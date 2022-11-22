ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

The Biggest Crops in the U.S.

These days, everyone is likely feeling the pinch of rising food prices. Food is the third biggest expenditure for American households, behind housing and transportation, and rose to 12.4% of household spending in 2021. As of September 2022, grocery store food prices were 13% higher than in September last year, according to the USDA.
LOUISIANA STATE
swineweb.com

USDA Releases Livestock, Dairy, and Poultry Outlook

The Livestock, Dairy, and Poultry Outlook for November 2022 analyzes economic impacts on animal product markets of month-to-month changes in USDA’s World Agricultural Supply and Use Estimates report. To read the report, Click Here.
Food Beast

Lab Grown Meat Has Been Approved For Consumption By The FDA

This week The U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) gave the green light for the next frontier in alternative protein. For the first time ever, humans will be legally allowed to consume lab grown meat product from animal cells. Following a final inspection by the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA),...
qualityassurancemag.com

UPSIDE Foods Receives 'Green Light' from FDA for Cultivated Chicken

BERKELEY, Calif. — UPSIDE Foods, a cultivated meat, poultry and seafood company, became the first company in the world to receive a "No Questions" letter from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) for cultivated meat, poultry, or seafood. The letter signals that the FDA has accepted UPSIDE's conclusion that its cultivated chicken is safe to eat. The agency issued this letter today following a rigorous evaluation.
BGR.com

Hamburger recall: Return these beef burgers for a refund right away

When a food manufacturer produces items without the benefit of USDA inspection, there’s a risk of product recalls once inspectors eventually discover the items. That’s what happened with certain New Universal Nourishment hamburger patty products that are part of a new recall. USDA inspection certifies that food products...
FLORIDA STATE
beefmagazine.com

Beef Advocacy Program seeks new applicants

The Beef Checkoff-funded Trailblazers program is seeking applications for its next class of beef advocates. Trailblazers, developed by the National Cattlemen’s Beef Association (NCBA), a contractor to the Beef Checkoff, takes advocacy to the next level by giving participants the tools and training they need to promote beef to new audiences while addressing and correcting myths.
NORTH DAKOTA STATE
beefmagazine.com

4 Treatment tips for Bovine respiratory disease

“Bovine respiratory disease [BRD] is the second-highest cause of mortality in preweaned dairy calves and the highest cause of mortality in post-weaned dairy calves,1” said Mark van der List, DVM, Boehringer Ingelheim. “The calves that do recover from the disease will face short- and long-term consequences. Because of this, it’s critical for producers to recognize BRD early on and to take corrective action right away.”
GreenMatters

The FDA Just Approved Lab-Grown Chicken for the Very First Time

If you live in the U.S. and have been anxiously awaiting the day you can finally try lab-grown meat, well, it may have just gotten a lot closer. The FDA approved lab-grown meat for the first time, in an exciting move that is sure to excite foodies and save many animal lives.
beefmagazine.com

Farm Progress America, November 24, 2022

Max Armstrong shares his thoughts on the Thanksgiving holiday, which brings back fond memories. However, he notes that holidays can be a struggle for those who have lost a loved one. He shares his experiences as a child on a farm in Indiana. Max offered thoughts from the farmers he saw during the Mecum Gone Farming tractor auction who expressed their thoughts for the season.
INDIANA STATE
Gizmodo

Beyond Meat’s Pennsylvania Plant Reportedly Had Mold and Bacteria Problems

If you had to read Upton Sinclair’s 1906 novel The Jungle in high school, then you would know just how notorious the meat packing industry was back in the early 20th century. Unfortunately few paid a similar amount of attention to the plight of immigrant communities who worked in early meat packing plants. But as should be clear from lingering on the tech beat, technology changes, but history can often repeat itself (in both cases).
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
beefmagazine.com

Genetics drive conversation for profitability of commercial cattlemen

Cost of gain increases, black-hided cattle market saturation and tight supplies due to weather are all challenging the commercial cattlemen today. How do they stay profitable amidst the market?. During the 2022 Angus Convention in Salt Lake City, Utah November 5, the AngusLinkSM team hosted the Capturing Value session. The...
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
rigzone.com

Jones Act Is Making The US Diesel Shortage Worse

One of the main factors underpinning the price of diesel in the US is the Jones Act, making shipping fuel from one US port to another more expensive than sending it to Europe. — The Merchant Marine Act of 1920, popularly known as the Jones Act, requires all cargo shipped between US ports to use vessels that are built, owned, and registered in the US, and have US crews. Still in force after several revisions, most recently in 2006, it is one of the main factors underpinning the price of diesel in the US. As a result, it is playing a key role in keeping upward pressure on inflation and increasing the risk of a sharp economic slowdown next year.
MARYLAND STATE
beefmagazine.com

A glance into Oklahoma’s beef calf market

The Oklahoma Quality Beef Network (OQBN) Vac-45 Program is a beef calf preconditioning program implemented by Oklahoma State University Extension in partnership with the Oklahoma Cattlemen’s Association, with the goal of providing a value-added marketing opportunity for cow-calf producers. For calves to become OQBN Vac-45 certified, they must be weaned for at least 45 days and receive two rounds of vaccinations (initial vaccination and booster) against pathogens responsible for bovine respiratory disease (BRD) and clostridial bacteria that cause blackleg. Viral pathogens responsible for respiratory infection include infectious bovine rhinotracheitis (IBR), bovine viral diarrhea virus (BVD), parainfluenza virus type 3 (PI3), and bovine respiratory syncytial virus (BRSV). It is also necessary to vaccinate against the common respiratory bacterial pathogen Mannhemia haemolytica, which is an opportunistic colonizer of the lower respiratory tract, often causing calf morbidity and mortality following a primary viral infection.
OKLAHOMA STATE

