Troy Aikman Reveals 1 NFL Coach He'd Hire Over Anyone Else
Following this Monday night's game between the Cardinals and 49ers, ESPN's Troy Aikman appeared on "SportsCenter" to discuss what unfolded in Mexico City. During his conversation with Scott Van Pelt, Aikman raved about the 49ers' chances of being a Super Bowl contender. He then made a bold statement about head coach Kyle Shanahan.
NFL World Reacts To The Gisele Moving Photos
Gisele Bundchen has reportedly taken another major step in her post-divorce life. The legendary supermodel, who divorced NFL quarterback Tom Brady earlier this fall, is officially moving into her new home. She had some notable help this week, too. "Gisele Bündchen has begun the process of becoming Tom Brady's new...
NFL World Stunned By Rams Cutting 2 Players Tuesday
The Los Angeles Rams have officially waived running back Darrell Henderson Jr. and linebacker Justin Hollins. Henderson, a former third-round pick for the Rams, had 283 rushing yards, 102 receiving yards and three total touchdowns this season. He has started in 28 games since 2019. Hollins, meanwhile, has started five...
Giants Wide Receiver: Odell Beckham Jr Would "Love" To Play For 1 Team
It is almost December, and the Odell Beckham Jr. sweepstakes continues to play out. The Dallas Cowboys and New York Giants are the two teams Beckham is being linked to most extensively in media speculation. He has history with the Giants, who drafted him in 2014 and infamously traded him in March of 2019.
The 5 Ugliest Divorces in NFL History
Here's a look five notable contenders for the most publicized and ugliest divorces and settlements involving current or retired NFL stars.
Sports World Praying For Troy Aikman's Family
Troy Aikman is back on ESPN's "Monday Night Football" this evening, a week after sharing some tough personal news. Last week, Aikman revealed that his mother had passed away. The former Dallas Cowboys star's mother, Charlyn Aikman, died at the age of 80. "She's watching from the skybox," Aikman said...
Cardinals fire coach Sean Kugler following Mexico City incident
The Arizona Cardinals have fired offensive line coach/running game coordinator Sean Kugler. Cardinals head coach Kliff Kingsbury told The Arizona Republic’s Bob McManaman that they let go Kugler following an incident that occurred Sunday night in Mexico City. “We relieved him of his duties, and he was sent home...
Antonio Brown’s Latest Twitter Rant Suggests Steelers’ QB1 Kenny Pickett Should Take More Chances into Double Coverage Like Ben Roethlisberger Did
If you’re a fan of the Pittsburgh Steelers , you’re probably wanting the team to do one of two things at this point: 1) Lose out and get a top draft pick in 2023, or 2) Win out for a shot at the AFC North Title and a chance at the playoffs. At 3-7, Mike Tomlin and his team find themselves in unfamiliar territory, unfortunately facing a losing record by season’s end for the first time since 2003. To make a run, a lot will be asked of rookie quarterback, Kenny Pickett, who former Steelers All-Pro wide receiver, Antonio Brown, has some interesting advice for.
NFL World Reacts To Troy Aikman's Furious Rant
The Arizona Cardinals had a game to forget on Monday night. They got absolutely embarrassed by the San Francisco 49ers, 38-10, and are now 4-7 overall. A big moment came late in the game, even though Arizona was trailing 31-10 at the time. 49ers quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo hit tight end George Kittle on a short out route and he still took it the distance.
Analyzing Tomlin's comments: 'That's what a losing team says'
He actually mentioned twice that he saw positives. “Is that where we are?” asked Starkey. Ron Cook said he didn’t many positives other than a couple turnovers by the defense and a decent first half from Kenny Pickett.
College Football World Reacts To Ohio State Coach's Warning
The Wolverines have one of the country's best rushing offenses, often able to steamroll teams in the fourth quarter, but Ohio State says it's prepared for that. Ohio State defensive coordinator Jim Knowles said on Wednesday that the Buckeyes have a plan for Michigan. You've been warned, Wolverines. "They're a...
NFL world reacts to massive Bengals news
In just his second season in the NFL, former LSU Tigers star Ja’Marr Chase has emerged as one of the most dominant receivers in the league with the Cincinnati Bengals. Unfortunately, the team got some bad news last month when the star receiver was sidelined for several weeks with a very concerning injury. But it Read more... The post NFL world reacts to massive Bengals news appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
Look: Tom Brady Had Special Guest At Practice Today
Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady was able to spend some quality time with his son Jack this Wednesday afternoon. Jack was present at today's practice for the Buccaneers. This wasn't his first trip to the team's facility. During training camp, Brady brought his son to practice. He helped the Buccaneers out...
Tomlin addresses Bengals claim of predictable offense
What Mike Tomlin had to say Tuesday about the Bengals saying they knew what was coming on Sunday, plus he was asked again about Kenny Pickett’s progress
Cleveland Browns Stadium Field Wrecked After Alleged Joyrider Break-In
As if Cleveland's season couldn't get any worse -- some rando allegedly broke into FirstEnergy Stadium and took a joyride on the field just days before the Browns' next home game ... resulting in a bunch of damage. The incident reportedly went down early Tuesday morning ... forcing the Browns'...
Former Browns quarterback benched for a second time
Former Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield has been benched for a second time in Carolina.
The Titans must expose one major Bengals weakness
The Tennessee Titans (7-3) have a sizable advantage over the Cincinnati Bengals (6-4) in a rematch from last year’s AFC Divisional Round. The Titans are playing host to the visiting Bengals this Sunday, aiming to exact revenge from last postseason. Though both teams have undergone change since their last meeting, one similarity remains on Cincinnati’s side – an inept offensive line.
Bengals vs. Titans: What’s the line on Sunday’s game?
CINCINNATI, Ohio — Cincinnati opened as 1.5-point favorites over the Titans for their game at Nissan Stadium on Sunday afternoon. The Bengals have been favorites in six of their seven road games this season and are 4-2 against the spread in those games. They are 7-3 against the spread overall and have covered in seven of their last eight games.
Cardinals’ Kliff Kingsbury Warns Team About Off-Field Misconduct
The Arizona coach addressed the recent firing of assistant coach Sean Kugler on this week’s episode of “Hard Knocks.”
5 Takeaways from Lions’ 28-25 Loss to Bills
The Detroit Lions were seeking to record their first 4-0 month of November since 1962 against a talented Buffalo Bills squad. Winners of three straight games, Detroit had plans to showcase their young roster to a nationally televised audience. Facing a team many have tabbed to be in the mix...
