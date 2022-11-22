Read full article on original website
Tomlin addresses Bengals claim of predictable offense
What Mike Tomlin had to say Tuesday about the Bengals saying they knew what was coming on Sunday, plus he was asked again about Kenny Pickett’s progress
NFL world reacts to massive Bengals news
In just his second season in the NFL, former LSU Tigers star Ja’Marr Chase has emerged as one of the most dominant receivers in the league with the Cincinnati Bengals. Unfortunately, the team got some bad news last month when the star receiver was sidelined for several weeks with a very concerning injury. But it Read more... The post NFL world reacts to massive Bengals news appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
Fox 19
Bengals sign WR Trenton Irwin to team roster
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - The Bengals signed wide receiver Trenton Irwin off the practice squad Tuesday after his standout performance Sunday against the Pittsburgh Steelers. Irwin, a Stanford University graduate, earned the game ball after hauling in four catches for 42 yards and a touchdown. He had previously registered six total catches in three years with the Bengals.
Wichita Eagle
Bengals 2-Point Conversion: Analyzing Their Path To An AFC North Championship
Ah, Thanksgiving. The time of year when NFL fanbases are doing one of two things: their path to the playoffs or mock drafts. At this point in time, Bengals fans are more focused on the former as they currently sit as the AFC's seventh seed. That will, of course, fluctuate over the next few weeks, but there's also that road to the AFC North crown and a guaranteed home playoff game—which is exactly what we're about to focus on.
Wichita Eagle
Advanced Stats: Where Do Hornets Players Rank?
The 2023 NBA season is almost a quarter of the way through, now is the time we can start to give some validity to advanced statistics. I've gone through six different advanced "Catch all" statistics which reflect the quality of play for every NBA player (Minimum 50 minutes played). I've then averaged out each Hornets player's rank across each advanced stat to give them an overall "Catch-all" ranking.
Wichita Eagle
Commanders Coach Ron Rivera ‘Giddy’ Ahead of NFC-Altering Atlanta Falcons Showdown
Sunday's match-up for the Washington Commanders has a lot riding on it. Sitting at 6-5 after a resurgence of form, Washington plays host to fellow NFC playoff chaser the Atlanta Falcons. With the Commanders and Falcons on the outside looking in at a playoff spot, Sunday's game at FedEx Field...
Walk Thru Game Day Show: West Virginia vs Oklahoma State Preview + Prediction
To watch future episodes of the Walk Thru Game Day Show and the other shows we have available on DVN TV, click here to subscribe to our YouTube channel. You can follow us for future coverage by liking us on Facebook & following us Twitter:. Facebook - @MountaineersNow. Twitter -...
Wichita Eagle
George Pickens Knew Kenny Pickett Was Great Long Before Steelers
PITTSBURGH -- It took no time for George Pickens to realize that Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Kenny Pickett was a winner. Literally, no time at all. The first time the Steelers' first and second-round picks met was at the NFL Combine in Indianapolis. And the moment Pickens met the Pitt quarterback, he knew he was different.
Wichita Eagle
Chiefs rookie is adding playing time — helped by two coaches and a locker-room staple
Kansas City Chiefs cornerback Joshua Williams motioned toward his locker Wednesday, pointing at one of the tools that’s helped him most during his rookie season. “If I showed you my notebook, every single day,” Williams said, “there’s something they tell me and something to work on.”
Wichita Eagle
Mike Tomlin Has Given Up on the Steelers
PITTSBURGH -- For the first time in his career, Mike Tomlin took the podium to address the Pittsburgh Steelers, and seemingly gave up. It was excuse after excuse after excuse, and really, none of it made much sense. Yes, it sounded good, but the context meant this team has given up, and you have to start feeling bad for those players who will be ignored because of it.
