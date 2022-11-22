ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Yardbarker

Allen Iverson After Police Stopped Him In His Lamborghini For Breaking The Law: "Take The Vehicle, I Have 10 More"

Allen Iverson is undoubtedly one of the most iconic players to ever play in the NBA. The Philadelphia 76ers legend was truly blessed with talent. He had an insane scoring ability and was considered a pure scoring assassin with the ball. While no one can doubt Iverson's ability to play basketball, there are many who have questioned his life off the court.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Sporting News

Charles Barkley says Nets' Ben Simmons owes 76ers, city of Philadelphia an apology

Ben Simmons made his return to Philadelphia, taking on his former team for the first time since being traded to Brooklyn. With plenty of boos raining down on the Aussie throughout the contest, the Philly faithful let their former star know how they felt, months on from the messy divorce which saw the three-time All-Star request a trade.
BROOKLYN, NY
Wichita Eagle

Miami Heat’s Hoping For An Injury-Free Stretch After Making Return

Miami Heat guard Tyler Herro started the season strong by scoring at least 22 points in six of the first 10 games. Then the injury bug hit, slowing his progress. After missing eight games because of an ankle injury, Herro is looking to get back on track. He scored 17 points in Wednesday's victory against the Washington Wizards.
MIAMI, FL
Wichita Eagle

Zion Williamson Won’t Reveal Thanksgiving Favorite for One Reason

View the original article to see embedded media. Pelicans star Zion Williamson has been in and out of the lineup this season for New Orleans since his return from a foot injury that sidelined him for all of last season. In Wednesday night’s 129–110 victory over the Spurs, Williamson was...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
Wichita Eagle

Lakers News: WVU Legend Talks LeBron James, Lakers

Former West Viriginia University point guard Darryl "Truck" Bryant spoke with Brandon "Scoop B" Robinson for a Bovada Sports segment about the current state of LeBron James and his 5-11 Los Angeles Lakers. "Honestly, I just thought they would be a lot better. I mean, you got AD healthy finally....
LOS ANGELES, CA
Wichita Eagle

Lakers News: How L.A. Is Competing Sans LeBron James

Ahead of last night's 115-105 loss against the Phoenix Suns, head coach Darvin Ham spoke with reporters about how your Los Angeles Lakers head coach managed to win several games without LeBron James. Following yesterday's defeat, the Lakers still held a winning record, 3-2, in their five games without James.
LOS ANGELES, CA
PennLive.com

76ers vs. Hornets prediction, betting odds for NBA on Wednesday

Dimers.com provides exclusive sports betting content to PennLive.com, including picks, analysis, tools and sportsbook offers to help bettors get in on the action. Please wager responsibly. The Philadelphia 76ers face the Charlotte Hornets in the NBA at Spectrum Center on Wednesday, beginning at 7 p.m. EST. This betting preview for...
CHARLOTTE, NC
Wichita Eagle

Green Bay Served as Jalen Hurts’ Starting Block

PHILADELPHIA - Be a thermostat and not a thermometer is a phrase you might hear in a corporate board room or the Eagles' media house. On Wednesday, you heard the sentiment coming from the starting quarterback of the 9-1 Philadelphia Eagles. "I just try not to ever get too high,...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Wichita Eagle

Quick Hits: A Whole Lot of Quarterback Talk

Why he chose Sam Darnold as the starting QB this week. "It was something I wanted to do. Again, it's about putting us in the best position to have an opportunity to win. Sam did not play much this year because of the high ankle sprain that he received earlier in training camp. He had to go through the process of working his way back but I think the skillset is there and I felt like, I wanted to give him that opportunity to see what he can go out and do."
Wichita Eagle

Falcons LB Troy Andersen’s Impact Goes Beyond Box Scores

Atlanta Falcons linebacker Troy Andersen is in the middle of the pack on defense when it comes to tackles, but that doesn't prove how valuable he is to the team. As a rookie second-round pick, it can be challenging to make your presence known, but Andersen has worked out exactly how the Falcons thought he would halfway through his first NFL season.
ATLANTA, GA
Wichita Eagle

Eno Benjamin Tweets About ‘Hard Knocks’ Amid Release From Cardinals

View the original article to see embedded media. Running back Eno Benjamin was released by the Cardinals last week in just his second season with the team following a strong college career at local Arizona State. Benjamin was selected in the seventh round of the 2020 NFL draft by the...

