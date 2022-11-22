Read full article on original website
Longstanding Salvation Army Store to Permanently Close on November 26Joel EisenbergTaylor, MI
Football: ‘We have scars’: Buckeyes fueled by last year’s loss to MichiganThe LanternColumbus, OH
From ‘Jesus Hates Michigan’ to ‘There’s No M In ‘Playoff,’ local businesses capitalize on ‘The Game’The LanternColumbus, OH
4 Great Seafood Places in MichiganAlina AndrasMichigan State
10 moments in the ‘Shoe throughout 100 yearsThe LanternColumbus, OH
Now Open – The Alibi Bar & Grill In Flint
A Flint staple, AJ Racers Sports Bar & Grill has a new name and new management. Tonight, Wednesday, November 23rd, is the grand opening celebration for The Alibi Bar & Grill. Talk about perfect timing, tonight is the biggest bar night of the year. A lot of drinks tonight, followed by a lot of food tomorrow, followed by football and a nap. It is pretty much a Thanksgiving tradition for many.
ClickOnDetroit.com
Here are the 3 winners of $500 Somerset Collection gift cards from 2022 America’s Thanksgiving Parade
DETROIT – Three lucky winners are getting hundreds of dollars to spend, plus an appointment with a personal stylist, at Somerset Collection this Thanksgiving!. During our 2022 broadcast of America’s Thanksgiving Parade presented by Gardner White, we announced the winners of three $500 Somerset Collection gift cards, which come with one appointment with a personal stylist! A $2,000 Somerset Collection gift card was also given away.
ClickOnDetroit.com
Art, Christmas, & unique shopping events
The Holiday season is upon us, and there are more festive events happening this weekend. It’s also a big shopping weekend, but there’s an event happening that may help you save money. It’s the “Black Friday Scholarship Bootcamp.” Parents of high school students will learn how to take the debt out of college at this free annual event. Workshops are for parents and students, and will include paying for college with scholarships, tips on raising ACT/SAT scores, and more. The Bootcamp happens on Friday from 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Marygrove Conservancy located at, 8425 W McNichols Rd., Detroit, MI 48221.
foodgressing.com
Christmas in Detroit 2022: Dinner, Turkey To Go, Brunch, Restaurants
Looking for ways to celebrate Christmas in Detroit this year? This post covers Christmas Detroit 2022 including where to go for Christmas dinner in Detroit, where to get turkey to go as well as features for brunch, lunch and takeout by local restaurants and businesses. Christmas Eve this year is...
ClickOnDetroit.com
Sandwich shop features Asian-inspired menu
A sandwich shop in Midtown Detroit is all about being crispy. In fact, it’s even called SuperCrisp. The restaurant has a menu with chicken sandwiches, burgers, hot dogs and more, but what makes them stand out is the different flavors they incorporate into these dishes. Mike Ransom with SuperCrisp...
Metro Detroit restaurants open for dine-in or carry-out this Thanksgiving
If you’re hosting Thanksgiving dinner this year, or just looking for an alternative option, several restaurants will be open across Detroit and Metro Detroit to make it easier to enjoy a hearty spread, with a little less effort.
wcsx.com
City of the Week: 2022 Pontiac Photo Gallery
M1 Concourse Headquarters looks like a James Bond movie location!. We Are The Champions, My Friends.... Blair and Dan at M1 Concourse in front of one of their show cars!. Blair and Dan have some fun with a WCSX Sticker at M1 Concourse!. The dog says: We are all stronger...
K. Walker Collective to Open Flagship Store in Midtown Detroit
K.Walker Collective, a lifestyle clothing brand founded by local designer and brand strategist Ken Walker, is opening its flagship store in Detroit on Saturday, Nov. 26, just in time for Small Business Saturday. A ribbon cutting will be held at the shop — located in Midtown at 4161 Cass Ave. — starting at 10 a.m. […] The post K. Walker Collective to Open Flagship Store in Midtown Detroit appeared first on Hour Detroit Magazine.
visitdetroit.com
Black Owned Bakeries in Detroit
The holiday season is upon us. It is a time for togetherness and fellowship; nothing says love like sweet treats. Many Detroit bakeries are more than a business–they are a legacy of family entrepreneurship and recipes passed down throughout generations. Take Sweet Potato Sensations on the city’s Northwest side....
