Related
webcenterfairbanks.com
Officials: Man admits to shooting strangers he believed were involved in ‘prior criminal activity’
MESA, Ariz. (AZFamily/Gray News) — Police in Arizona arrested a 65-year-old man after they said he shot and killed a woman and injured her son in the parking lot of a store on Monday. Police said the suspect, Kenneth Montgomery, and the victims did not know each other. Around...
ABC 15 News
'Armed and dangerous' man wanted after deadly shooting in Pinal County
STANFIELD, AZ — The Pinal County Sheriff’s Office is looking for an “armed and dangerous” man wanted after a deadly shooting Monday night. Officials say they received a call around 9 p.m. from a child at a home in Stanfield who said a family member had been shot by her husband.
AZFamily
18-month-old boy found safe in Tucson after being kidnapped; parents arrested
TUCSON (3TV/CBS 5) -- Police say an 18-month-old boy has been found on Wednesday evening after he was kidnapped by his mother during a supervised visit in Peoria last week. Zachary Kaman-Moose was found just before 6 p.m. in Tucson, alongside his parents Steven Moose and Brittany Roberts. Police say Roberts took Zachary on Nov. 18, and Steven was involved in the kidnapping. Neither parent had custody of Zachary.
PCSD: Pinal County murder suspect on the loose
Pinal County Sheriff's deputies are looking for a 32-year-old man accused of killing a woman. According to PCSO, Ismael Ortega Hernandez ran from a house on foot by Padilla Road near Stanfield, Ariz.
MCSO investigating stabbing at East Valley grocery store
MESA, Ariz. — A man sustained stab wounds early Wednesday morning at a grocery store in east Mesa, officials say. The Maricopa County Sheriff's Office was dispatched to the Fry's store located near Ellsworth and Broadway roads at about 4 a.m. for reports of a stabbing. Once deputies arrived,...
TPD: Suspected purse snatcher broke 78-year-old woman's arm
Tucson police are looking for a suspect who they say 'threw down' a 78-year-old woman at the Wal-mart at 9260 S. Houghton Rd. before stealing her purse.
AZFamily
Mesa Fry’s store closed after employee seriously hurt in early morning stabbing
MESA, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) — A Fry’s Food and Drug store in the East Valley is temporarily closed as deputies investigate a stabbing that left a store employee hospitalized early Wednesday morning. Just after 4 a.m., Maricopa County sheriff’s deputies responded to a stabbing report at the Fry’s...
12news.com
'Sham criminal trial': Daniel Shaver's widow says more justice needed after $8 million settlement with Mesa
MESA, Ariz. — The City of Mesa has agreed to an $8 million settlement for the widow and children of Daniel Shaver, a man shot and killed by a Mesa police officer in 2016. Shaver's widow, Laney Sweet, said that while the settlement will ease her family's financial burdens, it does not erase the sudden loss of Shaver in their lives.
AZFamily
Police: Chandler father who reportedly shot 2 kids was previously arrested for domestic violence
Ex-porn star accused of profiting from PPP loans while running Scottsdale gym. Duane Bell says John “Jay” Grdina used his name to take out a $60,000 Paycheck Protection Program loan for the Scottsdale business. Seasonal depression triggered in the summer for Arizonans. Updated: 1 hour ago. |. Dr....
KOLD-TV
Oro Valley police officer on motorcycle invovled in crash on Oracle Road
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - An Oro Valley police officer was involved in an accident on Oracle Road Tuesday, Nov. 22. The Oro Valley Police Department said the crash happened near the intersection of Oracle and West Suffolk Drive. The OVPD has not been able to confirm if the...
ABC 15 News
Man, two young kids killed in crash along westbound I-10 near Casa Grande
CASA GRANDE, AZ — A baby, a toddler, and a man were killed in a crash that shut down westbound Interstate 10 near Casa Grande for several hours Wednesday morning. Arizona Department of Public Safety officials say the single-vehicle rollover crash occurred around 4 a.m. near milepost 186, near State Route 387.
ABC 15 News
Man shot and killed at a motel in Apache Junction
Apache Junction police say a 22-year-old man was shot and killed near US60 and Idaho Road at a Motel 6 Sunday. Officials identified the man as Christopher Pascarella. Pascarella was taken to a hospital where he later died from his injuries. Police say a person involved in the shooting was...
AZFamily
Missing boy found safe in Tucson; parents arrested
Phoenix chicken & waffles restaurant, sports grill hit with health code violations. LoLo's Chicken & Waffles and a sports grill in Phoenix are among several restaurants cited by Maricopa County health inspectors. Phoenix Suns serve up Thanksgiving dinners to families. Updated: 5 hours ago. |. Cam Johnson, Jock Landale, Ish...
KOLD-TV
Man fighting for life following shooting in Tucson
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - A man was found shot near Irvington and Campbell in Tucson on Wednesday, Nov. 23. The Tucson Police Department confirmed the victim was shot near South Cherry Avenue and East Nevada Drive. The man suffered life-threatening injuries and no suspects have been found. Anyone...
PCSD: Inmate found dead by apparent self-strangulation
The Pima County Sheriff's Department is investigating the death of an inmate at the Pima County Adult Detention Complex.
12news.com
New details emerge about the tragic shooting of two children in Chandler
CHANDLER, Ariz. — New details in the tragic shooting coming out of Chandler. Police are still investigating the deadly incident involving a father and his two children. The two kids involved were initially rushed to the hospital in extremely critical condition but are said to be stabilizing and expected to survive.
fox10phoenix.com
I-10 westbound closed in Casa Grande due to fatal crash
CASA GRANDE, Ariz. - The Arizona Department of Public Safety says they are investigating a single vehicle fatal collision. The crash happened on westbound Interstate 10 at Mile Post 186, near State Route 387. Three people have died. Westbound traffic is being taken off at McCartney Road, according to the...
AZFamily
Man dead, several hospitalized after shooting, car crash in Avondale
Two children are in critical condition after police say their father shot them and himself in a Chandler home Saturday night. Avondale police says one unidentified person has been arrested in the area but has not shared what led up to the shooting. Gilbert Days Rodeo kicks off for weekend...
allaboutarizonanews.com
24-Year-Old Tucson Man Sentenced to 14 Months and Fined $10,000 for Alien Smuggling
On November 8, 2022, Michael Ernesto Abril, 24, of Tucson, Arizona, was sentenced by United States District Judge John C. Hinderaker to 14 months in prison, followed by three years of supervised release. Judge Hinderaker also ordered Abril to pay a $10,000 fine. Abril previously pleaded guilty to Transporting Illegal Aliens for Profit.
Missing father and son found dead in Tucson
TUCSON, Ariz. — A father and son reported missing last week have been found deceased in Tucson. John Euber, 67, and Jeffrey Euber, 34, were last seen alive on Nov. 18 after the father and son left to go on a drive and failed to return. The Pima County...
