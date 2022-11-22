Read full article on original website
Minnesota AG to hold public hearings on proposed Sanford-Fairview merger
(St. Paul, MN) -- Minnesota Attorney General Keith Ellison is planning to host public hearings regarding the proposed merger between Sanford Health and Fairview Health Services. South Dakota-based Sanford and Minneapolis-based Fairview announced plans last week for a merger. Three to four public hearings are planned, likely beginning in January.
North Dakota Mountain Lion Hunting seasons shifting
(Bismarck, ND) -- North Dakota's mountain lion hunting seasons are shifting. Early season in Zone One has closed and the late season is now open. Hunters are able to pursue lions with dogs during the late season. Hunters killed three lions during the early season that closed Sunday. The harvest...
Average gas prices in North Dakota and Minnesota fall 10 cents a gallon in time for Thanksgiving holiday travel
(Fargo, ND) -- If you are hitting the road for the Thanksgiving holiday, you'll be paying less to get there, thanks to falling gas prices. According to Triple A, average prices at the pumps in North Dakota and Minnesota have fallen ten cents a gallon over the past week. The average price for a gallon of regular unleaded in Minnesota is $3.47, while in North Dakota, the average is $3.55 a gallon.
North Dakota state lawmaker offers own report after being implicated in state auditor's report
(Fargo, ND) -- A state lawmaker is challenging an auditor's report with his own report. State Representative Jason Dockter was implicated in wrong-doing after a state auditor's report showed a one-point-eight-million-dollar over-run for a building he leased out to the Attorney General's office. State Auditor Joshua Gallion's report alleges "hundreds of thousands of questionable costs." Dockter says the rent he charges is fair and his report claims the over-run is "only" one-point-two-million-dollars.
Minnesota health officials sounding alarm as more kids get sick in state
(Minneapolis, MN) -- Health officials are sounding the alarm as a growing number of kids get sick in Minnesota. The Minnesota Medical Association and eleven healthcare systems held a news conference to raise awareness about RSV and other widespread illnesses affecting children across the state. Healthcare experts warned parents to...
Turkey supply secure despite Bird Flu
(Bismarck, ND) -- The National Turkey Federation president says the supply of turkeys this holiday season is secure, despite outbreaks of bird flu. Officials say consumers should have no issue finding turkeys at a reasonable price, especially with Thanksgiving sales. The U.S. Department of Agriculture puts the price of a...
North Dakota Department of Transportation worker seriously injured following afternoon I-94 crash
(Casselton, ND) -- A North Dakota Department of Transportation (NDDOT) worker is seriously injured following an accident that happened on I-94 on Wednesday. The North Dakota Highway Patrol says the NDDOT was working on a cable median barrier on I-94 westbound near mile marker 335. Traffic in the area was limited to one lane due to the construction work at the scene. The highway was blocked by a two DOT trucks, one with a plow and both holding lit-arrow boards alerting drivers of the closure.
