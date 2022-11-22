Read full article on original website
Related
kciiradio.com
North Liberty Police Nab Man Wanted on Washington County Felony Charges
Just after 5p.m. Saturday evening, North Liberty Police reported arresting a man wanted in Washington County on three felony warrants. Authorities brought 50-year-old Todd Michael Thoma of North Liberty into custody, on charges of Ongoing Criminal Conduct and Unlawful Activity, a Class B Felony, and Second Degree Theft and Identity Theft, both Class D Felonies. The charges stem from a series of incidents between April and June of 2022, when Thoma allegedly used debit card information belonging to a Fort Madison resident, to make several unauthorized transactions on her checking account through Western Union transfers. The Washington Police Department was notified in late June that some of these transactions had taken place at the Washington HyVee.
kciiradio.com
County Attorneys Meet With Trustees Regarding Brighton Fire Department
Washington County Attorney John Gish and Assistant County Attorney Jennifer Lerner met with trustees from Brighton, Clay, Marion, and Dutch Creek Townships on Tuesday, November 22. The objective of the meeting was to review and take public comments regarding a proposed 28E Agreement relating to fire protection in the City of Brighton.
kciiradio.com
JJ NICHTING COMPANY IN TOUCH WITH SOUTHEAST IOWA WITH DEPUTY SCOTT BELL & SHERIFF RICH MCNAMEE
On today’s program, we’re talking with Deputy Scott Bell and Sheriff Rich McNamee with the Henry County Sheriff’s Office, about their K9 Unit and their dog, Axel.
kciiradio.com
Washington County Sheriffs Office and State Agency Serve Warrants and Save Animals
The Washington County Sheriff’s office conducted a search warrant of the property at 2245 170th St Washington, IA, on Tuesday. The Animal Rescue League of Iowa, as well as the Iowa Farm Sanctuary, were present for the search. Katie Valentine with the Iowa Farm Sanctuary spoke with KCII News. “Iowa Farm Sanctuary received a report of a dead lamb on this property on Monday. So I went ahead and called the local Sheriffs department and met with local Sheriffs Deputies on the site and we were appalled at what we found, we weren’t expecting this scale of situation, what we walked into was hell on earth. There are hundreds of dead bodies sprawling over many acres and there are bones and skeletons everywhere. There’s deceased corpses scattered throughout, and there are plenty of live animals here that have been living and suffering for we don’t know how long. With this search warrant we actually were able to get these animals surrendered into the Animal Rescue League. They are onsite with us and from there we have kind of just been birthing and getting these animals to safety, and to a different location, and then coordinate placement. They are in need of immediate medical attention. There are some starving, they are full of parasites, head injuries, basically knocking on deaths door. That’s the kind of situation we walked into and we are still here for a second day in a row getting things cleaned up and animal moved out of here. KCII will bring you more information when it becomes available.
kciiradio.com
Wellman Fire Department Receives Grant For New Equipment
Last week, the Washington County Riverboat Foundation (WCRF) held their benefit event at the Riverside Casino to hand out spring and fall grants to deserving organizations. The Wellman Fire Department was the lucky recipient of a grant totaling $64,866 which they plan to use for new SCBA packs. An SCBA, or self contained breathing apparatus is worn by firefighters to protect their airways from toxic gas and harmful chemicals resulting from a fire. With their current equipment set to expire, the Wellman Fire Department hopes to have the new gear by the end of February.
kciiradio.com
Washington Council Ratifies Railroad Counter Contract
At their most recent meeting, the Washington City Council reviewed and accepted a tabled counteroffer from Canadian Pacific Railroad. Washington Mayor Jaron Rosien shared with those in attendance, the work done by city officials in talking with the company regarding the circumstances of the offer. Rosien said, “I wanted to absolutely make sure that we get the best deal possible and I believe this is that. This is the last, best, and final offer. Our relationship has been good and we have been honest and they were honest with me that this is a good offer and that it’s not going to get any better. We’re kind of one of the last ones on the table. My concern was, I don’t want hindsight to be 20/20, that this wasn’t the best offer. I have been led to believe that’s not the case. This is a good offer and that we should be confident in our vote to accept it if council sees fit.”
kciiradio.com
Plans For Independent Audit of County Ambulance Billing Move Forward
At Tuesday’s meeting of the Washington County Board of Supervisors it was decided to pursue a planned independent audit of the billing department of the Washington County Ambulance. Board of Supervisor Ambulance Liaison Jack Seward Jr. presented a pair of agencies as options to conduct the audit, Page Wolfberg and Wirth of Mechanicsburg, Pennsylvania and Fitch and Associates of Platte City, Missouri. Audit procedures from both entities would include: An on-site examination of Washington County Ambulance billing practices that would take one to two days, conducted by one to two employees from the outside agency, a forensic analysis audit of claims which conforms to the Federal Offices Inspector General Program by selecting 30 random claims and analyzing their handling from start to finish, a final power point presentation made via zoom to represent their findings and online and in-person training in compliance with the National Academy of Ambulance Compliance.
