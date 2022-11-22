ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sioux City, IA

2022 Festival of Trees underway at the Ho-Chunk Centre

By Gage Teunissen
KCAU 9 News
 2 days ago

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — The 2022 Festival of Trees kicked off Monday night and decorated trees are now filling the Ho-Chunk Centre.

There will be more than 70 items up for auction, including specially decorated trees and wreaths. The auction will conclude on December 1.

Santa returns to Santa’s House in Sioux City for the 34th year

The event’s proceeds will go to this year’s chosen charity, The Siouxland Foster Closet. The Closet also brought in a donation box for items. You can choose to buy and donate separately.

This is the 29th year of the Festival of Trees.

KCAU 9 is a proud sponsor of this annual event.

