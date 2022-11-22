Read full article on original website
The Biggest Crops in the U.S.
These days, everyone is likely feeling the pinch of rising food prices. Food is the third biggest expenditure for American households, behind housing and transportation, and rose to 12.4% of household spending in 2021. As of September 2022, grocery store food prices were 13% higher than in September last year, according to the USDA.
swineweb.com
USDA Releases Livestock, Dairy, and Poultry Outlook
The Livestock, Dairy, and Poultry Outlook for November 2022 analyzes economic impacts on animal product markets of month-to-month changes in USDA’s World Agricultural Supply and Use Estimates report. To read the report, Click Here.
Food Beast
Lab Grown Meat Has Been Approved For Consumption By The FDA
This week The U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) gave the green light for the next frontier in alternative protein. For the first time ever, humans will be legally allowed to consume lab grown meat product from animal cells. Following a final inspection by the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA),...
NMSDC and Cargill Launch New Program to Advance Agricultural Supply Chain Access for Black Farmers
According to McKinsey & Company, today just 1.4% of farmers identify as Black or mixed race compared with about 14% a century ago. Furthermore, these farmers represent less than 0.5% of total U.S. farm sales. Perhaps, even more disturbing, Black farmers operate at 70% of US peer-level farm revenue. Because...
qualityassurancemag.com
UPSIDE Foods Receives 'Green Light' from FDA for Cultivated Chicken
BERKELEY, Calif. — UPSIDE Foods, a cultivated meat, poultry and seafood company, became the first company in the world to receive a "No Questions" letter from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) for cultivated meat, poultry, or seafood. The letter signals that the FDA has accepted UPSIDE's conclusion that its cultivated chicken is safe to eat. The agency issued this letter today following a rigorous evaluation.
Hamburger recall: Return these beef burgers for a refund right away
When a food manufacturer produces items without the benefit of USDA inspection, there’s a risk of product recalls once inspectors eventually discover the items. That’s what happened with certain New Universal Nourishment hamburger patty products that are part of a new recall. USDA inspection certifies that food products...
FDA: Liver, gallbladder problems linked to recalled Daily Harvest product
Recall alert: Daily Harvest says tara flour was sickening its customers In June, Daily Harvest, a Meal-kit delivery company, voluntarily recalled its “French Lentil + Leek Crumbles,” due to consumer reports of digestion illness. (NCD) Federal officials said they are continuing to receive reports of illness linked to...
AOL Corp
Tyson Foods recalls 94,000 pounds of ground beef for possible hard, mirror-like material
Texas shoppers need to check their freezers. That's because Tyson Foods is recalling nearly 94,000 pounds of ground beef because it may be contaminated with foreign matter, specifically hard mirror-like material. The recall involves ground beef produced November 2 at the Tyson Foods facility in Amarillo, Texas, according to the...
beefmagazine.com
Beef Advocacy Program seeks new applicants
The Beef Checkoff-funded Trailblazers program is seeking applications for its next class of beef advocates. Trailblazers, developed by the National Cattlemen’s Beef Association (NCBA), a contractor to the Beef Checkoff, takes advocacy to the next level by giving participants the tools and training they need to promote beef to new audiences while addressing and correcting myths.
beefmagazine.com
4 Treatment tips for Bovine respiratory disease
“Bovine respiratory disease [BRD] is the second-highest cause of mortality in preweaned dairy calves and the highest cause of mortality in post-weaned dairy calves,1” said Mark van der List, DVM, Boehringer Ingelheim. “The calves that do recover from the disease will face short- and long-term consequences. Because of this, it’s critical for producers to recognize BRD early on and to take corrective action right away.”
thebureauinvestigates.com
McDonald’s and Walmart beef suppliers risk public health with ‘reckless’ antibiotics use
Suppliers of beef to McDonald’s, Taco Bell and Walmart are sourcing meat from US farms using antibiotics linked to the spread of dangerous superbugs, an investigation has found. Unpublished US government records obtained by the Bureau of Investigative Journalism and the Guardian show farms producing beef for meat packing...
foodsafetynews.com
FDA reports another new outbreak of infections from listeria monocytogenes
A new outbreak of Listeria monocytogenes infections from a not yet identified food has been added to the list of outbreaks under investigation by the Food and Drug Administration. There are two confirmed patients, but the FDA has not revealed their ages or states of residence. This outbreak is separate...
