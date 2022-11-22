ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nebraska State

Nebraska Department of Transportation reports increase in traffic-related deaths

By KMTV Staff
KMTV 3 News Now
KMTV 3 News Now
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2h9RUV_0jJnRJgs00

The Nebraska Department of Transportation has a warning for drivers because of an increase in traffic-related deaths this year.

Just last month, 14 people died in crashes in Nebraska.

So far this year, 233 people have been killed.

That number was 195 this time last year.

NDOT says they're seeing more deadly crashes in urban areas.

For the last five years, the average was about 58 per year, but this year, we're up to 84 with another month still left.

State and local agencies say they're working to lower the number of accidents and deaths during the holiday season.

The state patrol says they've issued several citations for people driving over 100 mph so they're asking everyone to be careful as they travel for Thanksgiving.

Download our apps today for all of our latest coverage.

Get the latest news and weather delivered straight to your inbox .

Comments / 2

Related
wnax.com

Nebraska Game & Parks Cautions Users of Lewis & Clark State Recreation Area

People are encouraged to use caution until further notice while visiting Lewis and Clark State Recreation Area after a waterfowl die-off was reported Nov. 22. Nebraska Game and Parks staff have collected the waterfowl, which are being tested for cause of death. Due to the size of the lake and the number of snow geese currently utilizing it, additional birds may be affected or found over the holiday weekend.
NEBRASKA STATE
klkntv.com

Nebraska’s education scores show learning loss due to COVID-19 pandemic

LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKNN) – The latest results of Nebraska’s education assessment scores and an accountability study continue to show that the COVID-19 pandemic impacted students. In the 2021-2022 academic year, 77,000 Nebraska students were chronically absent, meaning they missed at least 10% of their time in school. “Before...
NEBRASKA STATE
iheart.com

Nebraska, Iowa Thanksgiving Eve Gas Prices

During very heavy Thanksgiving travel, "Triple A" on Wednesday has the national average price of gas per gallon at 3.60. In Nebraska, it's 3.41 per gallon on average, and even lower in Sarpy and Cass Counties. In Iowa Wednesday, the statewide average is down to 3.35, with prices well below...
NEBRASKA STATE
NebraskaTV

Department of Education looks at how Nebraska schools fared during pandemic

AXTELL, Neb. — The results are in. The Nebraska Department of Education said despite the pandemic, schools and students were able to manage. Education Commissioner Matthew Blomstedt said the state’s districts and students were resilient. Fourth grade math was one of the areas districts tested well in, Blomstedt saying there was no other state that tested higher than our students.
NEBRASKA STATE
iheart.com

Nebraska Governor Pete Ricketts declares November Adoption Awareness Month

(Lincoln, NE) -- November is now Adoption Awareness Month in Nebraska. Governor Pete Ricketts signed the proclamation this week to promote the importance of providing stability to a child's life and how adoption can meet that need. Ricketts met with several adoptive families Tuesday, thanking them for opening their homes to a kid who needed a family of their own.
NEBRASKA STATE
knopnews2.com

Lincoln County Counselor wins Counselor of the Year in Nebraska

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) -Kara Hahn, the counselor at Jefferson Elementary, received the Nebraska Elementary Counselor of the Year award. The Nebraska School Counselor Association selects a counselor of the year for elementary, middle, and high school each year.The elementary school winner was from Lincoln County. “I was very, very...
LINCOLN COUNTY, NE
KETV.com

'Trying to conserve what we do have': Amoxicillin shortage in Nebraska

OMAHA, Neb. — Supply chain struggles with turkeys and eggs are not the only shortages on Nebraskans' minds this holiday season. The nationwide amoxicillin shortage has reached Nebraska, where the drug is scarce on pharmacy shelves. "We are trying to conserve what we do have for those who can't...
OMAHA, NE
WOWT

Nebraska reports third hunting accident in three days

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - A 20-year-old Indianola man is injured in Nebraska’s third hunting accident in the last three days. According to Nebraska Game and Parks, the man was seriously injured while hunting around 5 p.m. Sunday in Red Willow County. The man was allegedly shot accidentally by the...
RED WILLOW COUNTY, NE
WOWT

Nebraska Governor-elect Jim Pillen retains two more cabinet positions

LINCOLN, Neb. (WOWT) - Governor-elect Jim Pillen is still assembling his cabinet. Pillen has announced multiple positions while retaining several members. Two more retained positions include Jim Macy, the Director of Environment and Energy, and Jason Jackson, the Director of the Department of Administrative Services. Macy has been the Director...
NEBRASKA STATE
kscj.com

BOLDUC WILL CONTINUE TO LEAD NEBRASKA STATE PATROL

NEBRASKA GOVERNOR-ELECT JIM PILLEN SAYS HE WILL BE RETAINING COLONEL JOHN BOLDUC AS THE SUPERINTENDENT OF THE NEBRASKA STATE PATROL. PILLEN SAYS COLONEL BOLDUC EMBODIES THE TRADITION OF EXCELLENCE THE NEBRASKA STATE PATROL HAS ESTABLISHED FOR ITS MEMBERS SINCE ITS FOUNDING 85 YEARS AGO. BOLDUC IS THE 18TH SUPERINTENDENT OF...
NEBRASKA STATE
knopnews2.com

Nebraska man who rescued family from fiery crash honored with Carnegie Medal

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - A Nebraska man credited with saving a family from a fiery crash was given a special honor on Monday. Governor Pete Ricketts and the Nebraska State Patrol recognized Frank Axiotes of Elkhorn with the Carnegie Medal, awarded by the Carnegie Hero Fund Commission. The Carnegie Medal is North America’s highest honor for civilian heroism.
LINCOLN, NE
KMTV 3 News Now

KMTV 3 News Now

16K+
Followers
8K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Omaha, Nebraska news and weather from KMTV 3 News Now, updated throughout the day.

 https://www.3newsnow.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy