cedar Rapids Gazette. Those incentives will be used to create jobs at its new location to be built in Fairfax. That will be the site of a new 10,000-square-foot production facility. Company officials say that the new building will "better position the company to reach new and existing customers throughout the region" according to the Gazette. The total investment of the project is said to be in excess of $18 million.
Two Homes for Iowa being moved into Fort Madison
FORT MADISON - City residents may have a seen a home being trucked in from the west side last week. That home is one of more than 50 that have been built in the past three years under the Homes for Iowa program, an offender-based effort that builds homes from the ground up.
Working Iowa: McGrath Auto
TrueNorth has offices in Chicago and Colorado, but Cedar Rapids is where they are headquartered. They are looking to expand their workforce. A local company which makes everything from lotion to lip balm is looking for more employees. Eastern Iowa media technology company looks to hire as company expands. Updated:...
Man who drove his truck into abortion rights protesters in Cedar Rapids wants assault charge dismissed and trial moved out of Linn County
The man who drove his pickup truck into protesters crossing a street in Cedar Rapids in June pleaded not guilty to both crimes with which he has been charged. Several weeks after the incident, David Huston of Swisher was charged with Assault While Displaying a Dangerous Weapon and Leaving the Scene of a Personal Injury Accident.
10 Outstanding High Schools in Iowa
Originally Posted On: https://www.obligona.com/10-outstanding-high-schools-in-iowa/. If you’re looking for outstanding high schools in Iowa, then you’re in the right place. Here, we run through some of the top academies for young people from the state. Students who attend these schools get the best grades, are a part of the top athletic teams and stand a better chance of getting accepted into top-tier universities.
