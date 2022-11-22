Read full article on original website
Boynton Beach soup kitchen donates Thanksgiving meals to families in need
BOYNTON BEACH, Fla. — There's no question the work being done at the Soup Kitchen in Boynton Beach is making a world of a difference. On Thanksgiving morning, people in need lined up to receive free hot turkey meals and pre-bagged groceries to prepare their own holiday meals at home.
Palm Beach County Food Bank volunteers work hard to get food to families ahead of Thanksgiving
LAKE WORTH, Fla. — The holiday season is the busiest time of the year for thePalm Beach County Food Bank. With Thanksgiving just days away, staff and volunteers are working hard to make sure families get the food they need. Resources: Food banks, pantries on the Treasure Coast and...
Travelers hit the busy roads for Thanksgiving, AAA experts predict 91% in Florida will be driving
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — Many travelers were taking a break at the Turnpike rest stop in West Palm Beach Wednesday morning. "This will be their first time we’re actually getting together in Georgia with my cousin, my mom is coming from the Bahamas, my sister is coming from the Bahamas. So, this is like beyond exciting for us," Tenova Wright Demeritte, who was driving from Fort Lauderdale, told WPBF 25 News.
TSA expecting longer lines for Thanksgiving holiday travel
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — TSA is expecting longer lines than usual forThanksgiving holiday travel. According to AAA Florida, air travel is up by 8% from 2021. "We are essentially back above from pre-pandemic levels," said Mark Jenkins, AAA Florida spokesperson. "Traffic was, wow, a lot this morning, and...
Thanksgiving meals handed out during West Palm Beach's 31st annual 'Share-a-Supper'
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — Hundreds of Thanksgiving dinners were handed out to West Palm Beach residents Monday night during the city's 31st Annual "Share-a-Supper." An estimated 400 boxed meals were distributed at the Pleasant City Community Center on a first-come, first-serve basis. Your neighborhood: Local coverage from WPBF...
Little Smiles Florida kicking off 13th annual holiday toy drive in Jupiter
JUPITER, Fla. — It’s the season of giving andLittle Smiles Florida is making sure kids across South Florida and the Treasure Coast have gifts under the tree this year. Monday, the nonprofit officially kicked off its 13th annual toy drive. A moment of joy: News We Love. Good...
Deputies investigating drowning near Delray Beach
DELRAY BEACH, Fla. — Video above: The latest headlines from WPBF 25 News. Authorities with the Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office are investigating a reported drowning Thursday morning in unincorporated Boynton Beach. Palm Beach County Fire Rescue units were called to the 5000 block of Ashley Lake Drive. Upon...
Alpert Jewish Family Service delivers hot, kosher meals to Holocaust survivors in Palm Beach County
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — It is the season of giving, and theFerd and Gladys Alpert Jewish Family Service in West Palm Beach is making sure Holocaust survivors have a hot meal on the table for Thanksgiving. The agency delivered meals to 83 survivors in Palm Beach County and...
Boynton Beach police and local teen team up to change the lives of one family
BOYNTON BEACH, Fla. — While most south Floridians were preparing for Thanksgiving, one local teen joined the Boynton Beach police to change the lives of a family. It all started at the Homing Inn. "Sunday evening, we get a call. All the notes say is a homeless female is...
Meals on Wheels hosts annual Pie it Forward event to help homebound seniors
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — Meals on Wheels hosted its annual Pie It Forward event to help provide weekly meals for homebound older people. First Warning Weather Meteorologist Sandra Shaw shares what this means for the organization. A Moment of Joy: News We Love.
Treasure Coast roads flooding from rain, drier weather to come
It is a warm, humid and mostly cloudy day here in South Florida - with some areas still seeing rain. There are multiple reports of flooded roads in the Vero Beach area, which has gotten more than 2.5 inches of rain Tuesday. Drivers are asked to avoid the areas, which include:
Driver sent to trauma center after slamming into Martin County fire engine on I-95
STUART, Fla. — One person is at a local trauma center after driving into a parked fire engine at a high rate speed early Tuesday morning in Stuart. First responders were working at a crash on Interstate 95 near mile marker 90 and the fire engine was parked at an angle to protect crews from passing drivers.
Following Colorado shooting, Lake Worth Beach officials declare support for LGBTQ community
LAKE WORTH, Fla. — Three days after a mass shooting at a nightclub in Colorado Springs, leaders in Lake Worth Beach stepped up Tuesday to denounce the violence and reaffirm their support for the LGBTQ community. “There will be lots of calls for thoughts and prayers,” said Vice Mayor...
Palm Beach residents sue, claim wealthy private owners 'stole' public beach access
PALM BEACH, Fla. — On a sultry night in August at almost 9 p.m., several Palm Beach Police Officers responded to the oceanside mansion of Robert Meister, 80. “Are you unarmed? Mr. Meister, are you unarmed?” the lead officer called out as he walked along a hedge towering two stories tall, warning the others, "He might have a gun."
One dead, 4 taken to hospital after crash on Turnpike North in Boca Raton
BOCA RATON, Fla. — All northbound lanes are back open following a deadly crash Wednesday morning on Florida's Turnpike. It happened around 7 a.m. near Mile Marker 78 in Boca Raton. One person was killed, and four others were taken to the hospital. Officials say traffic backups extended four...
2 dead, 2 injured in Lake Belvedere Estates shooting
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — Two people are dead after five people, including a child, were involved in a shooting early Tuesday in unincorporated West Palm Beach. It happened around 6:30 a.m. in the 600 block of Snead Circle in Lake Belvedere Estates. Deep Dive: WPBF 25 News Investigates.
'Go for your dreams': Boynton Beach mother and son win competition to perform at Carnegie Hall
BOYNTON BEACH, Fla. — Imagine learning to play the piano a few months ago, and now getting ready to perform a piece at Carnegie Hall. And her son will also be playing on the stage, too. That's the story of one mother and son in Boynton Beach. "My piano...
Judge sets no bond for West Palm Beach double homicide suspect
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — The suspect in a West Palm Beachdouble homicide is now facing multiple felony counts. Eric Elijah Walker is facing two counts of first-degree murder with a firearm and two counts of attempted first-degree murder with a firearm. A judge set no bond on Wednesday morning.
New Palm Beach County mayor, vice mayor sworn in
PALM BEACH COUNTY, Fla. — Former Vice Mayor Gregg Weiss is now Palm Beach County’s new mayor, taking Robert Weinroth’s spot. Commissioner Maria Sachs was named as vice mayor. Your neighborhood: Local coverage from WPBF 25 News. During the swearing-in ceremony, Weinroth, who served two years as...
'It's scary': Palm Springs man who heard crash learned pedestrian killed by hit-and-run driver
PALM SPRINGS, Fla. — Police in Palm Springs have made an arrest in afatal hit-and-run that took place early Saturday morning. The crash took place near the intersection of 10th Ave. North just west of Davis Road at around 2:30 a.m. Deep Dive: WPBF 25 News Investigates. Glenn Schrage...
