West Fargo business owner seeking spot on City Commission, wants access solution
(West Fargo, ND) -- A local business owner is seeking a spot on the West Fargo City Commission in order to find a solution to access to her establishment. SheyWest Garden Center owner Jodi Kallias says the road outside her business needs a left-hand turn lane or similar solution to provide safe access to the Garden Center.
“He’s a hero.”: Retired paramedic saves Fargo man’s parents from burning car
WAHPETON, N.D. (Valley News Live) - A Breckenridge man is being called a hero tonight after he helped pull a man and woman out of a burning car following a crash Sunday afternoon near I-29 and Highway 13 in Richland County. “In the grand scheme of things, it could have...
Arrest made in Cass County chase, crash near Horace
(Horace, ND) -- One person is in custody, another injured after a chase and crash in Cass County early Wednesday morning. The Cass County Sheriff's Office tells us they tried to pull over a car driven by 20-year-old Logan Glaser after he sped past deputies on County Road 14 east of Horace just after 3 a.m.
Owner of West Fargo garden center vows to run for city commission after petition gets voted down
WEST FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - The owner of SheyWest Garden Center is vowing to run against West Fargo City Commissioner Brad Olson. This decision comes after Commissioners Olson, Bernie Dardis, and Mark Simmons voted against a petition allowing the business to install a new roadway access to the garden center.
UPDATE: NDDOT worker seriously injured by vehicle ignoring traffic signs near Casselton
CASSELTON, N.D. (Valley News Live) - UPDATE: An investigation is underway after authorities say a driver hit a NDDOT worker on I-94 Wednesday afternoon. North Dakota Highway Patrol says the employees with NDDOT were working on a cable median barrier on I-94 west bound near mile marker 335. Authorities say the left westbound lane was closed, and traffic was being alerted by three advanced warning signs to the road work and lane closure.
Murder-suicide investigated in Battle Lake
(Battle Lake, MN) -- The Otter Tail County Sheriff's Office is investigating an apparent murder-suicide near Battle Lake. Deputies say they found a 58-year-old woman and a 59-year-old man dead in a home Monday afternoon. Their names haven't been released. Investigators say there is no threat to the public. The Minnesota B-C-A and Midwest Medical Examiner's Office are assisting with the case.
Fargo Police searching for passenger of stolen vehicle
FARGO (KFGO) – Fargo Police are searching for the passenger of a stolen vehicle that crashed near the intersection of 13th Avenue and 48th Street S. Wednesday afternoon. Police said around 2:15 p.m., officers in Fargo attempted to stop the vehicle. The vehicle fled into West Fargo where police there began a pursuit, but ended it due to high speeds.
West Fargo Police Chief seeks additional funding to hire 5 more sworn officers
(Fargo, ND) -- West Fargo Police Chief Denis Otterness is talking about what he calls the department's biggest need for for the new year. "The biggest need right now I think is personnel and we need to increase our minimum level of staffing in our patrol division so those daily minimums we won't fall below," said Otterness while speaking with News Director Kyle Cornell on WDAY Midday.
Murder-suicide shooting under investigation in Otter Tail County
(Battle Lake, MN) -- The Otter Tail County Sheriff's Office is investigating a believed murder-suicide that occurred in Battle Lake Monday afternoon. The Department tells WDAY Radio that a 59-year-old man and 58-year-old woman were found dead in a home in the rural town around 2:24 p.m. with gunshot wounds. There is no believed threat to the public, and the incident does remain under investigation.
Otter Tail County Sheriff's Office reveals identities of those involved in murder-suicide
(Battle Lake, MN) -- Authorities in Otter Tail County are sharing the identities of the deceased and are continuing to investigate following a supposed murder-suicide that occurred earlier this week. On November 21st, 2022, the Otter Tail County Sheriff's office says they found 59 year-old Steven Kern and 59 year-old...
West Fargo Police pursuit that ended in Fargo leads to two crashes, a foot-chase, and one person in custody
(West Fargo, ND) -- A police pursuit that spanned between Fargo and West Fargo, two accidents, and a foot chase were ended just after 2:15 p.m on Wednesday. The West Fargo Police Department says they saw a stolen vehicle driving in the area of 15th Avenue and Sheyenne Street. Authorities say the suspect vehicle fled the scene and traveled eastbound on 13th Avenue, which briefly ended with a crash near 13th Avenue and 17th Street East when they crashed into a different vehicle that was stopped in traffic. Authorities say the suspect vehicle quickly "erratically" fled the scene, and eventually crashed behind a business located near 45th Street and 11th Ave. When the vehicle came to a rest, people in the vehicle fled on foot.
Jamestown man gets three year sentence for July hit-and-run
(Jamestown, ND) -- A Jamestown man is facing a three year prison sentence for his involvement in a deadly Barnes County hit-and-run. Wyatt Staloch has pleaded guilty to three felony counts of accident involving death or personal injury. The North Dakota Highway Patrol says Staloch was driving a pickup that...
West Fargo addressing traffic flow issues at busy intersection
WEST FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - A new four-way traffic signal could soon be put up at the intersection of 9th Street West and 32nd Avenue West, which is a couple of blocks west of The Lights in West Fargo. The intersection is currently a two-way stop, but the...
State okays $3.4 million for toward demolition of Lashkowitz building in Fargo
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFGO) – North Dakota’S Industrial Commission has awarded $3.4 million for the demolition and redevelopment of the Lashkowitz High Rise in Fargo. The funding comes from HUD’s Housing Trust Fund, which provides funding to states for affordable housing development. Earlier this year, Sen. John Hoeven...
Residents are reminded to stay off iced over retention ponds and the Sheyenne River
(West Fargo, ND) -- The West Fargo Fire and Police Departments remind residents to stay safe by staying off iced over retention ponds and the Sheyenne River. “There is simply no safe ice,” said Dan Fuller, West Fargo Fire Chief in a statement released to WDAY Radio. “Retention ponds and the Sheyenne River should never be walked on or used for recreational activities after they ice over.”
Passing Retired Paramedic Pulls Driver From Burning Vehicle in Richland County
RICHLAND CO., N.D. (KVRR) — A retired paramedic passing by a crash scene stops and pulls the driver from the burning vehicle and gives first aid to both the driver and a passenger. Three people were hurt in the fiery two-vehicle crash Sunday afternoon in Richland County just after...
3:00PM Fargo Police Department News Conference
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - FPD Chief Dave Zibolski will discuss the investigation into the deaths of 28-year-old Jaquan Gatewood and 27-year-old Kierre Davies, both Fargo residents. Gatewood and Davies were found deceased on Saturday, November 19, 2022.
City of Detroit Lakes Auctioning Off Items from City Hall
DETROIT LAKES (KDLM) – Lakes Area residents could soon own a piece of Detroit Lakes history. The City of Detroit Lakes is selling a surplus equipment, furniture and other miscellaneous items from the Detroit Lakes City Hall as the city prepares for the City Hall remodel. Items including an...
Public Works Department Moorhead’s Custodians
Earlier this month, neighbors witnessed a rather unusual sight at the Centennial baseball complex on the north side of Moorhead — men driving the city’s motor graders, pushing hockey pucks around the parking lot. It was a refresher course for the season that has already begun. As the...
OPE! Signage Mishap Turns A Few Heads At North Dakota Restaurant
For many of us, doughnuts are a morning staple. As you pulled up to your favorite doughnut shop this morning, you may have noticed something a little out of the ordinary. Once you see it, you can't unsee it, as they say. The sign at Sandy's Donut Shop in Fargo was recently damaged; people couldn't help but notice the unfortunate shape outlined in the sign.
