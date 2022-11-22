ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Easton, PA

LehighValleyLive.com

Easton-Phillipsburg a family football rivalry for the Hutchisons

Since 1997, when the Hutchison family sits down to Thanksgiving dinner in Phillipsburg, Jason Hutchison can rightfully claim the top pedigree of Easton-P’burg football heroes present. After all, Hutchison was voted the defensive Most Valuable Player of the ‘97 game and helped lead his team to a 26-6 win...
PHILLIPSBURG, NJ
LehighValleyLive.com

Ries helping snap Phillipsburg football into shape

Zach Ries hopes you don’t notice him on Thanksgiving. He’ll certainly be on the turf at Lafayette’s Fisher Stadium, perhaps quite often, at key moments for Phillipsburg. He’ll be directly involved in scoring points and setting field position. He’s often called for on a moment’s notice and has to be ready at all times. And ball security? He’s all over that.
PHILLIPSBURG, NJ
High School Football PRO

Newark, November 24 High School 🏈 Game Notice

NEWARK, NJ
LehighValleyLive.com

Things to do in Lehigh Valley this weekend and beyond (Nov. 25-Dec. 1)

WHAT’S GOING ON? Here is a small sample of area happenings you may want to check out in the coming days. BETHLEHEM “Starstruck: An American Tale,” works by artist-in-residence Shimon Attie, through Dec. 3. Lehigh University Art Galleries, 420 E. Packer Ave. luag.lehigh.edu/exhibitions/starstruck-american-tale, 610-758-3615. COOPERSBURG “Opportunities That...
BETHLEHEM, PA
LehighValleyLive.com

As a teen, this Eagles DE was told he had a week to live. Today he’s chasing QBs

PHILADELPHIA – Along with his mother Maria and a few other people, Robert Quinn waited anxiously in a hospital room at Medical University in Charleston, S.C., for the results of the most important test of his young life. Quinn, who had passed out at work, was just 17 years old and doctors were trying to determine why he had not been feeling well for several weeks. A star wrestler who hadn’t lost a match since he was in eighth grade, Quinn had so much of his life ahead of him, and everything was riding on these test results. A doctor delivered news that no one is ever ready to hear:
PHILADELPHIA, PA
