(West Fargo, ND) -- A police pursuit that spanned between Fargo and West Fargo, two accidents, and a foot chase were ended just after 2:15 p.m on Wednesday. The West Fargo Police Department says they saw a stolen vehicle driving in the area of 15th Avenue and Sheyenne Street. Authorities say the suspect vehicle fled the scene and traveled eastbound on 13th Avenue, which briefly ended with a crash near 13th Avenue and 17th Street East when they crashed into a different vehicle that was stopped in traffic. Authorities say the suspect vehicle quickly "erratically" fled the scene, and eventually crashed behind a business located near 45th Street and 11th Ave. When the vehicle came to a rest, people in the vehicle fled on foot.

WEST FARGO, ND ・ 1 DAY AGO