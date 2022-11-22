Nebraska Department of Transportation reports increase in traffic-related deaths

The Nebraska Department of Transportation has a warning for drivers because of an increase in traffic-related deaths this year.

Just last month, 14 people died in crashes in Nebraska.

So far this year, 233 people have been killed.

That number was 195 this time last year.

NDOT says they're seeing more deadly crashes in urban areas.

For the last five years, the average was about 58 per year, but this year, we're up to 84 with another month still left.

State and local agencies say they're working to lower the number of accidents and deaths during the holiday season.

The state patrol says they've issued several citations for people driving over 100 mph so they're asking everyone to be careful as they travel for Thanksgiving.