The FDA Just Approved Lab-Grown Chicken for the Very First Time
If you live in the U.S. and have been anxiously awaiting the day you can finally try lab-grown meat, well, it may have just gotten a lot closer. The FDA approved lab-grown meat for the first time, in an exciting move that is sure to excite foodies and save many animal lives.
Judge: Army Corps of Engineers created a 'liability mess' at the Dakota Access Pipeline
(The Center Square) - A U.S. District Court judge on Friday denied a motion from the federal government to limit the scope of a lawsuit filed by North Dakota over security costs at the Dakota Access Pipeline. The state accused the U.S. Army Corp of Engineers in a 2019 lawsuit...
Animals Farmed: Walmart delay cage-free eggs, live export ban and farmers protest climate tax
Welcome to our monthly roundup of the biggest issues in farming and food production, with must-read reports from around the web
beefmagazine.com
Farm Progress America, November 24, 2022
Max Armstrong shares his thoughts on the Thanksgiving holiday, which brings back fond memories. However, he notes that holidays can be a struggle for those who have lost a loved one. He shares his experiences as a child on a farm in Indiana. Max offered thoughts from the farmers he saw during the Mecum Gone Farming tractor auction who expressed their thoughts for the season.
Gizmodo
Beyond Meat’s Pennsylvania Plant Reportedly Had Mold and Bacteria Problems
If you had to read Upton Sinclair’s 1906 novel The Jungle in high school, then you would know just how notorious the meat packing industry was back in the early 20th century. Unfortunately few paid a similar amount of attention to the plight of immigrant communities who worked in early meat packing plants. But as should be clear from lingering on the tech beat, technology changes, but history can often repeat itself (in both cases).
beefmagazine.com
Genetics drive conversation for profitability of commercial cattlemen
Cost of gain increases, black-hided cattle market saturation and tight supplies due to weather are all challenging the commercial cattlemen today. How do they stay profitable amidst the market?. During the 2022 Angus Convention in Salt Lake City, Utah November 5, the AngusLinkSM team hosted the Capturing Value session. The...
rigzone.com
Jones Act Is Making The US Diesel Shortage Worse
One of the main factors underpinning the price of diesel in the US is the Jones Act, making shipping fuel from one US port to another more expensive than sending it to Europe. — The Merchant Marine Act of 1920, popularly known as the Jones Act, requires all cargo shipped between US ports to use vessels that are built, owned, and registered in the US, and have US crews. Still in force after several revisions, most recently in 2006, it is one of the main factors underpinning the price of diesel in the US. As a result, it is playing a key role in keeping upward pressure on inflation and increasing the risk of a sharp economic slowdown next year.
beefmagazine.com
A glance into Oklahoma’s beef calf market
The Oklahoma Quality Beef Network (OQBN) Vac-45 Program is a beef calf preconditioning program implemented by Oklahoma State University Extension in partnership with the Oklahoma Cattlemen’s Association, with the goal of providing a value-added marketing opportunity for cow-calf producers. For calves to become OQBN Vac-45 certified, they must be weaned for at least 45 days and receive two rounds of vaccinations (initial vaccination and booster) against pathogens responsible for bovine respiratory disease (BRD) and clostridial bacteria that cause blackleg. Viral pathogens responsible for respiratory infection include infectious bovine rhinotracheitis (IBR), bovine viral diarrhea virus (BVD), parainfluenza virus type 3 (PI3), and bovine respiratory syncytial virus (BRSV). It is also necessary to vaccinate against the common respiratory bacterial pathogen Mannhemia haemolytica, which is an opportunistic colonizer of the lower respiratory tract, often causing calf morbidity and mortality following a primary viral infection.
