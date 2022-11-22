ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Colorado Springs, CO

KKTV

Colorado Springs postmaster in jail, investigation underway

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - The Colorado Springs postmaster was in jail on Wednesday, according to online records. Stevenson Begay was sworn in as the 26th postmaster for Colorado Springs on June 16. “Since the matter is a criminal investigation, we are unable to comment on any specifics,” part of...
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
KDVR.com

Those shot in Club Q shooting starting recovery

Two of three siblings getting ready to leave the club were shot. Vicente Arenas reports. Two of three siblings getting ready to leave the club were shot. Vicente Arenas reports. Only 2 ICU beds open for infants. Respiratory illness is spreading among children with the number of hospital beds shrinking....
DENVER, CO
9NEWS

The Gazette's conversation with Anderson Lee Aldrich

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo — Three months before Saturday’s Club Q shooting that left five dead and 18 injured, a Gazette reporter spoke to Anderson Lee Aldrich in a phone call that sparked the beginning of an investigation into the alleged gunman’s past. These are the recounted details of that call and earlier investigation.
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
KXRM

Heavy police presence in Belmont neighborhood in Pueblo

(PUEBLO, Colo.) — The Pueblo Police Department (PPD) is reporting heavy police presence in a neighborhood on the northeast side of Pueblo on Wednesday afternoon, Nov. 23. According to a post on PPD’s Facebook, police presence is heavy in the area of Bonforte Boulevard and Liberty Lane, north of Highway 50. No word on what […]
PUEBLO, CO
The Denver Gazette

'Blow it to holy hell:' Footage shows Anderson Lee Aldrich live-streamed 2021 bomb incident from Colorado Springs home

Video footage obtained by The Gazette Monday sheds more light on the circumstances surrounding a June 2021 bomb threat incident in which Anderson Lee Aldrich, identified by police as the Club Q shooting suspect, captures himself possessing multiple weapons while threatening to blow a home “to holy hell.” The man’s mother, Laura Voepel, reported the bomb threat to law enforcement, saying her son had made threats from within the house shown in the video with a homemade bomb, several weapons and ammunition, El Paso County...
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
KXRM

Which restaurants are open on Thanksgiving

(SOUTHERN COLORADO) — For those who are seeking an alternative to cooking all day for Thanksgiving, FOX21 News has compiled a list of restaurants open on Thursday, Nov. 24. Boston Market – The location at 1015 North Academy Boulevard will be open from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. for in-store purchases only. Cracker Barrel – […]
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
KXRM

Man found dead at scene of shooting on Potter Drive

(COLORADO SPRINGS) — A man was found dead at the scene of a reported shooting on Tuesday, Nov. 22. The Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) continues to investigate the case as a homicide. Shortly after 6:20 p.m., CSPD received 911 calls regarding a shooting in the 1200 block of Potter Drive near the Vista Peak […]
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
TheDailyBeast

Colorado Shooting Suspect Was Living Under a New Identity

The man accused of gunning down five people in an attack on an LGBTQ club in Colorado over the weekend reportedly changed his name as a teenager after he was targeted by cyber bullies. Anderson Lee Aldrich was known as Nicholas F. Brink until the age of 15, when he petitioned a Texas court to legally change his name, according to The Washington Post. The identity change came after he was targeted on a website that featured his name, photos, and online alias, the Post reports. Separately, a YouTube account was also reportedly set up at that time under his name; it featured a lewd animation and the title “Asian homosexual gets molested.” It was not immediately clear who created that account. Aldrich, now 22, is accused of opening fire with an AR-15-style semiautomatic weapon during a drag show at Club Q in Colorado Springs last Saturday, killing five and injuring 18 before he was subdued by two patrons.Read it at The Washington Post
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO

