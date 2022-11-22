ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

The Spun

Troy Aikman Reveals 1 NFL Coach He'd Hire Over Anyone Else

Following this Monday night's game between the Cardinals and 49ers, ESPN's Troy Aikman appeared on "SportsCenter" to discuss what unfolded in Mexico City. During his conversation with Scott Van Pelt, Aikman raved about the 49ers' chances of being a Super Bowl contender. He then made a bold statement about head coach Kyle Shanahan.
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To The Gisele Moving Photos

Gisele Bundchen has reportedly taken another major step in her post-divorce life. The legendary supermodel, who divorced NFL quarterback Tom Brady earlier this fall, is officially moving into her new home. She had some notable help this week, too. "Gisele Bündchen has begun the process of becoming Tom Brady's new...
The Spun

NFL World Stunned By Rams Cutting 2 Players Tuesday

The Los Angeles Rams have officially waived running back Darrell Henderson Jr. and linebacker Justin Hollins. Henderson, a former third-round pick for the Rams, had 283 rushing yards, 102 receiving yards and three total touchdowns this season. He has started in 28 games since 2019. Hollins, meanwhile, has started five...
The Spun

Sports World Praying For Troy Aikman's Family

Troy Aikman is back on ESPN's "Monday Night Football" this evening, a week after sharing some tough personal news. Last week, Aikman revealed that his mother had passed away. The former Dallas Cowboys star's mother, Charlyn Aikman, died at the age of 80. "She's watching from the skybox," Aikman said...
Larry Brown Sports

Cardinals fire coach Sean Kugler following Mexico City incident

The Arizona Cardinals have fired offensive line coach/running game coordinator Sean Kugler. Cardinals head coach Kliff Kingsbury told The Arizona Republic’s Bob McManaman that they let go Kugler following an incident that occurred Sunday night in Mexico City. “We relieved him of his duties, and he was sent home...
Yardbarker

Antonio Brown’s Latest Twitter Rant Suggests Steelers’ QB1 Kenny Pickett Should Take More Chances into Double Coverage Like Ben Roethlisberger Did

If you’re a fan of the Pittsburgh Steelers , you’re probably wanting the team to do one of two things at this point: 1) Lose out and get a top draft pick in 2023, or 2) Win out for a shot at the AFC North Title and a chance at the playoffs. At 3-7, Mike Tomlin and his team find themselves in unfamiliar territory, unfortunately facing a losing record by season’s end for the first time since 2003. To make a run, a lot will be asked of rookie quarterback, Kenny Pickett, who former Steelers All-Pro wide receiver, Antonio Brown, has some interesting advice for.
PITTSBURGH, PA
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Troy Aikman's Furious Rant

The Arizona Cardinals had a game to forget on Monday night. They got absolutely embarrassed by the San Francisco 49ers, 38-10, and are now 4-7 overall. A big moment came late in the game, even though Arizona was trailing 31-10 at the time. 49ers quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo hit tight end George Kittle on a short out route and he still took it the distance.
The Spun

College Football World Reacts To Ohio State Coach's Warning

The Wolverines have one of the country's best rushing offenses, often able to steamroll teams in the fourth quarter, but Ohio State says it's prepared for that. Ohio State defensive coordinator Jim Knowles said on Wednesday that the Buckeyes have a plan for Michigan. You've been warned, Wolverines. "They're a...
COLUMBUS, OH
The Comeback

NFL world reacts to massive Bengals news

In just his second season in the NFL, former LSU Tigers star Ja’Marr Chase has emerged as one of the most dominant receivers in the league with the Cincinnati Bengals. Unfortunately, the team got some bad news last month when the star receiver was sidelined for several weeks with a very concerning injury. But it Read more... The post NFL world reacts to massive Bengals news appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
CINCINNATI, OH
The Spun

Look: Tom Brady Had Special Guest At Practice Today

Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady was able to spend some quality time with his son Jack this Wednesday afternoon. Jack was present at today's practice for the Buccaneers. This wasn't his first trip to the team's facility. During training camp, Brady brought his son to practice. He helped the Buccaneers out...
TAMPA, FL
atozsports.com

The Titans must expose one major Bengals weakness

The Tennessee Titans (7-3) have a sizable advantage over the Cincinnati Bengals (6-4) in a rematch from last year’s AFC Divisional Round. The Titans are playing host to the visiting Bengals this Sunday, aiming to exact revenge from last postseason. Though both teams have undergone change since their last meeting, one similarity remains on Cincinnati’s side – an inept offensive line.
CINCINNATI, OH
Cleveland.com

Bengals vs. Titans: What’s the line on Sunday’s game?

CINCINNATI, Ohio — Cincinnati opened as 1.5-point favorites over the Titans for their game at Nissan Stadium on Sunday afternoon. The Bengals have been favorites in six of their seven road games this season and are 4-2 against the spread in those games. They are 7-3 against the spread overall and have covered in seven of their last eight games.
CINCINNATI, OH
Raleigh News & Observer

5 Takeaways from Lions’ 28-25 Loss to Bills

The Detroit Lions were seeking to record their first 4-0 month of November since 1962 against a talented Buffalo Bills squad. Winners of three straight games, Detroit had plans to showcase their young roster to a nationally televised audience. Facing a team many have tabbed to be in the mix...
DETROIT, MI

