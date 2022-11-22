ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dollar Tree: Fiscal Q3 Earnings Snapshot

CHESAPEAKE, Va. (AP) _ Dollar Tree Inc. (DLTR) on Tuesday reported fiscal third-quarter earnings of $266.9 million.

The Chesapeake, Virginia-based company said it had net income of $1.20 per share.

The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of 11 analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.17 per share.

The discount retailer posted revenue of $6.94 billion in the period, also exceeding Street forecasts. Eleven analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $6.84 billion.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on DLTR at https://www.zacks.com/ap/DLTR

