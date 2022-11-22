ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Amazon To $119? Here Are 5 Other Price Target Changes For Tuesday

By Lisa Levin
 2 days ago
  • Piper Sandler cut Amazon.com, Inc. AMZN price target from $125 to $119. Piper Sandler analyst Thomas Champion maintained an Overweight rating on the stock. Amazon shares rose 0.5% to $92.93 in pre-market trading.
  • Cowen & Co. cut the price target on BuzzFeed, Inc. BZFD from $3 to $2. Cowen & Co. analyst John Blackledge downgraded the stock from Outperform to Market Perform. BuzzFeed shares fell 4.1% to close at $1.40 on Monday.
  • HC Wainwright & Co. raised Imago BioSciences, Inc. IMGO price target from $35 to $36. HC Wainwright & Co. analyst Mitchell Kapoor downgraded the stock from Buy to Neutral. Imago BioSciences shares jumped 104.5% to close at $35.59 on Monday.
  • Citigroup cut DouYu International Holdings Limited DOYU price target from $1.55 to $1.1. Citigroup analyst Yiwen Zhang downgraded the stock from Neutral to Sell. DouYu International fell 0.9% to $1.12 in pre-market trading.
  • Jefferies raised Amphenol Corporation APH price target from $87 to $88. Jefferies analyst David Kelley downgraded the stock from Buy to Hold. Amphenol shares fell 1.2% to $78.64 in pre-market trading.
  • DA Davidson boosted Inter Parfums, Inc. IPAR price target from $98 to $104. DA Davidson analyst Linda Bolton Weiser maintained a Buy rating on the stock. Inter Parfums shares rose 0.6% to close at $88.51 on Monday.