Wichita Eagle
Harbaugh Expects Hard-Fought Game Between Ravens and Jaguars
OWINGS MILLS, Md. — Ravens coach John Harbaugh knows his team has had a tough time against the Jacksonville Jaguars over the years. The Ravens are 10-12 in the regular season against Jacksonville, including a 3-7 mark as the road team. Under Harbaugh, Baltimore is 4-3 with a 1-2...
Wichita Eagle
Cowboys vs. Giants Thanksgiving: Live Game Updates
ARLINGTON - The Dallas Cowboys didn't quickly forget the loss to Green Bay. Nor did they forget the club's first-ever blown 14-point fourth-quarter lead that led to that loss. Just the biggest road rout (40-3) in team history at the hands of the Minnesota Vikings the very next week. Now it's time for the Cowboys to build on that momentum on their way to what they hope is a long playoff run.
Wichita Eagle
Predictions: Bills-Lions
Detroit’s key to victory Thursday, against the Bills, is to control the time of possession battle. Buffalo’s offense is explosive, and with Detroit’s secondary struggles, the defense is vulnerable. Jared Goff has a chance to prove his legitimacy as the team's starting quarterback, with a win. For...
Wichita Eagle
Mac Jones, Patriots: No Days Off, Even Thanksgiving
FOXBORO — Even on national holidays, the New England Patriots take “no days off.”. For the first time in 10 years, the Pats will play football on Thanksgiving as they face off against the Minnesota Vikings in prime time from U.S. Bank Stadium. While many throughout the country...
numberfire.com
Joe Mixon (concussion) DNP for Bengals on Thursday
Cincinnati Bengals running back Joe Mixon (concussion) did not practice on Thursday ahead of Week 12's game against the Tennessee Titans. Mixon remains in the NFL's concussion protocols and was unable to practice on Thursday. Barring a sudden turnaround on Friday, Mixon seems unlikely to play against the Titans on Sunday. Samaje Perine would see a large increase in opportunities if Mixon is ruled out.
Wichita Eagle
Chiefs-Rams prediction: Here’s the awkward spot L.A. finds itself in vs. Kansas City
For the second straight week, Kansas City is facing a Los Angeles team that injuries have decimated. The Rams have a comprehensive medical report this week. Most importantly, though, they will be missing quarterback Matthew Stafford (neck) and receiver Cooper Kupp (ankle) — the two offensive players most responsible for the team’s Super Bowl run last season.
Wichita Eagle
Browns and Buccaneers Injury Report on Thanksgiving Day
Cleveland Browns and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers play in just a couple of days, each team is operating without some key players in practice so far. Both teams are practicing on Thanksgiving. Notably, for Cleveland, safety D'Anthony Bell returned to practice from a concussion that had sidelined him. Tight end David Njoku practiced after being out yesterday. Right guard Wyatt Teller did not practice today. Greg Newsome remains out in concussion protocol.
Wichita Eagle
Falcons LB Troy Andersen’s Impact Goes Beyond Box Scores
Atlanta Falcons linebacker Troy Andersen is in the middle of the pack on defense when it comes to tackles, but that doesn't prove how valuable he is to the team. As a rookie second-round pick, it can be challenging to make your presence known, but Andersen has worked out exactly how the Falcons thought he would halfway through his first NFL season.
Wichita Eagle
The Dolphins and Thanksgiving
For the 11th consecutive season, the Miami Dolphins are not involved in any of the Thanksgiving Day games around the NFL. The Dolphins last played on Thanksgiving in 2011 when they dropped a 20-19 decision against the Dallas Cowboys, and the current format calls for many more years of waiting — with a couple of possible exceptions.
Wichita Eagle
Best Bet: Josh Allen Will Run for His Life in Detroit
The Detroit Lions' defense has been able to force more turnovers lately, resulting in extra offensive possessions. Dan Campbell expressed that securing turnovers this week will again be paramount, if the team has any chance of upsetting the Buffalo Bills at Ford Field. “It’s huge. It’s huge, we desperately will...
