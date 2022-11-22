Read full article on original website
CNBC
China may have 'passed the point of no return' as Covid infections soar
In the last few days, the mainland China daily Covid case count has climbed to around or more than 28,000 — near levels seen in April during a stringent lockdown in Shanghai, according to CNBC calculations of Wind Information data. “China might have already passed the point of no...
China has placed the 13 million people living in Guangzhou under stay-at-home orders as COVID cases rise
The National Health Commission reported 3,775 people were found infected in Guangzhou, China. This is a 3,030-people increase since Friday, according to the Associated Press.
CNBC
Chinese takeover of the UK's biggest chip plant blocked on national security grounds
Business Minister Grant Shapps on Wednesday ordered Chinese-owned Dutch chipmaker Nexperia to sell its majority stake in Newport Wafer Fab. Nexperia is based in the Netherlands but owned by Wingtech, a partially Chinese state-backed company listed in Shanghai. Newport Wafer Fab runs Britain's largest chipmaking facility, producing some 32,000 silicon...
China says it is willing to increase flights to Italy
HONG KONG, Nov 21 (Reuters) - China is willing to continue to increase flights between China and Italy to facilitate personnel exchanges between the two sides, Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi said on Monday.
Inside the Chinese city where more billionaires live than New York City — once the richest city in China, it plans to get twice as rich in just 15 years
"People come for one purpose — to get rich, to make money," an expert in China's economy told Insider.
Top 4 symptoms of new COVID subvariants BQ.1 and BQ.1.1
What is BQ.11? Is BA.11 omicron subvaraint a cause for concern? Is another COVID-19 wave coming?
nationalinterest.org
Why China Might Draw Singapore Into a Taiwan Fight
While Singapore houses U.S. military personnel, the nation maintains close ties with Beijing, and its role in a potential Chinese invasion of Taiwan is uncertain. SINGAPORE—Singapore’s Sembawang area is quiet compared to the rest of the city-state. The glass, concrete, and mirror jungles of southern Singapore’s skyline are out of sight, miles to the south. In their place on the northern edge of the island are white stucco, black shuttered villas with wide lawns, and mango trees, where packs of monkeys cause a ruckus as they run through yards and over houses, testing the sturdiness of both trash bins and ceramic roof tiles. Old air raid shelters, long ago filled in and grassed over, also dot the neighborhood, testifying to Singapore’s World War II history. The irony of the shelters is that they saw little, if any, use in World War II; the Japanese conquest of the island was simply too quick.
Taiwan Prepares to Be Invaded
Taiwan’s presidential offices are located in a sprawling, stately complex built by the Japanese colonial administration in the early 20th century—a reminder that, for all the belligerent rhetoric coming from the Chinese Communist Party, Taiwan has not been firmly under Beijing’s control for well over 100 years. When I arrived at the offices in September for an interview with President Tsai Ing-wen, it occurred to me that the large tower rising above the entrance might become a target in the event of an invasion.
BBC
Africa Live: Kenya makes public secret China deal for $3bn railway
Nigeria says top Iswap leaders killed in air strikes. The Nigerian military says two leading officials from the militant group - Islamic State West Africa Province - have been killed in air strikes in the north-east of the country. Local media have named Ali Kwaya and Bukar Mainoka as the...
Germany's Scholz tells China: Any change in Taiwan's status quo must be peaceful
BEIJING, Nov 4 (Reuters) - German Chancellor Olaf Scholz said he reaffirmed during his trip to China that Germany pursues a one-China policy while also addressing growing concerns about stability and peace in the region.
Chilling moment wall of Chinese ‘stormtroopers’ in hazmat suits block locked-down workers fleeing Chinese iPhone factory
THIS is the chilling moment a wall of Chinese stormtroopers blocked workers fleeing from the world's largest iPhone factory that has been forced into lockdown. Footage captured the moment hundreds of escaping employees were met by a wall of officials donning hazmat suits on Tuesday. Staff at the Foxconn factory...
US News and World Report
Britain Says Russia Has Nearly Exhausted Current Stock of Iran-Made Weapons
(Reuters) - Russia has likely launched a number of Iranian manufactured un-crewed aerial vehicles (UAVs) against Ukraine since September, Britain's Ministry of Defence said on Wednesday. It's also likely that Russia has nearly exhausted its current stock of Iran-made weapons and will seek resupply, the ministry said in its daily...
China’s COVID-19 restrictions hit historic Beijing theater
BEIJING (AP) — Performances have been suspended at one of Beijing’s oldest and most renowned theaters as part of a new wave of shop and restaurant closures in response to a spike in COVID-19 cases in the Chinese capital. The Jixiang Theater in the downtown Wangfujing shopping district...
AOL Corp
Biden vows to avoid China conflict as Japan ramps up accusations against Xi Jinping
President Joe Biden assured Asian leaders that U.S. competition with China would not "veer into conflict" Sunday as Japan accused Chinese leader Xi Jinping of infringing on its sovereignty. Biden is meeting with leaders from across Asia this week while attending the G20 summit in Indonesia. He is schedule to...
Beijing shuts parks, Shanghai tightens entry as China COVID cases rise
BEIJING, Nov 22 (Reuters) - Beijing shut parks and museums on Tuesday and Shanghai tightened rules for people entering the city as Chinese authorities grapple with a spike in COVID-19 cases that has deepened concern about the economy and dimmed hopes for a quick reopening.
BBC
The US wants to play in China's backyard
Nowhere has Xi Jinping's assertive foreign policy had a greater impact than in South East Asia, China's strategic backyard. But as Beijing's power has grown, so has Washington's unease - and now after years of see-sawing, the US is trying engage with the region again. When he attends the annual...
Beijing sees record Covid cases as China outbreak spirals
China's capital Beijing posted a record number of new Covid cases on Tuesday, with the city hunkering down under a tightening chokehold of restrictions that have sent schools online, closed many restaurants and forced employees to work from home. New cases in Beijing have also jumped in recent days, more than doubling from 621 on Sunday to Tuesday's 1,438 -- a pandemic record for the city.
POLITICO
A third Covid winter and most have had it
This time last year, the Omicron variant crept into holiday gatherings and spurred a winter surge in which more Americans were infected than in any other period of the pandemic. Upticks in hospitalization and case counts in Europe this September inspired a foreboding sense of deja vu. But Ashish Jha,...
Why India overtaking China as most populous country is more than symbolic
On the day India surpasses China as the world’s most populous nation, the change for both countries will be psychological and symbolic. China will still be the greater economic power, the one challenging the United States for full superpower status, but it will no longer be able to call itself the largest nation by sheer numbers.
