Palm Beach County, FL

Related
WPBF News 25

Travelers hit the busy roads for Thanksgiving, AAA experts predict 91% in Florida will be driving

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — Many travelers were taking a break at the Turnpike rest stop in West Palm Beach Wednesday morning. "This will be their first time we’re actually getting together in Georgia with my cousin, my mom is coming from the Bahamas, my sister is coming from the Bahamas. So, this is like beyond exciting for us," Tenova Wright Demeritte, who was driving from Fort Lauderdale, told WPBF 25 News.
FLORIDA STATE
WPBF News 25

TSA expecting longer lines for Thanksgiving holiday travel

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — TSA is expecting longer lines than usual forThanksgiving holiday travel. According to AAA Florida, air travel is up by 8% from 2021. "We are essentially back above from pre-pandemic levels," said Mark Jenkins, AAA Florida spokesperson. "Traffic was, wow, a lot this morning, and...
FLORIDA STATE
WPBF News 25

Deputies investigating drowning near Delray Beach

DELRAY BEACH, Fla. — Video above: The latest headlines from WPBF 25 News. Authorities with the Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office are investigating a reported drowning Thursday morning in unincorporated Boynton Beach. Palm Beach County Fire Rescue units were called to the 5000 block of Ashley Lake Drive. Upon...
DELRAY BEACH, FL
WPBF News 25

Treasure Coast roads flooding from rain, drier weather to come

It is a warm, humid and mostly cloudy day here in South Florida - with some areas still seeing rain. There are multiple reports of flooded roads in the Vero Beach area, which has gotten more than 2.5 inches of rain Tuesday. Drivers are asked to avoid the areas, which include:
VERO BEACH, FL
WPBF News 25

2 dead, 2 injured in Lake Belvedere Estates shooting

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — Two people are dead after five people, including a child, were involved in a shooting early Tuesday in unincorporated West Palm Beach. It happened around 6:30 a.m. in the 600 block of Snead Circle in Lake Belvedere Estates. Deep Dive: WPBF 25 News Investigates.
WEST PALM BEACH, FL
WPBF News 25

Judge sets no bond for West Palm Beach double homicide suspect

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — The suspect in a West Palm Beachdouble homicide is now facing multiple felony counts. Eric Elijah Walker is facing two counts of first-degree murder with a firearm and two counts of attempted first-degree murder with a firearm. A judge set no bond on Wednesday morning.
WEST PALM BEACH, FL
WPBF News 25

New Palm Beach County mayor, vice mayor sworn in

PALM BEACH COUNTY, Fla. — Former Vice Mayor Gregg Weiss is now Palm Beach County’s new mayor, taking Robert Weinroth’s spot. Commissioner Maria Sachs was named as vice mayor. Your neighborhood: Local coverage from WPBF 25 News. During the swearing-in ceremony, Weinroth, who served two years as...