HometownLife.com
Popular holiday makers market moves from Northville to Livonia
Shoppers looking for unique Christmas gifts need not look further than the newest holiday event in Livonia. The popular Tinsel and Treasures Holiday Market is setting up shop at the Embassy Suites on Victor Parkway in Livonia Dec. 9-11. The weekend makers market is normally held in Northville, but is relocating to Livonia for its 43rd year.
New brunch spot 'See You Tomorrow' opens in Detroit's New Center
A new brunch spot called "See You Tomorrow" is now open in Detroit's New Center neighborhood, offering up some great food and good vibes in the city.
ClickOnDetroit.com
2 senior citizens hospitalized after fire started by electric wheelchair in Ann Arbor
ANN ARBOR, Mich. – A fire started by an electric wheelchair battery has hospitalized two senior citizens in Ann Arbor. The incident occurred Monday (Nov. 21) at University Living on South Street, not far from the University of Michigan campus. “Very, very lucky,” said Fire Chief Mike Kennedy. “This...
MetroTimes
This Palmer Woods home is up for sale and once belonged to a Detroit Tigers owner
Another home belonging to an early owner of the Detroit Tigers is up for sale. Briggs Mansion — built for and named after Walter Owen Briggs, who was an owner of the Tigers from 1919 - 1952 — is on the market for $1,095,000. Located at 1701 Balmoral...
lakesarearadio.net
Lake Detroit Officially Ices Over
DETROIT LAKES (KDLM) – Lake Detroit is officially iced over. Lake Detroit iced over, Saturday evening, November 19 with Little Detroit mostly frozen a few days earlier. Dick Hecock with the Lake Detroiters says November 19 happens to be the average date of ice-over on Lake Detroit over the last 112 years, “however, this year’s date is about 5 days earlier than the average ice-up for the last 30 years (1993-2022).”
candgnews.com
Potters Market returns after two-year hiatus
SOUTHFIELD — After COVID put it on hold for two years, the Potters Market is back in time for the holiday season, with more than 35,000 pieces of pottery on offer from 124 artists, including 55 artists making their debut at the show. Now in its 45th year, the...
dbusiness.com
Judson Center Gala 2022
Judson Center, a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization in Farmington Hills, hosted its annual gala, this year titled “A Night to Embrace,” on Friday, Nov. 11, at The Henry in Dearborn. Funds raised from the event go to supporting the organization’s mission to help and serve children who have been abused, neglected, or are challenged by developmental disabilities, severe emotional impairment, and autism spectrum disorder. Guests enjoyed a gourmet dinner, cocktails, a live and a silent auction, entertainment, dancing, and more. Event sponsors included Huntington, Ruby + Associates, CNS Healthcare, Magna, PNC, and more. // Photographs by Patrick Gloria.
ClickOnDetroit.com
Ann Arbor to reduce curbside compost pick up during winter season
ANN ARBOR – Weekly curbside services in Tree Town will be reduced down to once a month between January and March 2023. Regular weekly services will end on Friday, Dec. 9, with once-monthly compost collection starting the week of Jan. 2, 2023. Winter collection will also happen during the...
Detroit News
Latest 'Beverly Hills Cop' film shooting in Detroit next week
Axel Foley is back in Detroit. Scenes for Netflix's upcoming "Beverly Hills: Axel Foley" are reportedly scheduled to film next week in Detroit, according to a filming notice posted Tuesday to social media by Axios. Shooting will take place in downtown Detroit from Sunday through Dec. 2, according to the...
Ypsilanti Township Burger King temporarily closed after grease fire
YPSILANTI, MI -- Crews were called to a fast food restaurant in Ypsilanti Township Monday for a fire. The Burger King at 1073 E. Michigan Ave., Ypsilanti Township, caught fire around 3 p.m. on Monday, Nov. 21, due to a grease fire in the vent system, according to Ypsilanti Township Fire Marshal Steve Wallgren.
fox2detroit.com
Detroit family officially adopts daughter on Adoption Day
DETROIT (FOX 2) - Monique Jackson, who has raised 3-year-old Kensington since she was an infant, is now officially her mom after an adoption celebration on Adoption Day. It started when the biological mother, a friend of the family, contacted Monique. "She reached out to me while she was pregnant....
