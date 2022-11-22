Read full article on original website
Colorado Springs dubbed 'city of hate' after passing Amendment 2 in the 90s
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — Colorado Springs was once known as the ‘city of hate’ after a movement was born there to block LGBTQ+ rights in the early 1990s. LGBTQ+ advocates said the city has come a long way since then, but the shooting at Club Q shows there’s still a lot of work left to do.
KKTV
Colorado Springs postmaster in jail, investigation underway
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - The Colorado Springs postmaster was in jail on Wednesday, according to online records. Stevenson Begay was sworn in as the 26th postmaster for Colorado Springs on June 16. “Since the matter is a criminal investigation, we are unable to comment on any specifics,” part of...
9News
'Fearless,' 'a welcoming person' to her trans community: Woman killed at Club Q remembered
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — One of the people who died at Club Q is being remembered as a "trans mother" by other people in the transgender community. Kelly Loving is described by friends as a fearless and supportive mentor in her trans community. Loving had just moved to Colorado...
KDVR.com
Those shot in Club Q shooting starting recovery
Two of three siblings getting ready to leave the club were shot. Vicente Arenas reports. Two of three siblings getting ready to leave the club were shot. Vicente Arenas reports. Only 2 ICU beds open for infants. Respiratory illness is spreading among children with the number of hospital beds shrinking....
The Gazette's conversation with Anderson Lee Aldrich
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo — Three months before Saturday’s Club Q shooting that left five dead and 18 injured, a Gazette reporter spoke to Anderson Lee Aldrich in a phone call that sparked the beginning of an investigation into the alleged gunman’s past. These are the recounted details of that call and earlier investigation.
KKTV
Shooting investigation underway in Colorado Springs Tuesday night
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - A shooting was under investigation Tuesday night in Colorado Springs. Police say they received the first call at about 6:20 p.m. for an area near E. San Miguel Street and Potter Drive. The police activity was at an apartment complex just west of Mitchell High School.
Heavy police presence in Belmont neighborhood in Pueblo
(PUEBLO, Colo.) — The Pueblo Police Department (PPD) is reporting heavy police presence in a neighborhood on the northeast side of Pueblo on Wednesday afternoon, Nov. 23. According to a post on PPD’s Facebook, police presence is heavy in the area of Bonforte Boulevard and Liberty Lane, north of Highway 50. No word on what […]
'Blow it to holy hell:' Footage shows Anderson Lee Aldrich live-streamed 2021 bomb incident from Colorado Springs home
Video footage obtained by The Gazette Monday sheds more light on the circumstances surrounding a June 2021 bomb threat incident in which Anderson Lee Aldrich, identified by police as the Club Q shooting suspect, captures himself possessing multiple weapons while threatening to blow a home “to holy hell.” The man’s mother, Laura Voepel, reported the bomb threat to law enforcement, saying her son had made threats from within the house shown in the video with a homemade bomb, several weapons and ammunition, El Paso County...
Which restaurants are open on Thanksgiving
(SOUTHERN COLORADO) — For those who are seeking an alternative to cooking all day for Thanksgiving, FOX21 News has compiled a list of restaurants open on Thursday, Nov. 24. Boston Market – The location at 1015 North Academy Boulevard will be open from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. for in-store purchases only. Cracker Barrel – […]
Exclusive video: Plane passengers say Club Q suspect made racist remarks
Cell phone video from a Frontier Airlines passenger showed club shooting suspect Anderson Aldrich and Aldrich's mother, Laura Voepel, in a heated confrontation with fellow passengers on July 31.
Man found dead at scene of shooting on Potter Drive
(COLORADO SPRINGS) — A man was found dead at the scene of a reported shooting on Tuesday, Nov. 22. The Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) continues to investigate the case as a homicide. Shortly after 6:20 p.m., CSPD received 911 calls regarding a shooting in the 1200 block of Potter Drive near the Vista Peak […]
Raymond Vance, killed in Club Q shooting, ‘missed unbearably’
Raymond Green Vance, 22, was visiting Club Q with his girlfriend to celebrate a birthday when a shooting occurred that evening. Vance did not leave the club.
Polis: Club Q suspect’s past arrest was ‘excellent opportunity’ to use red flag law
The terrifying act against members of the gay community has turned a national spotlight on the reaction from the nation’s first openly gay man to be elected governor, Colorado Gov. Jared Polis.
KKTV
Navy identifies Club Q victim, someone with the same name police credit with stopping the gunman
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - As KKTV 11 News works to learn more about the victims in the Club Q shooting along with highlighting the heroic actions of several people, the U.S. Navy is confirming one of the people injured is a sailor. “Information Systems Technician Second Class Thomas James...
KRDO
LGBTQ+ bar owner in Pueblo discusses the long-term effects of the mass shooting at Clubq
PUEBLO, Colo. (KRDO)--The Downtown Bar in downtown Pueblo is a well-known all-inclusive bar. Displayed all across their walls are Pride flags that show support for the LGBTQ+ community. The owner, Keith Avery, is also a part of the LGBTQ+ community, and he believes that it's important to make all people feel welcome in the bar.
5 killed in Club Q shooting identified by Colorado Springs police
The five people killed at Club Q have been identified by the Colorado Springs Police Department.
KKTV
Serious crash closes part of Powers Boulevard in Colorado Springs under investigation
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - A serious crash on the east side of Colorado Springs was under investigation Wednesday night. Police tell 11 news they received the call at about 6 p.m. for a multi-vehicle crash near Palmer Park Boulevard and Powers Boulevard. The public can expect a major traffic impact between Galley Road and Palmer Park Boulevard.
Father of Colorado Springs Mass Shooter Talks About His Child
KKTV
Husband of Club Q shooting suspect shares memories of Ashley Paugh
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - KKTV 11 News is working to learn more about each of the victims in the Club Q shooting. One of the victims was publicly identified as Ashley Paugh. The following statement was provided to 11 News from a family liaison on behalf of Ashley’s husband, Kurt Paugh:
Colorado Shooting Suspect Was Living Under a New Identity
The man accused of gunning down five people in an attack on an LGBTQ club in Colorado over the weekend reportedly changed his name as a teenager after he was targeted by cyber bullies. Anderson Lee Aldrich was known as Nicholas F. Brink until the age of 15, when he petitioned a Texas court to legally change his name, according to The Washington Post. The identity change came after he was targeted on a website that featured his name, photos, and online alias, the Post reports. Separately, a YouTube account was also reportedly set up at that time under his name; it featured a lewd animation and the title “Asian homosexual gets molested.” It was not immediately clear who created that account. Aldrich, now 22, is accused of opening fire with an AR-15-style semiautomatic weapon during a drag show at Club Q in Colorado Springs last Saturday, killing five and injuring 18 before he was subdued by two patrons.Read it at The Washington Post
