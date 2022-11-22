Former Norfolk police chief Larry Boone finalist for Cincinnati police chief position

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — Former Norfolk Police Chief Larry Boone inches closer to being the next Cincinnati police chief in Ohio.

Cincinnati City Manager Sheryl Long recently named 4 finalists, including Boone, in the running for the city’s top police job.

Boone was the police chief of the Norfolk Police Department until he abruptly retired in late April. Boone had worked for the department since 1989 and had been chief since 2016.

In Norfolk, Boone served as deputy chief before being appointed as police chief. He also served in the Canine Unit, Gang Suppression Unit, Metro-Tactical Unit, the Office of Professional Standards and Patrol Division.

In his cover letter for the Cincinnati police chief position, Boone wrote that he is “a proactive, innovative, and inclusive leader with solid command presence.”

