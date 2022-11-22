Read full article on original website
WATCH: Easton, Phillipsburg football starters and seniors introduce themselves before No. 115
Thanksgiving morning has arrived. In a matter of hours, Easton and Phillipsburg will clash for the 115th time on the football field. Before kickoff, get acquainted with the Red Rovers and Stateliners by watching the videos in this post. The seniors and starters from each team introduce themselves and reveal their favorite athlete.
LIVE: Track updates from the Easton-Phillipsburg, Catty-Northampton football games
It’s time to renew Thanksgiving gridiron traditions. The Easton and Phillipsburg football teams meet for the 115th time Thursday morning at Lafayette College’s Fisher Stadium. Elsewhere in the Lehigh Valley, Northampton hosts Catasauqua in the 99th clash between the two programs. Follow action from the two rivalry fixtures...
Turkey Day tunes: Scenes from the 2022 Easton-Phillipsburg halftime show (PHOTOS)
Booming marching band performances are an essential part of all football game halftime shows. There is no exception, when it comes to the Easton-Phillipsburg rivalry Thanksgiving Day game. Once all the players have left the field to regroup, parents, students and the communities of Easton and Phillipsburg enjoyed the Stateliner...
Phillipsburg football scores 4 TDs on 4th down to beat Easton for 1st time since 2014
Phillipsburg High School’s football team turned fourth downs into touchdowns on Thanksgiving and left Lafayette College’s Fisher Stadium with a win for the first time since 2014. The Stateliners defeated rival Easton 35-14 on Thursday afternoon to snap a six-game losing streak to the Red Rovers, the longest...
5 reasons why Easton football will beat Phillipsburg
The word “history” carries a lot of weight in the high school football rivalry of Easton and Phillipsburg. And the Red Rovers are on a historic run.
A look at Phillipsburg and Easton's traditions ahead of 115th Thanksgiving rivalry game
EASTON, Pa. — Easton and Phillipsburg are both buzzing with excitement. The traditions the communities look forward to all year long are underway, ahead of the annual Thanksgiving rivalry football game. Easton's bonfire at the high school was lit at 6 p.m. "This game is talked about all year,"...
2022 Easton-Phillipsburg Thanksgiving Day tailgaters serve up pre-game fun (PHOTOS)
Annually, die-hard Phillipsburg and Easton fans gather at and around Fisher Stadium at Lafayette College in Easton to share their love for tailgating before the Easton-P’burg Thanksgiving Day football game. For some, they’ve been gathering for decades, others just a few years. The heat and aroma from the...
Easton bonfire lights up the night before 115th Thanksgiving football game (PHOTOS)
The Easton community turned out Wednesday night for Easton Area High School’s annual bonfire on the eve of their rival football game against Phillipsburg on Thanksgiving Day. The evening festivities kicked off as members of the Red Rover Marching Band were met by fans, as they paraded in to...
Easton-Phillipsburg a family football rivalry for the Hutchisons
Since 1997, when the Hutchison family sits down to Thanksgiving dinner in Phillipsburg, Jason Hutchison can rightfully claim the top pedigree of Easton-P’burg football heroes present. After all, Hutchison was voted the defensive Most Valuable Player of the ‘97 game and helped lead his team to a 26-6 win...
Ries helping snap Phillipsburg football into shape
Zach Ries hopes you don’t notice him on Thanksgiving. He’ll certainly be on the turf at Lafayette’s Fisher Stadium, perhaps quite often, at key moments for Phillipsburg. He’ll be directly involved in scoring points and setting field position. He’s often called for on a moment’s notice and has to be ready at all times. And ball security? He’s all over that.
Northampton football’s record-setting Henritzy influenced by his coaches at home
Northampton junior running back/linebacker Caden Henritzy is joined on the football field by his father and assistant offensive line/junior varsity coach Chad Henritzy. “He coached me from NAA (Northampton Athletic Association) youth football growing up,” Henritzy said of his dad. “He’s my mentor.”
The construction of Easton Area’s bonfire, ahead of rivalry Thanksgiving Day game (PHOTOS)
If you build it, the community will come. This year’s Easton Area seniors waited four year for this opportunity, and the day finally came for them to build their annual bonfire. Hundreds of students worked together outside the high school to construct a wood pile, that would top-off around...
Phillipsburg students holds pep rally for rivalry Thanksgiving Day game (PHOTOS)
Phillipsburg High School students packed the gym Wednesday morning for a pep rally ahead of their 115th rivalry Thanksgiving Day game against Easton. Jake Remian and Nick Litrenta were the master of ceremonies. The cheerleaders and dance team started the pep rally performing along with the Stateliner Band. Then the...
Colonial League ‘flexes its muscle’ by capturing two state championships in boys soccer
The Colonial League made a strong impression at the PIAA boys soccer championships in Mechanicsburg this past weekend. Two of Pennsylvania’s state champions hailed from the 13-team league. Moravian Academy won the PIAA Class 1A title over defending state champion Winchester Thurston and Northwestern Lehigh captured the PIAA 2A...
The stories behind the Lehigh Valley’s 3 biggest holiday symbols
This is an updated version of a story that first published in 2019. The holidays in the Lehigh Valley: The Peace Candle goes up in Easton, a tree appears on the PPL Building in Allentown, and the star over Bethlehem continues to shine. If you purchase a product or register...
Sobrado, Catasauqua football have transformed for the better over the last few years
Senior offensive tackle/defensive end Javier Sobrado will close out his Catasauqua football career as a three-year starter on Thanksgiving morning at Northampton Area High School. When Travis Brett became coach of the Rough Riders program, Sobrado was a wide receiver searching for a spot on the team.
Phillipsburg community members rally around their Stateliners on Thanksgiving Eve (PHOTOS)
Phillipsburg area residents and students gathered Wednesday night at the Phillipsburg High School Athletic Complex (PAC Site) to cheer on the Stateliners during the community pep rally on the eve of the 115th rivalry Thanksgiving football game against Easton. The Stateliner Band led the parade with cheerleaders and Principal Matthew...
Things to do in Lehigh Valley this weekend and beyond (Nov. 25-Dec. 1)
WHAT’S GOING ON? Here is a small sample of area happenings you may want to check out in the coming days. BETHLEHEM “Starstruck: An American Tale,” works by artist-in-residence Shimon Attie, through Dec. 3. Lehigh University Art Galleries, 420 E. Packer Ave. luag.lehigh.edu/exhibitions/starstruck-american-tale, 610-758-3615. COOPERSBURG “Opportunities That...
As a teen, this Eagles DE was told he had a week to live. Today he’s chasing QBs
PHILADELPHIA – Along with his mother Maria and a few other people, Robert Quinn waited anxiously in a hospital room at Medical University in Charleston, S.C., for the results of the most important test of his young life. Quinn, who had passed out at work, was just 17 years old and doctors were trying to determine why he had not been feeling well for several weeks. A star wrestler who hadn’t lost a match since he was in eighth grade, Quinn had so much of his life ahead of him, and everything was riding on these test results. A doctor delivered news that no one is ever ready to hear:
