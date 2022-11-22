WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — Many travelers were taking a break at the Turnpike rest stop in West Palm Beach Wednesday morning. "This will be their first time we’re actually getting together in Georgia with my cousin, my mom is coming from the Bahamas, my sister is coming from the Bahamas. So, this is like beyond exciting for us," Tenova Wright Demeritte, who was driving from Fort Lauderdale, told WPBF 25 News.

FLORIDA STATE ・ 23 HOURS AGO