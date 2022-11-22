Read full article on original website
Motley Fool
Why Dollar Tree Is Tumbling Today
Dollar Tree reported third-quarter earnings that beat sales and profit estimates. The deep discount chain said inflationary headwinds would push margins into the low end of its guidance for the year.
Zacks.com
VMware (VMW) Q3 Earnings Miss Estimates, Revenues Rise Y/Y
VMW - Free Report) third-quarter fiscal 2023 non-GAAP earnings of $1.47 per share missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.60 and declined 11.4% year over year. Revenues of $3.21 billion lagged the consensus mark by 4.81%. The top line registered year-over-year growth of a mere 0.7%. Suspension of business operations...
Motley Fool
AbbVie Boosts Its Dividend: Is the Dividend King a Buy?
AbbVie's impressive drug portfolio helped to grow net revenue and earnings in the third quarter. The company's track record of a half-century of dividend growth shows no signs of slowing.
Zacks.com
Warner Music (WMG) Q4 Earnings Top Estimates, Revenues Up Y/Y
WMG - Free Report) fourth-quarter fiscal 2022 earnings of 28 cents per share beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 115.38%. The company reported earnings of 5 cents per share in the year-ago quarter. Revenues of $1.50 billion beat the consensus mark by 6.91% and increased 8.8% year over year. At...
Motley Fool
Stock Market Plunge: Why I'm Loading Up on These 2 Stocks
Home Depot remains the largest home improvement retailer in the world and can survive the anticipated housing market slowdown. British American Tobacco is shifting toward a noncombustible product future. The two stocks each appear to be solid values at this time.
Warren Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway reveals it sold about $4 billion of US Bancorp stock - and likely scored a $600 million profit
Warren Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway sold over 60% of its US Bancorp stock for about $4 billion. The investor's company has slashed its stake in the bank from nearly 10% to under 4% this year. Berkshire was a net buyer of stocks in the third quarter, but it has trimmed positions...
Motley Fool
Searching for Huge Passive Income? Buy This Dividend King
Accounting for the sale of its wine business, Altria's revenue net of excise taxes edged higher. An earnings rise helped the tobacco company keep its dividend payout ratio within its target.
Target exec says retail theft has hurt company's gross profit margin
The chief financial officer of Target Corp. said Wednesday that theft has hurt the retail giant’s gross profit margin. CFO Michael Fiddelke, speaking during the company’s third-quarter earnings call, said a factor affecting Target’s gross margin is "inventory shortage, or shrink, which is a growing problem facing all retailers."
Trading Strategies For HP Stock Heading Into Q4 Earnings
HP is trading in a strong uptrend, giving back about 50% of each bullish move north on retracements. Several analysts cut price targets on HP, citing macro concerns. HP, Inc HPQ is set to print its fourth-quarter and full-year 2022 financial results after the market closes on Tuesday, and the stock was popping slightly higher heading into the report.
Dogs of the Dow 2023: 5 Dividend Stocks to Watch
The 2023 lineup of Dogs seems to face thornier problems than in years past. Here are five names to watch for those who adhere to this decades-old income-and-value strategy.
Nordstrom Investors Run From Q3 Earnings Beat: 'These Retailers Are So Unpredictable'
It has been a mixed bag so far for third-quarter retail earnings season, with some big beats and some big misses. The investor reaction to both the good and bad reports has been inconsistent as well, and that theme carries on Wednesday with Nordstrom Inc JWN, which is the PreMarket Prep Stock of the Day.
invezz.com
Cramer reveals a retail stock he says is ‘chronically underestimated’
Best Buy reports a strong third quarter and raises its future guidance. Jim Cramer reacts to the earnings print on CNBC Squawk on the Street. Best Buy stock is up over 10% following the quarterly update this morning. Best Buy Co Inc (NYSE: BBY) is up more than 10% on...
Dollar Tree Stock Slumps After Q3 Earnings Beat, Mixed 2022 Outlook
Dollar Tree (DLTR) - Get Free Report posted better-than-expected third quarter earnings Tuesday, while lifting its full-year sales forecast, as consumers continue to trade down to the discount retail space amid surging inflation and uncertain economic prospects. Shares in the group were hit hard, however, by the group's forecast that...
hbsdealer.com
Lowe’s Q3 sales rise
Pro growth, DIY resilience and other trends from the home improvement giant. After two consecutive quarters of negative comp-store sales, Mooresville, N.C.-based Lowe’s reported a 2.2 percent gain in comps —positive 3.0 percent in U.S. comps—and raised its guidance for full-year profit. The world's second-largest home improvement...
msn.com
S&P 500 Rises 0.6%; Deere Earnings Beat Estimates
U.S. stocks traded higher toward the end of trading, with the Dow Jones gaining more than 100 points on Wednesday. The Dow traded up 0.36% to 34,221.83 while the NASDAQ rose 1.06% to 11,292.79. The S&P 500 also rose, gaining, 0.61% to 4,027.81. Leading and Lagging Sectors. Consumer discretionary shares...
Benzinga
Why Manchester United Shares Are Trading Higher By Around 10%; Here Are 20 Stocks Moving Premarket
COMSovereign Holding Corp. COMS shares rose 58.4% to $0.1069 in pre-market trading after gaining more than 16% on Tuesday. Kalera Public Limited Company KAL rose 30% to $0.1183 in pre-market trading after gaining 9% on Tuesday. Kalera recently posted a Q3 loss of $0.05 per share. OpGen, Inc. OPGN rose...
12 Information Technology Stocks Moving In Wednesday's Intraday Session
Perfect PERF shares moved upwards by 35.7% to $7.15 during Wednesday's regular session. As of 12:30 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 3.1 million shares, making up 999.1% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $845.6 million. Iris...
AOL Corp
HP CEO on sales drop: 'It's a challenging environment'
The PC correction and slow growth in the U.S. economy have been a one-two punch to computing giant HP Inc (HPQ). HP saw fiscal fourth-quarter sales fall 11.2% from a year ago, pushed lower by a 26% decline in the number of notebook computer units sold. Meanwhile, desktop unit sales fell 3% in the quarter and consumer printer unit sales fell 4% while commercial gained 5%.
Autodesk Inc (NASDAQ:ADSK) Gives Weak Outlook
Autodesk Inc (NASDAQ:ADSK) stock fell 5.55% (As on November 23, 12:31:12 AM UTC-4, Source: Google Finance) after the company issued a lower-than-expected outlook in its latest earnings report. Total billings in the quarter rose 16% year-over-year to $1.36 billion, driven by positive growth in Design revenue, up 14% to $1.087 billion, and Make revenue, up 24% to $117 million. Subscription plan revenue also rose 14%, to $1.188 billion. Net revenue retention remains in the range of 100% to 110%. Total adjusted operating income was $465 million, up from $365 million in the third quarter of last year. Deferred revenue rose 13%, to $3.78 billion. Remaining performance obligations (“RPO”) increased 11 percent to $4.68 billion. Current RPO increased 9 percent to $3.14 billion. Total non-GAAP operating income was $465 million, compared to $365 million in the third quarter last year. Non-GAAP operating margin was 36 percent, up 4 percentage points compared to the third quarter last year. Cash flow from operating activities was $469 million, an increase of $198 million compared to the third quarter last year. Free cash flow was $460 million, an increase of $203 million compared to the third quarter last year.
Motley Fool
3 Dividend Stocks With Supercharged Growth Potential
APA Corporation has already doubled its dividend and has catalysts that could fuel more growth in the future. EOG Resources has a long history of delivering outsized dividend growth. Marathon Oil has increased its payout by 200% in the past year.
