valleynewslive.com
“He’s a hero.”: Retired paramedic saves Fargo man’s parents from burning car
WAHPETON, N.D. (Valley News Live) - A Breckenridge man is being called a hero tonight after he helped pull a man and woman out of a burning car following a crash Sunday afternoon near I-29 and Highway 13 in Richland County. “In the grand scheme of things, it could have...
AM 1100 The Flag WZFG
(Casselton, ND) -- A North Dakota Department of Transportation (NDDOT) worker is seriously injured following an accident that happened on I-94 on Wednesday. The North Dakota Highway Patrol says the NDDOT was working on a cable median barrier on I-94 westbound near mile marker 335. Traffic in the area was limited to one lane due to the construction work at the scene. The highway was blocked by a two DOT trucks, one with a plow and both holding lit-arrow boards alerting drivers of the closure.
kfgo.com
AM 1100 The Flag WZFG
kfgo.com
Fargo Police searching for passenger of stolen vehicle
FARGO (KFGO) – Fargo Police are searching for the passenger of a stolen vehicle that crashed near the intersection of 13th Avenue and 48th Street S. Wednesday afternoon. Police said around 2:15 p.m., officers in Fargo attempted to stop the vehicle. The vehicle fled into West Fargo where police there began a pursuit, but ended it due to high speeds.
valleynewslive.com
West Fargo woman charged with terrorizing and for kicking police officer
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - A West Fargo woman was arrested after allegedly making threats, and then kicking a police officer. Madison Joy Schatz is charged with two counts of terrorizing and one count of simple assault of a peace officer. Court documents state that officers were called to...
valleynewslive.com
One arrested, one hurt after chase and rollover in Cass County
HORACE, N.D. (Valley News Live) - One person is in custody and another is being treated at the hospital after a chase in Cass County Wednesday morning. The sheriff’s office says a vehicle sped past a deputy on County Road 14 east of Horace around 3:00 a.m. and the deputy tried to conduct a traffic stop. The driver turned the lights off and kept driving. The deputy lost the vehicle near Interstate-29 and stopped the chase.
valleynewslive.com
740thefan.com
newsdakota.com
North Dakota DOT Worker Seriously Injured
CASSELTON, N.D. (NDHP) – A North Dakota Department of Transportation worker was seriously injured after he was pinned against a cable median barrier following a crash on Interstate 94. The following is a news release the the North Dakota Highway Patrol (NDHP.) “On Wednesday, November 23rd at 1:05 PM...
fergusnow.com
valleynewslive.com
Moorhead teen reported missing
MOORHEAD, MN. (Valley News Live) - Moorhead police are searching for 14-year-old Mercedes Garza, who was last seen the afternoon of November 18th at Moorhead Senior High. Garza is described as 5′4″, 120 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes. She was last seen in a gray Nike hoodie, black jacket, black leggings and a blue hat.
newsdakota.com
Williams Sentenced on Felony Burglary Charges
JAMESTOWN, N.D. (NewsDakota.com) – A Jamestown man has been sentenced to 13 months in prison for his role in several burglaries at an apartment complex in the city. 31-year-old Stanford Lamar Williams Jr. of Jamestown pleaded guilty to four counts of burglary, Class B felonies, after a months-long investigation.
Two dead in Saturday Fargo shootings
FARGO, N.D. (KXNET) — Two male Fargo residents were found dead on the morning of Saturday, November 19, after what is believed to be an incidence of gun violence. According to the Fargo Police Department, at approximately 3:17 a.m., officers responded to a call for shots fired within the 1000 block of 15th Street North. […]
AM 1100 The Flag WZFG
Suite Shots' nets back in place following November ice storm
(Fargo, ND) -- The outdoor golfing bays are back in full swing at Suite Shots following their sudden closure due to an ice storm earlier this November. Multiple customers shared their experiences following the reopening of the outdoor bays on Saturday. The bays were temporarily closed because of a November 10th ice storm that pulled the removable clips from the netting towers, causing approximately 40% of the nets to fall with rips and tears in some places according to Suite Shots employees in a previous interview with WDAY Radio.
AM 1100 The Flag WZFG
valleynewslive.com
West Fargo addressing traffic flow issues at busy intersection
WEST FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - A new four-way traffic signal could soon be put up at the intersection of 9th Street West and 32nd Avenue West, which is a couple of blocks west of The Lights in West Fargo. The intersection is currently a two-way stop, but the...
AM 1100 The Flag WZFG
Neighbors react to double shooting in Fargo: "Not surprised by this at all"
(Fargo, ND) -- As the investigation into the shooting deaths of two Fargo men remains under investigation, neighbors in the community where it happened near NDSU are sharing their thoughts on the tragic scene. "I’m not surprised but kind of scared at the same time from it," said one neighbor...
AM 1100 The Flag WZFG
Barnes County Veteran Service Office relocating
(Valley City, ND) -- The Barnes County Veteran Service Office is set to have a new home. The office will move Friday from the courthouse to the 500-block of Tenth Street Southwest in Valley City. The new office will be located in the same building as the Barnes County Sheriff's...
kfgo.com
Jamestown man sentenced in fatal hit and run collision
VALLEY CITY, N.D. (KFGO) – A judge has sentenced a Jamestown man to three years in prison for a deadly hit and run crash east of Valley City last July. 26-year-old Wyatt Staloch pleaded guilty to three felonies. A pickup pulling a trailer was rear-ended by another pickup near...
