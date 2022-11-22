Read full article on original website
Yardbarker
Allen Iverson After Police Stopped Him In His Lamborghini For Breaking The Law: "Take The Vehicle, I Have 10 More"
Allen Iverson is undoubtedly one of the most iconic players to ever play in the NBA. The Philadelphia 76ers legend was truly blessed with talent. He had an insane scoring ability and was considered a pure scoring assassin with the ball. While no one can doubt Iverson's ability to play basketball, there are many who have questioned his life off the court.
Ben Simmons Wishes Former 76ers Teammate Joel Embiid Well
Ben Simmons and Joel Embiid aren't on speaking terms, but the former 76ers All-Star still wishes his former teammate well.
Sporting News
Charles Barkley says Nets' Ben Simmons owes 76ers, city of Philadelphia an apology
Ben Simmons made his return to Philadelphia, taking on his former team for the first time since being traded to Brooklyn. With plenty of boos raining down on the Aussie throughout the contest, the Philly faithful let their former star know how they felt, months on from the messy divorce which saw the three-time All-Star request a trade.
Nets star Ben Simmons praises former Sixers teammate Tyrese Maxey
PHILADELPHIA–As the Philadelphia 76ers get set to take on the Brooklyn Nets on Tuesday, the focus is going to be on the return of Ben Simmons and remembering his time in Philadelphia. The 3-time All-Star spent 5.5 seasons, playing four of them, before he was sent to the Nets.
Wichita Eagle
Miami Heat’s Hoping For An Injury-Free Stretch After Making Return
Miami Heat guard Tyler Herro started the season strong by scoring at least 22 points in six of the first 10 games. Then the injury bug hit, slowing his progress. After missing eight games because of an ankle injury, Herro is looking to get back on track. He scored 17 points in Wednesday's victory against the Washington Wizards.
Ben Simmons prop bets are worth a closer look ahead of his return to Philadelphia
The city of Philadelphia has waited 285 days for the opportunity to boo Ben Simmons on a basketball court, as the 76ers hosting the Brooklyn Nets on Wednesday evening, Wells Fargo Center should be in a frenzy. And with James Harden, Tyrese Maxey and Joel Embiid all going to miss...
Wichita Eagle
Zion Williamson Won’t Reveal Thanksgiving Favorite for One Reason
View the original article to see embedded media. Pelicans star Zion Williamson has been in and out of the lineup this season for New Orleans since his return from a foot injury that sidelined him for all of last season. In Wednesday night’s 129–110 victory over the Spurs, Williamson was...
Wichita Eagle
Lakers News: WVU Legend Talks LeBron James, Lakers
Former West Viriginia University point guard Darryl "Truck" Bryant spoke with Brandon "Scoop B" Robinson for a Bovada Sports segment about the current state of LeBron James and his 5-11 Los Angeles Lakers. "Honestly, I just thought they would be a lot better. I mean, you got AD healthy finally....
Wichita Eagle
Miami Heat’s Gabe Vincent Back In The Lineup Tonight Against Washington Wizards
View the original article to see embedded media. Miami Heat point guard Gabe Vincent will play tonight against the Washington Wizards. He was sidelined the past three games because of a knee injury. The Heat could use his presence the lineup being so depleted. The team announced Jimmy Butler (knee),...
Wichita Eagle
Lakers News: How L.A. Is Competing Sans LeBron James
Ahead of last night's 115-105 loss against the Phoenix Suns, head coach Darvin Ham spoke with reporters about how your Los Angeles Lakers head coach managed to win several games without LeBron James. Following yesterday's defeat, the Lakers still held a winning record, 3-2, in their five games without James.
76ers vs. Hornets prediction, betting odds for NBA on Wednesday
Dimers.com provides exclusive sports betting content to PennLive.com, including picks, analysis, tools and sportsbook offers to help bettors get in on the action. Please wager responsibly. The Philadelphia 76ers face the Charlotte Hornets in the NBA at Spectrum Center on Wednesday, beginning at 7 p.m. EST. This betting preview for...
Wichita Eagle
Injured Chiefs receiver Kadarius Toney misses second straight day of practice
Chiefs wide receiver Kadarius Toney’s availability for Week 12 took another hit on Thursday. Toney, who is dealing with a hamstring injury, missed a second straight day of practice, leaving his status in doubt for Sunday’s game against the Los Angeles Rams at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium.
Wichita Eagle
Green Bay Served as Jalen Hurts’ Starting Block
PHILADELPHIA - Be a thermostat and not a thermometer is a phrase you might hear in a corporate board room or the Eagles' media house. On Wednesday, you heard the sentiment coming from the starting quarterback of the 9-1 Philadelphia Eagles. "I just try not to ever get too high,...
WR Tyseer Denmark, No. 93 recruit in '24, commits to Oregon
Receiver prospect Tyseer Denmark, the No. 93 ranked recruit in the Class of 2024, has committed to Oregon.
Wichita Eagle
Quick Hits: A Whole Lot of Quarterback Talk
Why he chose Sam Darnold as the starting QB this week. "It was something I wanted to do. Again, it's about putting us in the best position to have an opportunity to win. Sam did not play much this year because of the high ankle sprain that he received earlier in training camp. He had to go through the process of working his way back but I think the skillset is there and I felt like, I wanted to give him that opportunity to see what he can go out and do."
Wichita Eagle
Falcons LB Troy Andersen’s Impact Goes Beyond Box Scores
Atlanta Falcons linebacker Troy Andersen is in the middle of the pack on defense when it comes to tackles, but that doesn't prove how valuable he is to the team. As a rookie second-round pick, it can be challenging to make your presence known, but Andersen has worked out exactly how the Falcons thought he would halfway through his first NFL season.
The Youngest NBA Players For The 2022-23 Season
Jalen Duren and Trevor Keels are among 10 youngest NBA players for the 2022-23 season.
Cardinals’ Kliff Kingsbury Warns Team About Off-Field Misconduct
The Arizona coach addressed the recent firing of assistant coach Sean Kugler on this week’s episode of “Hard Knocks.”
Wichita Eagle
Eno Benjamin Tweets About ‘Hard Knocks’ Amid Release From Cardinals
View the original article to see embedded media. Running back Eno Benjamin was released by the Cardinals last week in just his second season with the team following a strong college career at local Arizona State. Benjamin was selected in the seventh round of the 2020 NFL draft by the...
Wichita Eagle
Chiefs rookie is adding playing time — helped by two coaches and a locker-room staple
Kansas City Chiefs cornerback Joshua Williams motioned toward his locker Wednesday, pointing at one of the tools that’s helped him most during his rookie season. “If I showed you my notebook, every single day,” Williams said, “there’s something they tell me and something to work on.”