kciiradio.com
Thanksgiving Break Schedules For Washington County
The arrival of Thanksgiving this week means that several schools in Washington County will go on break in observance of the holiday. Break begins for many area schools with an early dismissal on Wednesday, November 23. St. James Elementary school will dismiss students at 12:55. Keota Community School District will dismiss at 1, followed by Washington Community Schools at 1:20. Mid-Prairie Community Schools have a 90-minute early out, and will dismiss at 1:45. Highland Community School District will not have school that Wednesday.
kciiradio.com
Interim Ambulance Director Resigns
The Ambulance Department has become a focus for Washington County officials over the last several weeks and that continued with a resignation Thursday. KCII News spoke with members of the Washington County Auditor’s Office and Board of Supervisors, to confirm that Interim Ambulance Director Pat Curl resigned his position through a letter submitted November 17th, effective immediately. Those officials were not able to discuss any of the specifics outlined in the letter regarding Curl’s decision to leave the department, and Curl did not respond to KCII’s attempts to contact him, asking him to elaborate.
ktvo.com
Ottumwa police await autopsy results for investigation into nurse practitioner's death
OTTUMWA, Iowa — Investigators have not determined what led to the suspicious death of a Southeast Iowa nurse practitioner who was found unresponsive by a co-worker last month at Ottumwa Regional Health Center. Ottumwa Police Lt. Jason Bell is expecting autopsy and toxicology results soon for Devin Caraccio, 27,...
Muscatine names new police chief
After an extremely competitive process, Muscatine has named a 17-year-veteran of the Muscatine Police Department as their next chief of police, pending approval by the City Council at their December 1 meeting. Captain Anthony (Tony) Kies will assume the role following the retirement of current Police Chief Brett Talkington, in February 2023. “Tony is committed […]
Dozens of starved farm animals rescued in eastern Iowa
Dozens of malnourished and neglected sheep, goats and pigs have been rescued from a residence in rural Washington County by the Animal Rescue League (ARL) of Iowa.
kciiradio.com
Fire Claims Local Landmark
Wednesday morning at around 4:30a.m. local fire crews responded to a call to the Skunk River Lodge on Highway 1 north of Brighton. Brighton Fire Chief Bill Farmer tells KCII News, that when his department arrived on scene, the building was fully engulfed and nearly burned up. Brighton Fire, Washington Fire, Washington County Sheriff’s Office and Alliant Energy spent roughly two hours on scene. The building was deemed a total loss. At the time of the blaze, power was not connected, no one was in the building and the cause remains unknown. KCII will bring you more information as it becomes official.
KBUR
Wood stove determined as cause of Burlington shed fire
Burlington, IA- The Burlington Fire Department has determined an improperly vented wood stove to be the cause of a Burlington shed fire. According to a news release, at 2:57 AM Tuesday, November 22nd, The Burlington Fire Department responded to 1216 South 7th Street for a shed on fire with several buildings nearby.
KCCI.com
More than 100 farm animals found dead in Washington County
WASHINGTON COUNTY, Iowa — More than 100 farm animals were found dead on a property in Washington County in southeast Iowa. In a Facebook post, the Iowa Farm Sanctuary said they also found starving sheep, goats, and pigs on the property. They are currently accepting donations to care for the animals.
kciiradio.com
Grassley Staff Office Hours Coming To Three Area Counties
On Friday, November 18, Senator Chuck Grassley announced that his regional directors based throughout the state will be holding traveling office hours in 32 Iowa counties over the next several weeks. Iowans seeking assistance regarding a personal issue with a federal agency, or those simply wishing to share their views...
KCJJ
Oxford man wanted for violating no-contact order in North Liberty arrested for allegedly stealing trail cam in Washington County
An Oxford man wanted for violating a no-contact order in North Liberty has been arrested in Washington County after allegedly stealing a trail cam. Washington County dispatch records indicate sheriff’s deputies were called to an address on Red Oak Avenue…between Washington and Crawfordsville…just before 2:15 Sunday afternoon for a subject who had stolen a camera set up along a nature trail. The camera reportedly captured both the suspect’s image and that of his vehicle before it went off-line.
Dog saves owner in Burlington fire
A Burlington man has his dog to thank for alerting him to a house fire Saturday night. Burlington and West Burlington firefighters were called to the 800 block of Harrison Avenue on Saturday, November 19 at about 9:20 p.m. for a report of a house fire. They arrived to find smoke coming from a single-family […]
KCJJ
Central Iowa man arrested after late night police chase on Highway 218, I-80
A central Iowa man is accused of leading police on a car chase through Washington and Johnson Counties late Saturday night. The chase began on Highway 218 near the Riverside exit and continued northbound. The driver reportedly stuck the overpass where he had been parked as he fled the initial traffic stop, slightly damaging the bridge.
Pen City Current
Two Homes for Iowa being moved into Fort Madison
FORT MADISON - City residents may have a seen a home being trucked in from the west side last week. That home is one of more than 50 that have been built in the past three years under the Homes for Iowa program, an offender-based effort that builds homes from the ground up.
Comments / 0