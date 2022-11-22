Julia Fox Revealed Real Reason Behind Dating Kanye West

Julia Fox made new claims about dating Kanye West earlier this year in a post on TikTok Monday, November 21. Amid the accusations that the "Uncut Gems" star dated a "violent misogynist and anti-Semite," she said she did it for Kim Kardashian.

Julia Fox Photo by Dulce Osuna/Wikimedia Commons/CC-BY

Fox seemed to want to give Kim a hand and get rid of West amid their contentious divorce. She wanted to get him off of "The Kardashians" star's back by trying to put his attention on her.

She explained, via Page Six, that she knew she could do it because when she set her mind to something, she would do it. She initially aimed to distract the rapper and get him to like her.