Wells, ME

WPFO

Portland Thanksgiving Day 4-miler sees boost in participants

PORTLAND (WGME) -- Before feasting on Thanksgiving, Mainers laced up their sneakers to run in the annual Portland Thanksgiving Day 4-miler. It's a race that loops downtown and through the Old Port and the course was crowded Thursday with registration up this year. As of Tuesday organizers told us there...
PORTLAND, ME
eastcoasttraveller.com

The Best Thrift Stores in Maine

Heavenly Threads Thrift Shop is a nonprofit organization that accepts donations and sells used items. Its mission is to help people in need. The store is open Tuesday through Saturday from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m., but on Tuesdays, the store is open from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. Its associates are happy to help you find the perfect item for your home or closet.
CAMDEN, ME
WPFO

Maine Mariners host annual holiday food drive

PORTLAND (WGME) – The Maine Mariners are back home Wednesday night, kicking off a holiday homestand. The team is also having its annual food drive at the Cross Insurance Arena. Fans going to the Mariners game against Reading can drop off some non-perishable items outside the ticket office, with...
SOUTH PORTLAND, ME
WPFO

Missing insulin bag found in Yarmouth after 2-month search

YARMOUTH (WGME) -- After a two-month search, a Maine mom says a bag containing $1,500 worth of medical supplies for her son's Type 1 diabetes has been found. Crystal Tardiff-Kelley originally posted about the missing bag on Facebook in September. In the post, she said her husband and son drove...
YARMOUTH, ME
WPFO

Whole Foods to stop selling Gulf of Maine lobster after certification losses

PORTLAND, Maine (WGME) — Whole Foods Market says it will stop selling Gulf of Maine lobster after the fishery lost two environmental certifications. The Marine Stewardship Council (MSC) suspended the certification of sustainability for the fishery last week, citing a failure to comply with laws meant to protect the North Atlantic right whale.
PORTLAND, ME
Z107.3

How Maine’s Leaders Responded to the Whole Foods Lobster Ban

Governor Mills and several other of Maine's political leaders are speaking out against the decision by Whole Foods Markets to suspend the sale of Maine lobsters in their stores. Why Are They Suspending Maine Lobster Sales?. The multinational supermarket chain announced this week that it will temporarily stop its sales...
MAINE STATE
WPFO

Portland's Free Street temporarily opened after months of delays

PORTLAND (WGME) – Free Street in Portland has been temporarily opened, months after construction was supposed to be completed. The ongoing construction is frustrating for area businesses, customers, residents, and pedestrians. "You go up one way and then you have to turn around because they have that blocked off,"...
PORTLAND, ME
WMTW

Adoptable pet of the week: Benjamin the puggle

WESTBROOK, Maine — This week's featured animal from theAnimal Refuge League of Greater Portland is Benjamin. He is an 8-year-old puggle, half pug and half beagle, who was recently surrendered from a home in the area. Even though Benjamin is an older dog, he still has plenty of energy...
WESTBROOK, ME
thewindhameagle.com

Remembering Windham’s Steve Quimby

I first met Steve Quimby in 1958, when my family moved from New Hampshire to the Goold House in Windham, two houses away from the Quimby residence. Steve was my classmate, and we became friends right away. We were both members of a club called the Tree Scouts. The only other members were Steve's older brother Jimmy and their cousin Dennis Hawkes.
WINDHAM, ME
NECN

New Holiday Market Opens in NH: Your Guide to All the Shops and Food

Tuscan Village in southern New Hampshire has just opened its first ever holiday market. Holiday Shoppes at Tuscan Village, located across the Massachusetts border in Salem, opened over the weekend. It includes 30 small businesses and artists in an open-air market, with art, holiday treats, home decor, clothing and more.
SALEM, NH
newscentermaine.com

Biddeford parking garage isn't meeting expectations

BIDDEFORD, Maine — In July of last year, a new parking garage opened in downtown Biddeford. Advocates for the garage argued at the time the structure was necessary if the city wanted to continue to grow. But, more than a year later, the Pearl Street Parking Garage isn’t meeting expectations.
BIDDEFORD, ME
WPFO

Missing Maine man with intellectual disabilities found safe

PORTLAND (WGME) -- The Portland Police Department has issued a Silver Alert for 40-year-old William Broomall. Broomall was last seen Thursday when he left a group home on Forest Avenue. Police describe him as a 5'10", 200-pound white man with brown hair, hazel eyes and a goatee. Broomall has intellectual...
PORTLAND, ME

